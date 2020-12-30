Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Miami Heat knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals this year before advancing to the NBA Finals. The Bucks gained a small victory with a three-point barrage in a 144-97 pounding of the Heat last night in Miami. The Bucks set an NBA record by nailing 29 three-pointers, breaking the old mark midway through the fourth quarter. They shot 29-51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7-38 in a loss to New York. Khris Middleton led six players in double figures with 25 points.
NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle. The Memphis Grizzlies say further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night's 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn. Morant rolled his ankle when he landed on a shooter’s foot. He hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. Morant returned with his left foot in a walking boot.
The Arizona men’s basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations in October accusing the Wildcats of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. Arizona is 7-1 this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12 Conference.
The Nebraska volleyball schedule is set after the Big Ten announced the conference-wide schedule last night. The conference-only schedule is eleven weeks with two games each week against the same opponent. Regular-season competition runs January 22 through April 3. The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will begin April 8-10. NCAA Regionals will be April 15-17 with the NCAA Semifinals on April 22 and the NCAA Final on April 24. Nebraska opens the season at Indiana on Jan. 22 and 23. The Huskers then return home to take on Northwestern Jan. 29-30. NU finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record falling to Wisconsin 3-0 in the NCAA Regional Final.
Selton Miguel hit a game-winning three-pointer with 9.6 seconds left as Kansas State held off Nebraska-Omaha for a 60-58 victory last night in Manhattan, Kansas. Sam’i Roe missed a three-pointer for the Mavericks to end it. Miguel finished with eleven points on 3-14 shooting from the field. Teammate Mike McGuirl had 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds to lead the Wildcats, which has won four of its last five. Ayo Akinwole had 19 points and Roe added twelve points and four rebounds for UNO. Akinwole’s two free throws gave the Mavericks a 58-57 lead with 17 seconds remaining. Kansas State, who is now 5-5 overall, led 32-30 at halftime. Nebraska-Omaha falls to 2-8.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament continues in Lincoln. The 1-6 Norfolk High boys play 0-3 Lincoln High in a consolation game at Lincoln Northeast at 2:00. The 3-4 Lady Panthers battle home-team 3-0 Lincoln Pius X at 2:00 in the quarterfinals. In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys play in championship games of the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament starting with the girls contest versus Ainsworth at 4:15 followed by the boys game against Battle Creek at 5:45. Pregame coverage at 3:55. Lutheran High Northeast will face Stanton in the Stanton Holiday Tournament championship games starting with the girls contest at 5:30 followed by the boys game at 7:15. Also on today’s local schedule, the Nebraska men visits Columbus, Ohio to play Ohio State at 5:30, and the Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad holds a quadrangular at 2:00 with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wayne, and Clarkson/Leigh involved.
Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee West. This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer, Oakland/Craig’s Aaron Meyer, & Kevin Janata from Howells/Dodge. Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin. Also, wrestling coaches Justin Grey from Norfolk High and Pierce’ Tyler Legate.
