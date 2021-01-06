Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 6, 2020

Move over running backs, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has emerged as the best player in college football. Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons last night, breaking the monopoly quarterbacks have had on college football’s most prestigious award by beating out three of them. The Crimson Tide senior is the fourth receiver to win the Heisman, joining Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991, Notre Dame’s Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers in 1972. The other finalists were Smith’s Alabama teammate Mac Jones, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask. Quarterbacks had won 17 of the previous 20 Heisman trophies, including the last four.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night. Hancock said there were no changes and the game in Miami Gardens, Florida, between the top-ranked Crimson Tide and the third-ranked Buckeyes was still scheduled for Monday night as planned. AL.com reported that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season and plan to play Monday in suburban Miami. The pandemic threatened to shut down major college football altogether in the summer, but a season was played through dozens of postponements and cancellations, and with teams getting through games shorthanded because of the virus.
The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked fifth and Creighton is 15th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll. The Huskers finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record and reached an NCAA regional final. They were ranked fifth in the final poll of 2019 and returns all six starters and libero. Nebraska will open the season with a two-match series at Indiana on January 22-23. NU's 22-match Big Ten-only schedule features eight meetings against teams ranked in the top 25 and six ranked in the top ten. Creighton finished last season ranked 16th with a 25-6 record. This week marks the 55th consecutive week they have been ranked when eligible, the nation's tenth-longest active streak. The Bluejays won a sixth straight regular-season BIG EAST title last season. Creighton is expected to announce much of its schedule next week. Wisconsin is ranked first followed by Texas, Stanford, Kentucky, and Nebraska.
The Nebraska wrestling team will open its season Friday as the country's fifth ranked team, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. Three Big Ten teams in Iowa, Penn State and Michigan occupy the top three spots, and North Carolina State is fourth. The Big Ten will begin its season this weekend. The Huskers will host twelfth ranked Minnesota at 8:00 Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska finished in second place at last year's Big Ten Championships, and was expected to compete for a national title before the NCAA championships were canceled due to the pandemic.
The Creighton women's basketball team will enter a pause of basketball competition due to a recent positive COVID-19 test. The Bluejays' recently rescheduled game with Providence (tonight) will return to its original date of Feb. 10, while games at DePaul (Sunday) and vs. Seton Hall (Jan. 13) will be postponed. This decision was made yesterday following consultation with the University's Public Health Office and the Department's medical staff. Creighton is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the BIG EAST.
The Norfolk High boys basketball team dropped a 65-59 home decision last night to Omaha North. Kallan Herman led the Panthers with 33 points and ten rebounds. The Vikings’ Mason Strong led four players in double figures with 19 points. They led 16-11 after the first quarter, 25-23 at halftime, and 40-38 after three quarters. Omaha North improves to 5-4 while Norfolk drops to 2-7. The Norfolk Catholic girls fell at top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis last night 71-46. Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner led three players in double figures for the Lady Flyers with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and eight steals. The Lady Knights’ Avery Yosten had 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Humphrey St. Francis led 21-17 after the first quarter, 40-21 at halftime, and 55-33 after three quarters. They are now 9-0 while Norfolk Catholic slips to 4-6.
Local Schedule: Seton Hall at Creighton (MBB-8:00).
Thursday Night: The Norfolk High boys basketball squad visits South Sioux City at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Pierce girls & boys host David City Aquinas starting with the girls game at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 5:30 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
