Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Benches cleared last night in the first game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers since it was revealed that the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at the Dodgers’ expense. The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-and-tight pitches to Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning. L.A. led 5-2 after a five-run fifth when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, threw behind Bregman for ball four. The Dodgers won last night’s game 5-2.
Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that two people familiar with the deal say is worth $135 million over five years. The Chargers confirmed Bosa has agreed to the extension but did not disclose financial terms. Bosa was entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. There was some thought that he would hold out if an agreement had not been reached, but he reported to camp yesterday.
Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for KC, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there. The Royals drop to 2-3 on the season and will visit Detroit again tonight at 6:10 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Summit League's Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League's Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay, which will affect Nebraska-Omaha athletics, will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women's soccer, men's soccer and volleyball. Competitive schedule for men's and women's cross country and non-championship segments for men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball. This delay does not affect any winter or spring sports. If necessary, any decisions involving those seasons will be made at a later date.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver shot a (-1) 71 on the opening day of the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. There is a five-way tie on top of the leaderboard at (-4) 68. 25 golfers are separated by three shots. The 118th Western Amateur was first held in 1899 and features one of the deepest and strongest fields in amateur golf as well as the game’s most grueling format. It is the world’s third oldest amateur championship behind the British Amateur (1885) and the U.S. Amateur (1895), and attracts top-ranked golfers from around the world. Kluver’s last action was July 16th at the Southern Amateur Championship in Texas where he failed to make the cut.
Andy Sajevic of Omaha leads for the first time in seven years, surging from four strokes back to the 36-hole lead yesterday at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. Sajevic, who won the Nebraska Amateur in 2010, 2011 and 2013, is searching for a fourth title, which would put him in company with only four others who have won at least four. He also won the 2010 Nebraska Amateur at Happy Hollow Club, although he never led that championship until the final round. The three-time champion fired a second-straight round of 70 (-1) to take the lead at 140 (-2) by one stroke. Reaching the top 58 cut were Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer, who is at 146, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak sits at 149, and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes is at a two-day 150. Falling short of the cut were Norfolk’s Lance Lawson (155); Atkinson’s Mason Hale (158); Wisner’s Rockney Peck (159); Columbus’ Bryce Vuncannon (160); Columbus’ Sam Morse (162); Norfolk’s Jake Kluver (162); & and Laurel’s Nick Christiansen (168).
Local Scores: Nfk Seniors 1-1 Hastings 0-0 (Bsbl DH) (Final Record 20-9).
INTERLEAGUE
N-Y Yankees at Philadelphia 6:05 p.m. (Postponed)
Baltimore at Miami 7:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Toronto 5 Washington 1
Final Tampa Bay 5 Atlanta 2
Final N.Y. Mets 8 Boston 3
Final Minnesota 6 St. Louis 3
Final Arizona 4 Texas 1
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Houston 2
Final Colorado 8 Oakland 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Final Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Final Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Final L.A. Angels 10 Seattle 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 5
Final Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 6
Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 94 Connecticut 89
Final Chicago 96 Los Angeles 78
Final Seattle 90 Minnesota 66
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Minnesota 1, Columbus 1, Minnesota advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Final Cincinnati 1, Portland 1, Portland advances 4-2 on penalty kicks