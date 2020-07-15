Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 15, 2020

ESPN reports the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to negotiate terms for a return to work, and players are requesting financial backing in case they decide to sit out the season. Among the requests in the players' recent proposal to the league, according to a source involved: An opt-out clause for at-risk players to receive salary (but not bonuses) if they decide not to play. An opt-out clause for players with at-risk families to earn an accrued season and benefits if they decide not to play. An opt-out clause for players who leave the team after reporting. A $250,000 stipend guaranteed to all players if they show up to camp and everything is shut down because of COVID-19 concerns. That amount rises to $500,000 if the season starts, only to be shut down. The definition of "at-risk" is part of the discussion, and procedures for applying for medical opt-outs are not yet finalized. If a player is serving a suspension and the season gets canceled, the games unserved will not carry into the next season.
Free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig is signing with the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN. The agreement comes after Braves outfielder Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season earlier this month. A major league All-Star in 2014, Puig, batted .267 in 149 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. He hit .297 with Cleveland after being acquired on July 30 and gave the Indians an infusion of power and energy, helping their ultimately fruitless surge to catch the Minnesota Twins for AL Central title.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden arrived yesterday at the NBA's Walt Disney World Resort campus five days after his team flew to Orlando, Florida. The Rockets have not disclosed a reason for Harden's delayed arrival. Russell Westbrook, Houston’s other All-Star guard, announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Rockets departed for Orlando. The Rockets hope that Westbrook, who must test negative twice before he will be cleared to enter the NBA bubble, will be able to travel at some point this week. A Rockets source told ESPN yesterday that there is no set day for Westbrook's travel. Harden must go through an initial quarantine period in his hotel room, as all players and staff did upon arrival, before joining the Rockets for practice.
The Omaha World Herald reports that Nebraska men’s basketball is delaying season ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season. "Due to the ever-changing nature of the sports landscape, we have delayed season ticket renewals for the 2020-2021 men's basketball season until further notice," according to an email. The news comes as collegiate athletics decides how to safely return to competition. Husker football season ticket renewals have proceeded as usual, the athletic department told the World-Herald last month, with a renewal rate of nearly 94% as of early June. The 2020-21 men’s basketball season is supposed to tip off Nov. 10 against Cleveland State, with a Nov. 2 exhibition against Peru State. The Nebraska basketball team has ten of its 13 scholarship players on campus. All who have made it to Lincoln have been cleared of coronavirus and are participating in workouts. Practices with coaches on the floor can begin next week.
Creighton women's basketball’s Jaylyn Agnew and Bluejay volleyball’s Brittany Witt were announced as two of seven athletes from the BIG EAST conference nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award yesterday. Currently playing for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, Agnew 2019-20 season was highlighted by claiming the 2020 BIG EAST Player of the Year, being selected as an Associated Press All-American, a spot on the DI-AAA Scholar Athlete Team, being Creighton's first WNBA selection, collecting the NCAA statistical championship for free-throw shooting and setting the school record for points in a single game at 42 against Georgetown on March 1. Witt's senior season featured an equally impressive list of accomplishments. The highlights included being named an AVCA All-American for the second time in her career, earning AVCA All-East Region First Team, 2019 All-BIG EAST Tournament Team, 2019 Libero of the Year (also the second in her career), 2019 All-BIG EAST First Team and 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American. A record 605 female college athletes were nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver will be competing today in the four-day Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. The field of 156 players includes some of the best college players and juniors in the nation. The 54-hole event begins today with a cut to the top 66 players and ties after the first two rounds. Kluver is coming off a championship in the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship on June 26.
Local Scores: Kearney 8-0 Nfk Seniors 3-1 (Bsbl DH).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!