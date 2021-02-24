Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Authorities say there’s no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that left him with multiple fractures in his right leg. His surgeon said the 15-time Grand Slam champion had multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg. The surgeon said a rod was placed in the tibia, while screws and pins were inserted in the ankle.
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul lead the list of players selected by the NBA’s head coaches as reserves for the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta. Harden has been named an All-Star for the ninth straight year and Paul has earned his eleventh All-Star selection. The reserves will include Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Clippers forward Paul George, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on the Western Conference team, while the East backups include 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Magic center Nikola Vučević, Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points to lead five in double figures, and Penn State held off Nebraska for an 86-83 victory to snap a four-game losing streak. The Huskers, which trailed most of the game and by ten points in the second half, pulled to 84-83 with 16 seconds to play. Jamari Wheeler added a pair of free throws for the Nittany Lions, and then NU’s Trey McGowens missed a three-pointer to end it. John Harrar had a double-double with ten points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Penn State. Teddy Allen scored a career-high 41 points on 16-24 shooting for Nebraska. He was 6-9 from three-point range and also added eight rebounds and six assists. McGowens added 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals. The Huskers, who trailed at halftime 39-38, drop to 5-16 overall and 1-13 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions improve to 8-12 overall and 5-11 in the conference.
Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki has announced that Emily Hester has been hired as head women’s soccer coach at Wayne State College. She is the tenth head coach in program history and replaces Joe Cleary, who resigned in December after four years as head coach and six years total with the Wildcat program. Hester comes to Wayne State after spending the last three seasons as head coach at Shepherd University in West Virginia, an NCAA Division II school. She graduated from Bellevue University in 2014 where she had a standout playing career. Hester was a three-time All-MCAC Second Team selection and a three-time MCAC Scholar Athlete, helping the Bruins to three MCAC regular season championships and four NAIA national tournament appearances. She inherits a Wayne State team that was 6-9-4 overall and 6-7-2 in the NSIC in the 2019 season, qualifying for the NSIC Tournament for the first time since the 2006 season. The 2020 season for Wayne State was canceled due to COVID-19.
Local Scores: Nfk High 53 Kearney 38 (GBB A-3 Dist. Semifinal); Battle Creek 62 NC 54 (BBB C-1-8 Sub-Dist. Semifinal); LHNE 55 Elkhorn Valley 43 (BBB C-2-5 Sub-Dist. Semifinal); Southwestern CC, IA 86 NECC 73 (MBB); NECC 72 Southwestern CC, IA 66 (WBB); Iowa Central CC 25-25-25 NECC 21-23-18 (VB); WSC at Newman Univ., KS (Bsbl-Ppd.).
Local Schedule: DePaul at Creighton (MBB-8:00); Nebraska at Minnesota (WBB-6:00).
Thursday Evening: The Pierce boys basketball team entertains Battle Creek at 7:00 in the C-1-8 Sub-District Final. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com. Also, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family hosts Howells/Dodge at 6:30 in the D-1-3 Sub-District Final from Humphrey High. Pregame coverage at 6:15 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
