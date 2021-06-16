Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant posted an impressive triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets took a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals by rallying past the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-104. Durant delivered 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets, who trailed by 16 at halftime before outscoring the Bucks 71-49 the rest of the way. Durant played all 48 minutes of the game. James Harden played 46 minutes in his first game back since missing all but one minute of the last four contests, finishing with five points and eight assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo netted 34 points and twelve rebounds for Milwaukee.
Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, giving up three runs over 6 2/3 innings to pitch the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 win at Kansas City last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Cabrera doubled and singled to drive in one run and score another, helping Detroit send the Royals to their fifth loss in a row. KC is now 30-36.
The Big Red Blitz is heading to all corners of Nebraska today, with ten groups hitting 20 stops across the state. All Big Red Blitz events are free to the public. Capacity is limited for each event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Group Seven will be in Norfolk at 12:00 at Midtown Events Center with Assistant Football Coaches Greg Austin & Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison, and Bowling Coach Paul Klempa. Group Five will arrive in Columbus at 12:00 at Frankfort Square with Women's Basketball Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, and Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco. Group Ten will be in South Sioux City at Covington Links Golf Course at 12:00 with Baseball Coach Will Bolt, Assistant Football Coach Barrett Ruud, and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach Chuck Love. That same group will be at West Point High School at 3:00.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Iowa Western kicker Josh Jasek, who made 11-17 field goals last season as a freshman, will join the Husker football team this fall. Jasek, originally from Iowa, is the second Reiver kicker to join the program in recent years. Chase Contreraz walked on to NU's team in December 2019, just after the close of the Huskers' 2019 season. Nebraska has a starting placekicker for 2021 in Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp, but no proven option after that. Jasek, who had a long field goal of 56 yards last season, may give NU a reliable option from deep. He made 41-44 extra points as well.
Jake Mitchell produced a blistering performance in a 400-meter freestyle time trial after all the scheduled races were done on Day Three of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center Omaha. His performance will likely result in his first trip to the Olympics and was especially satisfying after flopped on his first try. Even though he was the runner-up to Kieran Smith, his time wasn't good enough to meet the Olympic standard. He went more than two seconds faster on the redo.
Lilly King always seems to back up her big talk. The outspoken King is headed back to the Olympics after a victory in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha. She says her race was what she expected. In fact, the entire night went largely as expected. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and former world record-holder Regan Smith claimed the 100 backstroke events. National team newcomer Kieran Smith added a second race to his Tokyo program with a victory in the 200 freestyle. Katie Ledecky also cruised as the top qualifier in a pair of events.
Lincoln's Nate Vontz caught fire during the first round of Stroke Play Qualifying in the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship and leads by three strokes at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg. Vontz, a Creighton Bluejay senior, made eight birdies and an eagle on his way to the low round of the day, a 64 (-8). He leads by three over two players, including the 2019 Champion Caleb Badura of Aurora and the 2020 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion Reed Malleck of York. Regarding area golfers, Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot a 69 (-3), Plainview’s Tucker Knaak & Atkinson’s Mason Hale carded a 72, Norfolk’s Lance Lawson put up a 73, Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman shot a 74, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes carded a 76, Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon & Wisner’s Rockney Peck put up a 77, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver & Columbus’ Sam Morse shot 78, Wausa’s Ted Bengston carded an 81, Columbus’ Marshall Obal put up an 82, and Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter shot 96.
The Cornhusker State Games officials announced yesterday that former Kansas City Royal and Nebraska Cornhusker baseball player Alex Gordon, who retired from baseball last fall, will be this year's torch lighter. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that he'll be at Seacrest Field at 8:00 on July 16. Gordon will talk with athletes at a meet-and-greet prior to the ceremonies on the adjacent Den Hartog Field, where he played many high school and American Legion baseball games before elevating his career at Nebraska and later with the Royals. The opening ceremonies will officially kick off the 37th Cornhusker State Games. Most events will take place between July 16-25, and officials expect more than 10,000 competitors this year.
Local Schedule: Norfolk Rogue 18’s at Genoa (SB DH-6:30); Louisville at Omaha Storm Chasers (Bsbl-7:05).
Local Scores: Omaha Storm Chasers 11 Louisville 5 (Bsbl).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Boston 10 Atlanta 8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 7 Baltimore 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto 5
Final Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 0
Final Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Final Houston 6 Texas 3
Final Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 4
Final Seattle 10 Minnesota 0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 8 Pittsburgh 1
Final N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Final St. Louis 2 Miami 1
Final Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 1
Final Colorado 8 San Diego 4
Final San Francisco 9 Arizona 8
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Philadelphia 3
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Brooklyn 114 Milwaukee 108
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Tampa Bay 4 N-Y Islanders 2
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Seattle 87 Indiana 70
Final Chicago 105 Minnesota 89
Final Las Vegas 100 New York 78