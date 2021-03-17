Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 17, 2021

ESPN reports that after Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said in an Instagram post last night that he has filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ quarterback put out a statement saying he looks forward to clearing his name. Watson responded on Twitter to word of the suit, saying he rejected "a baseless six-figure settlement demand," and that this is "about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that." Buzbee did not specify the allegations against Watson in his post but referenced behavior with women and later told FOX 26 in Houston that "Watson went too far" with a woman who was giving him a massage.
Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers have reached a six-year, $138 million deal that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, sources told ESPN. The deal, agreed to today, has $55.1 million guaranteed and includes a $30.1 million signing bonus. Williams, widely considered the best available free agent this offseason, also discussed deals with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN. The 49ers traded for Williams on the third day of the 2020 NFL draft, sending a fifth-round selection and a 2021 third-round choice to the Washington Football Team.
The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. Dalton signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati. He wound up starting nine games, officially going 4-4 to bring his career record to 74-65-2, with Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week Five.
Creighton guard Marcus Zegawoski has been named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press for the second season in a row. A junior guard from Massachusetts, Zegarowski has averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while helping Creighton to a runner-up finish in the BIG EAST Conference Tournament as well as in the regular-season. Earlier yesterday, the First Team All-BIG EAST choice was named an All-District choice by both the USBWA and the NABC. Ranked 19th nationally, 20-8 Creighton begins NCAA Tournament play on Saturday with a 2:30 game versus Big West champion 22-4 UC Santa Barbara in a game that will air on truTV.
Former University of Nebraska-Kearney head men’s golf coach Wes Bernt has been named the next head men’s golf coach at Northeast Community College, following the retirement of Kurt Pytleski. Bernt, a native of Stratton, led the Lopers to the NCAA Super Regional on four different occasion from 2010-2014. His men’s golf team also ranked number one in the NCAA DII poll twice throughout his tenure at UNK. He ultimately guided the Lopers to the NCAA DII National Championship for the first time in program history in 2014. The Hawks are scheduled to open the spring portion of the 2021 season at Central Community College at 1:00 Monday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
The Norfolk High boys soccer team gets their season underway on Thursday when they host Lincoln North Star at 5:00. The Panthers return three players with starting experience from 2019 in Andrew Cudmore, Arturo Castro, and Dalton Ruth. Norfolk has 41 players out this year with 20 on the varsity roster. Last season’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Panthers’ home schedule has meetings with Lincoln North Star, Hastings, Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln High, Kearney, and the Norfolk Invite on April 3rd. Norfolk will visit Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, and Lincoln Southwest. Norfolk coach Joe Meyer, who was hired prior to the 2020 season, talked about the upcoming campaign.
The Norfolk High girls soccer squad starts their 2021 season on Thursday when they visit Lincoln North Star at 5:00. The Lady Panthers return three letter winners in Mallory Easland, Erin Schwanebeck, and Macy Fundus. They have 21 girls out for soccer. Last year’s campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk’s schedule has them hosting Hastings, Lincoln Southeast, Columbus, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and the Gary McLaurin Invite on April 3rd. The Lady Panthers will visit Lincoln North Star, Grand Island, Lincoln High, Kearney, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk coach Kyle Matcher, who took over the girls program prior to the 2020 season, talked about the upcoming campaign.
The Norfolk High baseball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Columbus for a doubleheader at 5:00. Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk, who has 19 players out for the team, returns experience in only Grant Colligan and Colton Price. Their home schedule includes meetings with Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Hastings, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wayne, South Sioux City, Lincoln Pius X, Archbishop Bergan, and the Norfolk Invite on April 24th. Panther coach Brian Disch talked about the upcoming season.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Blake Sindelar of the Howells/Dodge boys basketball team. He led his team to a state runner-up in Class ‘D-1’ with victories over Walthill, Burwell, and then a loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the State Championship Game. Sindelar scored 30 points and collected 21 rebounds in the 68-49 opening round victory over Walthill. In a 76-45 rout of Burwell in the semifinals, he had 31 points, seven boards, and six assists. In the 52-47 overtime championship loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Sindelar recorded a line of 18 points and seven rebounds. This season, he averaged 19.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this season in leading Howells/Dodge to a 20-9 record and a state runner-up. He was nominated by Coach Kevin Janata. Congratulations to Blake Sindelar of the Howells/Dodge boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks women & men’s basketball teams host Iowa Central Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska volleyball team is at Iowa for a 7:00 meeting, and the Creighton men’s soccer squad entertains Butler at 2:00.
Local Scores: NECC 6-8 Iowa Western CC 5-4 (Bsbl DH); NECC at Central CC (SB DH-Ppd.); WSC at Newman Univ., KS (Bsbl DH-Ccd.).
