Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best eleven three-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108. VanVleet made eleven of his first twelve attempts from three-point range. He finished 17-23 from the field and 9-9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan against Milwaukee on Jan. 1, 2018. VanVleet, a fifth-year guard out of Wichita State, easily topped his previous high of 36 points set last season. Norman Powell added 23 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry had a triple-double of 14 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 18 rebounds for Orlando.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team is emerging from a shutdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak that left coach Fred Hoiberg with a severe case. Hoiberg has had two open heart surgeries and has a pacemaker. He says that caused him to be a little scared. Hoiberg's symptoms included chest pains, body aches, sore throat and fever. Nebraska paused team activities Jan. 11. Hoiberg said he and two assistants, a graduate assistant, nine players and a student manager tested positive. The Huskers are scheduled to play Saturday at Michigan State.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska football has reportedly found its new director of player development, and he is a face familiar to head coach Scott Frost. Frost has hired Marcus Castro-Walker away from Arizona State to take the job the fourth-year head coach recently described to the Journal Star as “an all-encompassing” role. Castro-Walker spent time with Frost and much of NU’s coaching staff for a year as the director of player development in 2016 at Central Florida, in between stints at ASU. Castro-Walker’s title at ASU was similar, director of college personnel, to the job he’s taking in Lincoln. Frost said that Ron Brown, who previously held the director of player development role at NU, will continue to work with the football program.
Local Scores: NC 66 O’Neill 43; Pierce 55 West Point GACC 35; Hartington CC 67 Battle Creek 36; Wayne 76 Boone Central 48 (BBB Mid State Conf. Tourn.); Lincoln SE 99 Nfk High 80 (B. SW Dual); Nfk High 113 Lincoln SE 67 (G. SW Dual); Iowa Central CC 25-25-25 NECC 11-21-15 (VB).
Local Schedule: Iowa Western CC at NECC (W&M BB-5:00); Georgetown at Creighton (MBB-8:00).
Friday Evening: The Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys basketball teams visit Macy to play Omaha Nation starting with the girls contest at 6:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, the Pierce boys face Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament at Battle Creek at 5:30. Pregame coverage at 5:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Toronto 123 Orlando 108
Final Brooklyn 124 L.A. Clippers 120
Final Portland 132 Washington 121
Final Indiana 134 Memphis 116
Final Utah 117 Detroit 105
Final Boston 111 Golden State 107
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo at N-Y Islanders 6 p.m. (Postponed)
New Jersey at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Dallas 6 Columbus 3
Final Montreal 5 Vancouver 3
Final Winnipeg 3 Calgary 2
Final St. Louis 4 Arizona 3
Final SO Carolina 4 Chicago 3
Final Colorado 2 Minnesota 1
Final Anaheim 3 Los Angeles 1
Final Edmonton 4 Ottawa 2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(20)Florida St. at Boston College 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (2)Baylor 83 (6)Texas 69
Final (8)Iowa 84 Michigan St. 78
Final Mississippi 52 (11)Tennessee 50
Final (12)Illinois 75 Indiana 71
Final (17)West Virginia 76 Iowa St. 72
Final (19)Wisconsin 72 Penn St. 56
Final (23)Kansas 74 Kansas St. 51
Final Maryland 61 (24)Purdue 60