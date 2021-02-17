Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Aaron Wiggins had 21 points and matched a season-high with eleven rebounds, leading home-team Maryland to a 64-50 victory over Nebraska in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. The Terrapins were previously scheduled to host the Huskers on Jan. 16, but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the NU program. The game was tied at 44 midway through the second half until Wiggins scored twelve points as Maryland closed on a 20-6 run. Teddy Allen scored 18 points and collected five rebounds and teammate Dalano Banton had ten points for Nebraska. The Terrapins improve to 12-10 overall and 6-9 in the Big Ten while the Cornhuskers fall to 5-13 overall and 1-10 in the conference. Tonight’s rematch tips off at 6:00.
The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team was selected as the preseason favorite in the Summit League Preseason Poll. The Mavericks went 10-4 in a shortened 2020 campaign and look to defend their 2019 regular season and conference tournament titles. They were selected in the top spot with 15 points and three first-place votes, edging Oral Roberts with 14 points and two first-place votes. Senior Breyden Eckhout and junior Joey Machado were named to the Summit League's Players and Pitchers to Watch List. The Mavericks begin the 2021 campaign this weekend with a three-game series at Oregon.
The Northeast Hawks softball team is ready to get back on the field after a long wait, 347 days to be exact. The Hawks will hit the road to face North Platte Community College at 9:30 AM and McCook Community College at 11:30 today at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Leading the Hawks this season will be a talented sophomore class that has seen quality playing time since their freshmen year. Power-hitting catcher Maggie Berryman of Norfolk notched a .344 batting average, two home runs, a triple and a double in a shortened season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freshman, she registered a .336 batting average, 41 RBI and nine home runs. Fellow sophomore Alyssa Turner of Columbus hit .444 in ten games last season, tallying 13 runs, seven RBI and two doubles. The Hawks’ schedule features 56 games.
The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team knocked off Lutheran High Northeast last night in a C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal at Clarkson High School 49-36 in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL. Avery Yosten had eleven points and six rebounds and Elly Piper added eleven points, six boards, two blocked shots, and two steals in the victory. Mia Furst led the Lady Eagles with ten points. The Lady Knights led 13-7 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime, and 34-20 after three quarters. It was the second time Norfolk Catholic beat Lutheran High Northeast this season, after topping the Lady Eagles 64-30 on December 17th. LHNE finishes with an 11-10 record. The Lady Knights have now beaten Lutheran High Northeast in ten consecutive meetings and have won 13 of the 14 matchups. Norfolk Catholic who is now 11-11 on the season, will face 20-1 Clarkson/Leigh in the Sub-District Final on Thursday night at 7:00. The Lady Patriots defeated Stanton in their semifinal game 41-16.
The State Wrestling Championships get underway today at CHI Health Center Omaha for Classes ‘A’ & ‘D’ starting with Class ‘A’ at 9:00 AM. Class ‘D’ will commence their competition at 5:00. Norfolk High will be represented by Jesse Lewis (106); Gavin Van Driel (113); Calvin Empkey (120); Dylan Busch (126); Weston Godfrey (132); Jake Hoffman (138); Jacob Licking (145); Josh Licking (160); Austin Miller (170); Joel Mercado (220); & Brayden Heffner (285). Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast will be taking part in the Class ‘C’ competition starting on Friday. Reports can be heard from Wednesday-Saturday on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, the Nebraska men visit Maryland at 6:00, the Northeast Hawks women & men are in Boone, Iowa to play Des Moines Area Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Norfolk High girls go to Lincoln East for a 6:30 meeting, and the Nebraska women visits Northwestern at 6:00. Also, the Northeast Hawks softball team opens their season in Aberdeen, South Dakota at the Presentation College Dome by playing North Platte Community College at 9:30 AM and McCook at 11:30.
Thursday Evening: Norfolk Catholic battles Clarkson/Leigh in the Girls C-2-6 Sub-District Final at Clarkson High School at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
San Antonio at Detroit 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Boston 112 Denver 99
Final Portland 115 Oklahoma City 104
Final New Orleans 144 Memphis 113
Final L.A. Lakers 112 Minnesota 104
Final Toronto 124 Milwaukee 113
Final Brooklyn 128 Phoenix 124
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Nashville at Dallas 8:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1
Final N-Y Islanders 3 Buffalo 0
Final New Jersey 5 N-Y Rangers 2
Final Colorado 3 Vegas 2
Final Los Angeles 4 Minnesota 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TCU at (15)Texas Tech 7 p.m. (Postponed)
(18)Virginia Tech at North Carolina 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (5)Illinois 73 Northwestern 66
Final Georgia 80 (20)Missouri 70
Final (24)Arkansas 75 Florida 64