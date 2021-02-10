Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave while an investigation continues into a crash that injured two children. The team has said Reid, who is head coach Andy Reid's son, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday that injured two young children near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. A five-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition yesterday. The Chiefs said the team has contacted the girl's family and is offering support and resources to them. Andy Reid said this week that Britt underwent surgery after the crash.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games. The Mavericks played their first ten regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed.
Christian Bishop scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and 19th ranked Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade while rolling to a 63-48 win in Washington D.C. The Bluejays avenged an 86-79 loss to the Hoyas in Omaha last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games. Georgetown had elevated its play while winning two of three since its three-week COVID-19 pause but against their third straight ranked opponent, they looked more like the team that lost eight of its first eleven games. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points, twelve rebounds, and four steals. Creighton never trailed and led by as many as 24 points. The Bluejays, who led at halftime 33-21, improves to 15-5 overall and 11-4 in the BIG EAST while the Hoyas improve to 5-10 overall and 3-7 in the conference.
The Big Ten Conference approved measures to relocate the 2021 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men's and women's basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues. The Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-14 in Indianapolis and will precede the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which was moved to Indianapolis and surrounding communities in the state of Indiana in January.
The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 44-game, conference-only schedule this spring, the Big Ten announced yesterday. The Huskers will play multiple games against all of the other 13 Big Ten teams. The 44-game schedule breakdown includes twelve games played over two weekends in Florida to begin the season (six games each weekend) and 32 games played over an eight-week schedule on campus sites, with each school hosting four weekends and traveling four weekends. Nebraska will play Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State twice, Michigan and Purdue three times and Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern four times. The schedule begins Feb. 26-28, when all 14 Big Ten teams travel to Leesburg, Fla., for three days of competition at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex. Nebraska returns to Bowlin Stadium for four games against Illinois starting on April 9. With each Big Ten team playing at least two games against every other team, there will be no Big Ten Tournament in 2021.
Nebraska-Omaha softball was tabbed to finish fourth in the Summit League this season the conference announced yesterday. The six-time defending Summit League Champions, North Dakota State, was selected as the preseason favorite. UNO’s Sydney Hampton and Jamie White were named to the Summit League Players to Watch list. The Mavericks open the 2021 season this weekend at the UNI Dome Tournament. First on the slate, Omaha will take on Butler on Friday followed by a pair of games Saturday versus Iowa State and Northern Iowa. The Mavs will close the action Sunday with two more games vs. Drake and Northern Iowa.
The first Bowling State Championships continues today at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. In the boys’ competition yesterday, Fremont captured the first tournament title with a three-game sweep of Seward. The three-day State Bowling Championships continues today at 9:00 AM with girls team competition. Wayne plays Bellevue West, Lexington meets Millard West, Papillion La Vista South battles Lincoln Pius X, and Seward faces Columbus. Elsewhere, on today’s local basketball schedule, the Northeast Hawks women & men visit Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play Iowa Central Community College starting with the women’s game at 5:00, the Nebraska men host Wisconsin at 8:30, and the Creighton women entertain Providence at 6:00.
Local Scores: NC 75 West Point GACC 65 (BBB); LHNE 63 Creighton 45 (BBB); LHNE 54 Creighton 43 (GBB); Ellsworth CC, IA 25-16-25-25 NECC 19-25-18-20 (VB).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Detroit 122 Brooklyn 111
Final New Orleans 130 Houston 101
Final Miami 98 New York 96
Final Golden State 114 San Antonio 91
Final Portland 106 Orlando 97
Final Philadelphia 119 Sacramento 111
Final Utah 122 Boston 108
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia at Washington 6 p.m. (Postponed)
St. Louis at Minnesota 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Arizona at Colorado 9 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Florida 2 Detroit 1
Final Edmonton 3 Ottawa 2
Final OT Chicago 2 Dallas 1
Final Tampa Bay 6 Nashville 1
Final Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2
Final Vegas 5 Anaheim 4
Final SO San Jose 4 Los Angeles 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DePaul at (5)Villanova 9 p.m. (Postponed)
(17)Florida St. at (18)Virginia Tech 8:30 p.m. (Postponed)
Final (14)West Virginia 82 (7)Texas Tech 71
Final (11)Alabama 81 South Carolina 78
Final (13)Texas 80 Kansas St. 77
Final (19)Creighton 63 Georgetown 48