Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. In a video posted on Instagram, he said his post “was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” He added that he ”just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person.” The team and the NFL both issued statements condemning Jackson’s posts.
Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement when the season begins in Florida. Loeffler is a Republican U.S. senator running for re-election in Georgia. She asked the commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.
The decision has loomed for weeks, and the PGA of America will make it official today when it postpones the Ryder Cup for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told ESPN yesterday that the event, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, will be delayed until the same time frame in 2021. "There will not be a Ryder Cup this year," the source said. "The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022, and then they will alternate from there." The PGA of America and European Tour are expected to release the information officially on Wednesday morning. British newspapers the Telegraph and the Guardian reported weeks ago that the Ryder Cup would be postponed, but getting to this point required the cooperation of numerous entities, including the PGA Tour and the European Tour.
Former Husker running back Rex Burkhead reworked the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots, according to the Omaha World Herald. The move serves as a pay cut for Burkhead but does include more guaranteed money and is a sign he'll make the roster in 2020. It also frees up nearly $1 million in cap space for the Patriots. According to the reported terms of the deal, Burkhead's base salary will drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million. He'll receive $550,000 upon signing and up to $400,000 in possible roster bonuses. Burkhead, who turned 30 last week, will be entering his fourth season with the Patriots in 2020. He joined the team on a one-year deal in 2017 then signed a three-year contract prior to the 2018 season, when he won his first Super Bowl. At Nebraska, Burkhead was a two-time team captain and made first-team All-Big Ten in 2011.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the son of a former NFL veteran has decided on the Nebraska football team. Lardarius Webb Jr. joined NU’s 2021 class as its first defensive back and twelfth member. It's something of a surprise move after Big Red offered June 26. The 5’10, 170-pounder said his future college coaches project him to play cornerback and in nickel packages. Webb totaled 51 tackles (31 solo) along with three interceptions last year while playing high school in Alabama. He’ll play his senior season at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, because he wants to live with his father for more in-depth coaching before heading to Lincoln next summer. The elder Webb knows plenty about football after a nine-year career, all with the Baltimore Ravens, and a Super Bowl title after coming out of Nicholls State. Nebraska, which will lose three senior starters in its secondary after the upcoming season, is likely just beginning to add to the position after an effort to sign five DBs in the 2020 cycle.
The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship got underway at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff yesterday. There is a three-way tie on top of the leaderboard after the first day of the three-day event. La Vista’s Jack Davis, York’s Reed Malleck, and Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson all carded a (-1) 71 and own a one-shot advantage. Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers, Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes, Wisner’s Rockney Peck, & Columbus’ Noah Fleming shot 78. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver put up an 81, Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer carded an 82, Wayne’s Tanner Walling shot 83, Norfolk’s Carson Klein & Oakland’s Ian Lundquist put up an 84, and Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon carded an 86. The Nebraska Girls’ Amateur also got underway yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club. The two-day 36-hole championship has Lincoln’s Neely Adler on top of the leaderboard with a 74. She has a one-stroke lead. Livia Hunke of Snyder carded a 96.
Local Schedule: Grand Island Home Federal at Nfk Seniors (Bsbl DH-5:00).
