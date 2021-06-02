Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The Denver Nuggets were able to take a three-games-to-two lead in their NBA first-round series despite Damian Lillard’s franchise playoff-record 55 points. Michael Porter Jr.’s three-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime sent Denver past the Trail Blazers, 147-140. Porter finished with 26 points and twelve rebounds for the Nuggets, who closed on a 9-0 run. Lillard hit an NBA Playoff record twelve three pointers in the loss, including a three-ball with 3.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force the first overtime and then another with 6.6 seconds remaining to force the second OT.
The Phoenix Suns had no trouble beating the Los Angeles Lakers for a three-games-to-two lead in their NBA first-round series, rolling to a 115-85 victory. Devin Booker scored 30 points and Phoenix made 14 three-pointers and had just four turnovers against the NBA’s regular-season defensive efficiency leader. The Suns outscored Los Angeles, 32-10 in the second quarter to take a 30-point lead into the locker room.
The Brooklyn Nets have advanced to the second round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals by closing out the Boston Celtics in five games. James Harden had 34 points, ten rebounds and ten assists for his first postseason triple-double, leading the Nets to a 123-109 win over the Celtics. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Kevin Durant had 24 for Brooklyn, who will face Milwaukee in their first appearance in the second round since 2014.
Leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments have reacted to tennis star Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players’ concerns about mental health. The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka if she continued to skip news conferences. Osaka was fined $15,000 for not speaking to reporters after her first-round victory, saying she experiences anxiety before meeting with the media.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Royals coasted to a 10-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates as Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs. Salvador Perez had two homers and three RBIs to help Kansas City sweep the two-game series. The Royals are now 27-26 on the season and five games out of first place in the American League Central.
For the third time this season Nebraska junior left-hander Cade Povich was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week yesterday. The Bellevue native also earned the award on March 30 and May 18. Povich improved to 6-1 on the year with a victory over Michigan last Friday. A 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selection, Povich matched his career high by going 7.0 innings in the 1-0 win over the Wolverines. He allowed only four hits and struck out nine, including an immaculate first inning where he struck out all three Wolverines on just nine pitches. The Huskers earned five weekly awards during the 2021 season. Along with Povich's three honors, Max Anderson was named freshman of the week on May 18 and Cam Chick was named player of the week on March 24.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that former Husker running back Rex Burkhead reportedly signed with the Houston Texans yesterday after spending the past four seasons with the New England Patriots. He will reunite with Nick Caserio, the first-year Houston general manager who was previously director of player personnel in New England. Caserio has signed nine former Patriots since being hired by the Texans. The 30-year-old Burkhead will join a crowded Houston backfield that includes Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson. Burkhead rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 192 yards before his 2020 season was cut short ten games in because of a knee injury. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013. Burkhead was part of two AFC championship teams and one Super Bowl team while in New England.
Today's quarterfinal round in the 98th edition of the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship will be coated in Husker red according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Five Nebraska women's golfers won their Round of 16 matches yesterday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell, including Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen, who won their respective competitions in 19 holes. Haley Thiele, Kirsten Baete and Vanessa Bouvet also will represent NU in the next round. Nicole Kolbas outlasted Kaitlyn Hannah 4 and 2 in a battle of the most recent Class ‘A’ girls state champions. Defending champion Katie Ruge of Omaha also advanced with a first-round win over Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich 7 & 6. Ulrich shot a stroke-play qualifying 77 in the Championship Division. In the Net Division, Oakland’s Annette Faudel carded a 73, Norfolk’s Bev McKillip shot a 78, Nita Totten put up an 81, and Phyllis Hall shot 87. Faudel, McKillip, Totten, and Hall will all compete in Flight competitions today.
Local Scores: Grand Island Home Federal 10-9 Nfk Seniors 2-0 (Bsbl DH); Omaha Storm Chasers 5 Iowa 3 (Bsbl).
Local Schedule: Iowa at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
