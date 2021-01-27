Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021. Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required 75% of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season. The athletic department confirmed McCaffrey's decision. The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers’ starting job last fall. Coach Scott Frost in November called him the future at quarterback. McCaffrey made his first career start in a win over Penn State. He committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the following week and Martinez took back the job. In other Huskers football news, the Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska is losing an offensive captain to the NCAA’s transfer portal. Junior wide receiver Kade Warner, the former walk-on wide receiver who earned a scholarship last year as much for his leadership as his on-field production, entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal on yesterday. Warner, an Arizona, native, was one of NU’s five captains in 2020, but his playing time diminished significantly as the season progressed. For his career in Lincoln, he finished with 30 catches for 236 yards. Warner has up to two seasons of eligibility remaining because of the extra year granted to all players due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Also, Nebraska had two Farnioks on its football roster. In 2021, that number will be zero. Sophomore reserve offensive lineman Will Farniok entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. That follows his older brother Matt Farniok’s decision to enter the 2021 NFL Draft after starting 32 games. Will Farniok came to Nebraska as part of the 2018 recruiting class and appeared in four total games during his three seasons on campus.
Former Husker offensive lineman Will Shields was named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee yesterday. Shields was appointed by the CFP Management Committee, and his three-year term on the selection committee will begin this spring. Shields is the second Husker to serve on the CFP Selection Committee, as Hall of Fame Coach and former Nebraska Athletic Director Tom Osborne was on the selection committee in 2014 and 2015, the first two years of the College Football Playoff. Shields was one of five new committee members selected to replace five outgoing members. Nebraska's first scholarship player from the state of Oklahoma, Shields enjoyed an outstanding collegiate career followed by a long and successful professional career in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 2-0 Huskers swept two 3-0 road matches at Indiana last weekend to open the 2021 season. They return to action on Friday when they host Northwestern at 6:00. Creighton has moved up from 15th to 14th in the poll. The 2-0 Bluejays started the season with 3-0 home wins over Nebraska-Omaha and Northern Iowa. CU return to action on Friday when they host 0-2 South Dakota at 7:00. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Stanford, Kentucky, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.
Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. Cain, a 6’5 center from New York, is a three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate who is a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection. Nebraska's school record holder with 320 blocked shots, Cain's massive block total ranks sixth in Big Ten history. She also ranks second nationally in career blocks among active NCAA Division I players.
The United States Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a striking change designed to provide safer conditions on the pool deck in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Swimming says a Wave I meet for lower-ranked swimmers will be held in early June. The top finishers will advance to the Wave II meet in mid-June to determine who represents the U.S at the Tokyo Games. Both meets will be held in Omaha. The change is designed to reduce overcrowding on the pool deck, warmup pool and athlete seating areas.
The Northeast Hawks women's basketball is 1-1 to start the season after an 88-50 home win over Ellsworth Community College and a 69-62 road loss at third ranked in Division II Kirkwood Community College. The Hawks finished last year with a 27-4 record. They return six players from last year’s team in Brianna Bauer, Lorna Maxon, Breanna Stouffer, Kelly Kleffner, Hannah Ollendick, and Ashley Hassett. Northeast also added four freshmen. The Hawks’ remaining home schedule includes dates with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes. Northeast entertains Iowa Lakes this evening at 5:00.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite. O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points. Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion. Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); & Brandon Kollars (170) placed second. Allan Olander (145) got third. Dominic Liess (106) placed fourth. Carter Wattier (138) finished sixth. The Knights this season has a second place finish, a third, a fourth, and a seventh place finish along with a dual record of 7-11. The team has a remaining schedule which includes the Mid State Conference Meet on Thursday at Pierce at 2:00, and a meet at Plainview before postseason action.
Local Scores: NC 71 O’Neill 57 (BBB); NC 44 O’Neill 43 (GBB); LHNE 53 Crofton 40 (BBB); Columbus at Nfk High (BBB-Ppd. To Thurs.); NECC 25-25-25 Iowa Lakes CC 19-18-21 (VB).
Local Schedule: NECC at Iowa Lakes CC (W&M BB-5:00); Creighton at Seton Hall (MBB-6:00).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 108 L.A. Clippers 99
Final Houston 107 Washington 88
Final Utah 108 New York 94
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Buffalo 3 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 3
Final Washington 3 N-Y Islanders 2
Final SO Florida 4 Columbus 3
Final OT Boston 3 Pittsburgh 2
Final Winnipeg 6 Edmonton 4
Final Los Angeles 2 Minnesota 1
Final OT Nashville 3 Chicago 2
Final OT Dallas 2 Detroit 1
Final Toronto 4 Calgary 3
Final Anaheim 1 Arizona 0
Final Colorado 7 San Jose 3
Final SO St. Louis 5 Vegas 4
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (24)Oklahoma 80 (5)Texas 79
Final (9)Alabama 70 Kentucky 59
Final Auburn 88 (12)Missouri 82
Final (18)Tennessee 56 Mississippi St. 53
Final Dayton 76 (22)Saint Louis 71