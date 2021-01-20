Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 20, 2021

All-Star outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement this offseason, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal was subject to a successful physical. Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros won their first title in 2017. He hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, earning a nearly prorated $8 million from a $21 million salary.
The 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team announced its BIG EAST schedule. This spring BIG EAST volleyball season will play in two divisions, with five teams in the Midwest (Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier) and five teams in the East (Connecticut, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall and Villanova). League play will start on Feb. 19 when Creighton visits perennial power Marquette. Each team is scheduled to play divisional opponents twice, with both games scheduled at one location on the same weekend. The Bluejays will then return home the following two weekends. They host Xavier on Feb. 26-27, as well as DePaul on March 5-6. Creighton is scheduled to wrap up BIG EAST play on March 12-13 with a pair of contests at Butler. The BIG EAST Championship is scheduled for April 2 and 3, hosted by the Bluejays at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Championship will pit the top two teams in the East and Midwest against each other. Creighton finished 25-6 last season and earned an eighth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. They also won a sixth straight regular-season BIG EAST title.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team dropped a 76-71 home decision to Minnesota yesterday. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 25 points and twelve rebounds. Teammate Ashley Scoggin added 16 points. NU led 42-39 at halftime before being outscored in the second half 37-29. They are now 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten while Minnesota improves to 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference. In other Nebraska women's basketball news, their top recruit for the 2021 class is enrolling early and will be available for the team soon according to the Omaha World Herald. Kendall Coley, a 6’2 forward from Minneapolis, will be available for action the rest of the season after graduating early from high school. The pandemic delayed the girls basketball season in Minnesota, so Coley, who averaged 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last season, has come to Lincoln now. She won't lose a season of eligibility, either. Each athlete who plays this season is getting an extra year of eligibility to pursue for next season. Coley falls into that group after clearing NU's mandatory COVID-19 testing protocols over the weekend.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is preseason ranked 17th in the NJCAA Division II Preseason Poll. The reigning four-time Region XI champions look forward to taking the court in 2021 as they hope for a return trip to the DII National Tournament for the fifth-year in a row. Northeast, who finished 22-18 in the fall of 2019, and reached the national tournament in Charleston, West Virginia, opens their season on January 24th at home against Marshalltown Community College of Iowa.
The Northeast Hawks baseball team is ranked 14th in the NJCAA DII Baseball Preseason Poll. The Hawks are coming off a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Northeast went 9-10. Two seasons ago, they went 37-19 and made their first-ever trip to the DII World Series in the programs second year of existence. The Hawks open the 2021 season with a doubleheader against Neosho County Community College on Feb. 20 in Chanute, Kansas.
All six City of Norfolk basketball teams were in action last night. The Norfolk High boys dropped a 77-73 decision at Lincoln North Star. Kallan Herman led the Panthers with 26 points while teammate Colby James added 17 and Colton Price scored 13 points. They drop to 3-9 for the season. The Norfolk girls were beaten at home by Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Lincoln North Star 63-53. Hailey Kleinschmit led three players in double figures for the Lady Panthers with 22 points. They fall to 5-7. The Norfolk Catholic boys suffered a 72-50 home loss to Pierce. The Bluejays’ Ben Brahmer scored a school record 42 points with eight rebounds in the victory. NC was led by Christian Mickelson’s 22 points as they drop to 9-4. The Lady Knights edged Pierce in their game 38-36. Elly Piper scored off an offensive rebound with 1.5 seconds left to give her team the win. Avery Yosten led Norfolk Catholic with 15 points as they improve to 7-7. The Lutheran High Northeast boys defeated Walthill at home 62-47 to move to 8-4 on the year. Grant Colligan had 19 points and five rebounds, Cort Mckeown netted 16 points and nine boards, and Trystan Scott added ten points. The Lady Eagles routed Walthill in their game 86-20 to improve to 8-7. Kendra Peterson led four players in double figures for LHNE with 16 points.
Local Scores: Nfk High 54 Fremont 18 (WR Dual); Minnesota 76 Nebraska 71 (WBB).
Local Schedule: Ellsworth CC at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Providence at Creighton (MBB-6:00).
Thursday Night: The Laurel/Concord/Coleridge girls & boys basketball teams host Battle Creek starting with the girls game at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Denver 119 Oklahoma City 101
Final Utah 118 New Orleans 102
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Carolina at Nashville 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Final OT Winnipeg 4 Ottawa 3
Final Philadelphia 3 Buffalo 0
Final OT Florida 5 Chicago 4
Final OT Pittsburgh 5 Washington 4
Final Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2
Final New Jersey 4 N-Y Rangers 3
Final OT Detroit 3 Columbus 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma St. at (14)West Virginia 7 p.m. (Postponed)
(24)UCLA at (21)Oregon 5 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (3)Villanova 76 Seton Hall 74
Final Florida 75 (6)Tennessee 49
Final (7)Michigan 87 Maryland 63
Final Purdue 67 (15)Ohio St. 65
Final (18)Alabama 105 LSU 75
Final (19)Missouri 81 South Carolina 70
Final (22)Illinois 79 Penn St. 65