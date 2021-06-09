Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova has reached her first Grand Slam singles semifinal by stopping the run of 17-year-old Coco Gauff at the French Open. Krejcikova faced five set points in the opener but managed to get past those along the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory at the French Open. Krejcikova is a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic who has won two Grand Slam doubles titles. Gauff was the youngest French Open women's quarterfinalist in 15 years. She made 41 unforced errors that included seven double-faults.
Nikola Jokic wasn’t highly regarded when he was taken in the NBA draft. He’s now the league’s reigning MVP. The Nuggets’ big man has been revealed as the NBA’s top player making him by far the lowest draft pick ever to win the award. The Serbian product has become a dominant force since being selected 41st overall in the 2014 draft. Jokic’s scoring average jumped from 19.9 points per game last season to 26.4. He tied his career high with 10.8 rebounds per game, and his average of 8.3 assists was just shy of Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time season average for a center. Jokic was the runaway winner, getting 91 of the 101 first-place ballots cast. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was second, Golden State’s Stephen Curry was third, 2019 and 2020 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee was fourth and Phoenix’s Chris Paul was fifth.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz won their NBA conference semifinal games last night. Joel Embiid delivered 40 points and 13 rebounds as the Sixers beat Atlanta, 118-102 to even the series at a game apiece. The Jazz won their opener by getting 45 points from Donovan Mitchell in a 112-109 downing of the Los Angeles Clippers.
College sports is entering a new era: Athletes will be permitted to be paid endorsers and social media influencers without fear of running afoul of NCAA rules. The transition will be bumpy. A handful of states have laws regarding name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes. Some go into effect as soon as July 1. The NCAA is still lagging behind and looking for help from Congress. Schools from coast-to-coast are getting ready. They are offering NIL programs with catchy names they can sell to recruits.
The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament. Top seed Arkansas opens at home against North Carolina State on Friday night. Other Friday openers have East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Stanford at Texas Tech and Mississippi at Arizona. Saturday openers are South Florida at Texas, LSU at Tennessee, Notre Dame at Mississippi State and Dallas Baptist against Virginia. Winners in the best-of-three series advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
The Big Red Blitz heads to all corners of Nebraska on Wednesday, June 16, with ten groups hitting 20 stops across the state. Tentative details for each stop are now set, and all Big Red Blitz events are free to the public. Capacity is limited for each event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Group Seven will be in Norfolk at 12:00 at Midtown Events Center with Assistant Football Coaches Greg Austin & Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison, and Bowling Coach Paul Klempa. Group Five will arrive in Columbus at 12:00 at Frankfort Square with Women's Basketball Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, and Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco. Group Ten will be in South Sioux City at Covington Links Golf Course at 12:00 with Baseball Coach Will Bolt, Assistant Football Coach Barrett Ruud, and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Chuck Love. That same group will be at West Point High School at 3:00.
USA Baseball announced that Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award yesterday. He is the first Husker to be named a semifinalist for the award since Scott Schreiber in 2018. Alex Gordon is the program's lone recipient of the award, winning it in 2005. Johnny Dorn was also a semifinalist in 2008, while Ken Harvey (1999) and Darin Erstad (1995) were finalists for the award. Named the 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year, Schwellenbach took the mound for the first time in 2021 and was been one of the top two-way players in the country. A contributor in all three facets of the game, he was Nebraska's three hitter all season, started every game at shortstop and has served as the team's closer. Offensively, Schwellenbach ranked in the top ten in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed just four errors in 186 chances. The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named in July.
The 23rd Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match will take place at 3:00 on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk. The ‘Light’ Team is made up of Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt & Chloe Spence, Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Marshall, Taylor Kautz, & Mary Fennessy, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Riley Jurgens, Oakland/Craig’s Josie Richards, Wayne’s Lauren Pick, Ponca’s Josie Reed, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, and Crofton’s Kaley Einrem. The team will be coached by Norfolk Catholic’s Michaela Bellar & Humphery/Lindsay Holy Family’s Cami Oelsligle. Among the members of the ‘Dark’ squad include Lutheran High Northeast’s Halle Berner, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Morgan Ramsey, Tessa Metchke, & Rachel Dierks, Clarkson/Leigh’s Cassidy Hoffman, Kayden Schumacher, & Bailey Lemburg, Battle Creek’s BriAnna Zohner & Renee Brummels, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner, Pender’s Zoey Lehmkuhl, and West Point-Beemer’s Reece Snodgrass. The team will be coached by Clarkson/Leigh’s Becky Schneider and Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Diane Kasselder.
Local Scores: Yankton Fury 5-12 Nfk Rogue 18’s 4-4 (SB DH); St. Paul 4 Omaha Storm Chasers 1 (Bsbl).
Local Schedule: Nfk Seniors at South Sioux City (Bsbl DH-5:00); Omaha Storm Chasers at St. Paul (Bsbl-7:05).
