Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Gonzaga and UCLA have advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Drew Timme provided 15 of his 23 points while the Bulldogs outscored Southern Cal, 49-30 in the first half of an 85-66 win over the Trojans. The eleventh-seeded Bruins pulled off a 51-49 stunner over top-seeded Michigan as Johnny Juzang poured in 28 points despite playing most of the second half on a sore ankle.
The Nebraska volleyball team has jumped from fifth to fourth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 14-2 Huskers won two road matches at Michigan last week, 3-1 last Thursday and 3-0 on Friday. They return to action on April 14th as part of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha after matches against Penn State this week were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns with Penn State. Wisconsin remains first followed by Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Texas rounding out the top five.
The Omaha World Herald reports that UNO point guard Ayo Akinwole has entered the transfer portal. Akinwole told The World-Herald yesterday he's exploring all options ahead of his fifth and final season of college ball. NCAA rules granted an extra year of eligibility for all winter sports athletes due to the pandemic. Akinwole has played in 120 games during four seasons with the Mavs and he performed his best down the stretch this year, averaging 20.6 points on 59% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his last nine games. Last month, teammate Marlon Ruffin announced he planned to transfer. The junior guard averaged 13.1 points per game but was limited by injury during portions of the 2020-21 campaign. Also, Creighton walk-on Jett Canfield announced on Twitter yesterday that he's entering the transfer portal. He played in limited minutes in 15 games.
The Wayne State women’s golf team battled windy conditions Monday and Tuesday at the two-day Missouri Western State Invitational played at St. Joseph Country Club in Missouri. The Wildcats shot team scores of 366 and 352 for a two-day total of 718 to finish 17th in the event. Central Oklahoma captured the team title at 637. They won by eleven strokes. Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor was the top Wayne State finisher after shooting rounds of 88 and 82 for 170, tied for 37th overall out of a field of 93 players. The next meet for the Wildcats will be April 6 and 7 at the Newman Invitational in Newton, Kansas.
The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Plainview Invite. In the girls standings, the Lady Knights were the champion with 174 points. They won by 82 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished fourth with 50.5 points. In the boys competition, Norfolk Catholic were the victors with 195 points. They won by 67 points. The Eagles totaled six points. Champions on the day for Norfolk Catholic included John Clausen (PV); Brandon Kollars (Discus); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Alex Prim (110 H & 300 H); Boys 4X100; Carly Marshall (100 H & 300 H); Jozy Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Channatee Robles (HJ); & Girls 4X100 & 4X400. Champions for Lutheran High Northeast included Halle Berner (100, 200, & LJ); & Kendra Petersen (TJ).
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf team opens their season at the Fremont quadrangular at Fremont Golf Club at 9:00 AM. Teams participating include Norfolk, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and Papillion La Vista. In college sports, the Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams host Iowa Lakes starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Northeast Hawks baseball squad entertains Ellsworth of Iowa in a 1:00 doubleheader, and the Northeast Hawks softball team visits Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth in a 2:00 twin bill.
The Norfolk High boys golf team gets their season underway today when they compete in the Fremont Quadrangular at Fremont Golf Club at 9:00 AM. Teams competing include Norfolk, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and Papillion La Vista. The Panthers return only Isaac Heimes from the 2019 squad that finished third at the State Championships. Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk has eleven golfers with five being seniors, one junior, one sophomore, and four freshmen. Their schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Kearney, Hastings, Omaha Creighton Prep, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, and Lincoln Southwest. The Panthers will host Columbus in a dual on April 5th, the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on April 12th and the Norfolk Invitational on May 14th. They will also visit Columbus for a triangular on Thursday. Norfolk girls coach Lance Kosch, was also named head coach for the boys program replacing long-time coach Jerry Cover last October.
Local Scores: Columbus 7 Nfk High 2 (G. Tenn. Dual); Augustana 6-8 WSC 0-0 (SB DH).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Charlotte 114 Washington 104
Final Denver 104 Philadelphia 95
Final Phoenix 117 Atlanta 110
Final Orlando 103 L.A. Clippers 96
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Florida 4 Detroit 1
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Washington 2
Final Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1
Final Chicago 2 Carolina 1
Final OT Nashville 3 Dallas 2
Final Montreal 4 Edmonton 0
Final SO Boston 5 New Jersey 4
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (1)Gonzaga 85 (23)Southern Cal 66
Final UCLA 51 (4)Michigan 49