Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens shredded the Dallas defense for 294 yards rushing in a 34-17 win over the Cowboys. Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and threw for two scores in his first game since testing positive for COVID-19. The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the NFL’s worst rush defense. Prior to the game, Baltimore receiver Dez Bryant was scratched from the game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19. Bryant tweeted that he was annoyed by the timing of the test and later added that he was done for the season.
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top ten. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth. Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big XII title game.
Jared Vitztum scored 16 points and grabbed eleven rebounds, and Division II Fort Hays State shocked home-team Kansas State 81-68 without its two veteran coaches. Caleb Hammeke added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Tigers, who played the game as an exhibition and without coach Mark Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19, and associate head coach Jeremy Brown, who is in quarantine as a close contact. Behind second-year assistant 29 year-old Todd Johnston, Fort Hayes State, who improves to 1-3, never trailed and led by as many as 21 points. Kansas State drops to 1-4. The Tigers become the first non-Division I program to beat a major-conference team on the road since 2000.
Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked home-team Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over eighth ranked Creighton. Wilson finished with 23 points and ten rebounds to lead three Jayhawks in double figures. They led 39-35 at halftime. Kansas, who improves to 5-1, won their fifth straight against the Bluejays. Denzel Mahoney had 19 points and five boards to lead four players in double figures for Creighton. They drop to 3-1.
Wayne State baseball coach Alex Koch has announced the Wildcat fall signing class for the 2021-22 season, adding seven players that includes four pitchers, two catchers and one outfielder. The list of recruits includes Jacob Kneifl of Wayne, Josh Kilzer & Tyler Obrecht of Omaha, Jackson Shelburne of Gretna, Camden Madsen of Bellevue, Keagan McLaughlin from Gretna, and Riley Miller of Minnesota. Kneifl, a 6-2, 180 pound left-handed pitcher from Wayne High School, ranked seventh in Class ‘B’ in strikeouts as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman. Kneifl, who’s junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19, helped Wayne win the 2018 Class ‘B’ Junior Legion State title in the summer and has posted an impressive 17-0 record with a 0.71 ERA the last two summers for Wayne. The Wildcats were 8-7 in non-conference play last spring when the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Local Scores: Twin River 55 LHNE 50 (BBB); LHNE 62 Twin River 31 (GBB); Fremont 83 Nfk High 75 (B. Swim Dual); Nfk High 82 Fremont 74 (G. Swim Dual).
Local Schedule: Georgia Tech at Nebraska (MBB-6:15).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 34 Dallas 17
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tarleton State at (1)Gonzaga 9 p.m. (Canceled)
Nicholls at (2)Baylor 9 p.m. (Canceled)
Final (3)Iowa 93 (16)North Carolina 80
Final (5)Kansas 73 (8)Creighton 72
Final (6)Illinois 83 (10)Duke 68
Final (12)Tennessee 56 Colorado 47
Final Penn St. 75 (15)Virginia Tech 55
Final (21)Rutgers 79 Syracuse 69
Final (22)Ohio St. 90 Notre Dame 85