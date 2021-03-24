Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 24, 2021

ESPN reports that the Toronto Raptors are heading toward a roster transformation at Thursday's NBA trade deadline, engaging in talks on multiple fronts centered on separate deals for six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell. In the final year of his contract, Lowry's chances of leaving Toronto in a trade are gaining traction. Powell's future has become far less about whether he'll be moved, but which among a dozen or so suitors will acquire him. The Raptors, losers of nine straight, dropping to eleventh in the Eastern Conference, will have further talks today with a 2:00 Thursday trade deadline looming.
An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 16 women, is questioning the allegations against the NFL player, claiming they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000. In lawsuits, Watson is accused of exposing himself and inappropriately touching the women while getting massages. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, alleges his legal team has “strong evidence” an accusation made by a woman they believe filed one of the lawsuits is false. Hardin accuses the woman of trying to blackmail Watson over a consensual encounter. The attorney for the women says the lawsuits are not about money.
Millard North freshman Jazmine Taylor fired a final round 79 and helped the Wayne State women’s golf team set a new single day school record with a 335 while playing in rainy conditions yesterday to close play in the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational played in Warrensburg, Missouri at Mules National Golf Club. As a team, Wayne State improved four spots in the team standings and finished tenth out of 19 teams with a two-day team score of 680 following rounds of 345 and 335. Host Central Missouri captured the team title with a two-day total of 609. They won by 19 shots. Taylor led the Wildcats with a two-day score of 165 following rounds of 86 and 79. The next meet for the Wildcat golfers will be Monday and Tuesday, at the Missouri Western State Invite in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 11-7 on the season after splitting two games last week. They lost at home to Iowa Central last Wednesday 53-50 and then topped North Iowa Area on the road last Saturday 68-52. The Hawks this season have beaten Iowa schools Ellsworth twice, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Central of Nebraska, Iowa Central, Southeastern twice, Southwestern, and North Iowa Area twice while falling to Kirkwood twice, Iowa Western twice, Des Moines Area, Southwestern, and Iowa Central. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through the 18 contests 69.4-60.6. The Hawks return to action this evening when they host NJCAA twelfth ranked in Division II 13-3 Des Moines Area Community College at 5:00. Northeast lost to the Bears 75-57 on February 17th.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jackson Roberts of the Boone Central boys track & field team. At last Friday’s Wayne State High School meet, he was first in the high jump with a mark of 6’2, first in the long jump at 20’7.5, placed second in the 110 high hurdles in 16.8 seconds, and was part of the second place 4X400 meter relay team. Roberts was nominated by Coach Susan Roberts. Congratulations to Jackson Roberts of the Boone Central boys track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks women and men’s basketball teams host Des Moines Area Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Northeast Hawks baseball team entertains Iowa Western Community College in a 2:00 doubleheader, the Northeast Hawks softball squad is home versus Iowa Western in a 4:00 twin bill, and the Creighton men’s soccer team is in Cincinnati, Ohio to play Xavier at 10:00.
Local Scores: Lincoln SE 3 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); Nfk High at South Sioux City (Bsbl-Ppd. To Fri.).
