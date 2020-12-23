Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the NBA season with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Durant shook off 18 months of rust and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals. Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points. Stephen Curry had 20 points and ten assists for the Warriors.
The Los Angeles Clippers rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers on the NBA champions’ ring ceremony night for a 116-109 victory. Paul George scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half and Kawhi Leonard added 26 points. LeBron James scored 22 points and Anthony Davis had 18 for the Lakers just 72 days after they finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble. The Lakers returned from the shortest offseason in league history and received their championship rings honoring the franchise’s 17th title.
Brad Davison had 15 points to lead four players in double figures and added a career-high seven assists, and ninth ranked home-team Wisconsin overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska 67-53 last night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Micah Potter added a double-double of ten points and eleven rebounds and sparked a key 14-0 run late in the first half. The Badgers earn their ninth straight conference victory and 15th straight home win. They closed the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season by winning eight straight conference games to share the Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland and Michigan State. The Huskers were led by Dalano Banton’s 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He led three players in double figures. Wisconsin, who led 25-24 at halftime, improves to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten while Nebraska falls to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Sonya Morris scored 22 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead six players in double figures and 18th-ranked DePaul ran past Creighton 90-81 last night in Omaha. The Blue Demons used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span. Bluejay true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and ten rebounds to lead four players in double figures. DePaul, who trailed 43-31 at halftime, improves to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the BIG EAST while Creighton drops to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Connor Culp continues to add to his recognition collection. The Nebraska senior kicker earned first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press yesterday. Culp was also named the Big Ten's kicker of the year by the conference last week and picked up first-team honors from both the league's coaches and media. He made 13-15 field goal attempts on the season with a long of 49 yards and hit all 20 of his extra points. The Arizona native was the only Husker selected to the AP's top two teams.
The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys & girls basketball rankings. In the boys rankings, Millard North remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Elkhorn Mt. Michael stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Auburn is once again first. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains at number one, BRLD is once again second, Oakland/Craig moves up from sixth to fourth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again first, Howells/Dodge moves up from fourth to third, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge slips from second to fourth, and Burwell remains ninth, and Osmond falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lincoln Parkview Christian is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from sixth to third, and O’Neill St. Mary’s drops from fourth to fifth. In the girls rankings, Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ and Crofton enters that criteria at number nine. In Class ‘B’, Norris is once again first and South Sioux City falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-1’, North Bend Central stays at number one, O’Neill & Columbus Scotus enters the rankings at numbers five and eight respectively, and West Point-Beemer & Oakland/Craig drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Crofton stays at number one, Clarkson/Leigh moves up from fourth to second, Ponca jumps from fifth to fourth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic is up from sixth to fifth, Pender moves up from tenth to seventh, and BRLD, Lutheran High Northeast, & Norfolk Catholic drops from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is once again first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumps from eighth to third, and Hartington Cedar Catholic & Neligh/Oakdale fall out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains third, and Wynot slips from sixth to seventh.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to John Mitchell of the Creighton boys basketball team. In the last week, he has averaged 37.7 points per game. Last Friday, in a 54-53 home win over Crofton, Mitchell had 40 points, four rebounds, three steals, and the game winning shot with two seconds remaining. On Saturday, he had 43 points, seven boards, and two steals in a 76-62 home victory over Niobrara/Verdigre. On Monday, Mitchell added 30 points, five rebounds, and two more steals to his week in a 58-55 road win at Elgin Public/Pope John. He is averaging 30.6 point per contest and 5.1 rebounds per game. Mitchell was nominated by Coach Ryon Nilson. Congratulations to John Mitchell of the Creighton basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: Lincoln SW 77 Nfk High 71 (2 OT) (BBB); NC 70 Winnebago 67 (BBB); Lincoln SW 41 Nfk High 34 (GBB); Winnebago 53 NC 35 (GBB); (18) DePaul 90 Creighton 81 (WBB).
Local Schedule: Xavier at Creighton (MBB-2:00); Nebraska at Purdue (WBB-1:00).
Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week: John Mitchell of the Creighton boys basketball team.
