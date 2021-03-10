Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Miami Heat said last night that Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely, sharply criticizing his use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed. Leonard apologized and said he did not know what the word he used meant at that time. In his apology, posted on social media, he said “my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.” An NBA spokesman said the league “unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”
Gonzaga had to stage a second-half comeback to win its conference title. The top-ranked Zags trailed by twelve points at halftime before pulling out an 88-78 victory over BYU, giving the Bulldogs the West Coast Conference title. Jalen Suggs hit two late three-pointers and scored 23 points to help the Zags stay unbeaten this season, now at 26-0. Gonzaga responded to their biggest halftime deficit in three years by locking down defensively and getting back to their efficient ways on offense.
Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals as second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 rout of eighth-seeded Nebraska-Omaha yesterday in the Summit League Championship Game in Sioux Falls. Chloe Lamb hit three three-pointers and scored 17 points with six boards for the 19-5 Coyotes, who won their ninth-straight game, including three tournament games by a total of 72 points. Freshman Lauren Frost led the Mavericks with ten points and five rebounds. UNO, who finishes the season at 7-13, became the first eight seed to win a game in the tournament when they got the program’s first victory over a ranked team with a 52-40 win over 21st ranked South Dakota State in the opener.
A pair of Husker basketball players were honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday as the 2020-21 awards were announced. Senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson was Nebraska's nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award while Teddy Allen was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by the conference media.
The Wayne State women’s golf team set a single day school record with a team score of 339 and moved up one spot to finish sixth at the season opening Southwest Minnesota State University Spring Invite that wrapped up yesterday at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona. Competing for the first time in eight years, the youthful Wildcat squad shot a new school record 339 in just its second day of competition to edge the previous school mark of 340 set in 2010 at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls and in 2007 at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln. Westminster of Utah won the two-day tournament with a 612, 18 shots ahead of second place Colorado Mesa at 630. Wayne State was sixth with round of 344 and 339 for a two-day total of 683. The top finisher for the Wildcats was Sophie Jansa, a freshman from Sioux Falls O’Gorman HS, who tied for 14th overall out of 53 players with a 163 shooting rounds of 83 and 80. Wayne State’s next meet is March 22-23 at the Midwest Intercollegiate Invitational in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament continues in Lincoln. Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’ at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Pierce faces Auburn at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:15. Also, Wayne takes on Kearney Catholic at 6:15. In Class ‘C-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Freeman at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:15. Also, BRLD tangles with Bridgeport at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:15. In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln Southeast, in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 780 AM, 105.9 FM, & WJAG.com, Howells/Dodge goes head to head with Walthill at 1:30. Pregame coverage at 1:10. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family plays Southern Valley at 4:00. Pregame coverage at 3:40. Also in ‘D-1’, Burwell takes on Central Valley at 11:00. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln East, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Humphrey St. Francis faces Wynot at 6:30. Pregame coverage at 6:10. Also in ‘D-2’, O’Neill St. Mary’s battles Osceola at 11:00. In other basketball games, the Northeast Hawks women & men visit Creston, Iowa to play Southwestern Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men battle Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis, Indiana at 8:00, the Nebraska women meet Minnesota in the opening day of the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis at 10:00. Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks baseball team is in McCook Community College for a 1:30 doubleheader and the Creighton men’s soccer team visits Kansas City to play Missouri State at 2:00.
Boys State BB State Tourn. Scoreboard: Bellevue West 55 Lincoln East 47; Millard North 73 Millard South 46; Millard West 47 Lincoln Pius X 45; Omaha Creighton Prep 64 Papillion La Vista South 56 (A); Elkhorn 63 Platteview 48; Norris 62 Blair 46 (B).
Local Scores: NECC 25-25-25 Ellsworth CC, IA 22-22-22 (VB); South Dakota 66 UNO 43 (Summit League WBB Championship Game); WSC 22-2 Newman Univ., KS 10-15 (Bsbl DH).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 4 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Winnipeg 4 Toronto 3
Final Florida 4 Columbus 2
Final SO N-Y Islanders 2 Boston 1
Final OT Washington 5 New Jersey 4
Final SO Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 4
Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Detroit 3
Final Dallas 6 Chicago 1
Final OT Carolina 3 Nashville 2