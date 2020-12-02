Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after having its last game canceled. The Buckeyes landed behind top ranked Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson for a second straight week. The top seven teams were unchanged from last week’s rankings after the playoff contenders either won comfortably or didn’t play because of COVID-19 issues. Texas A&M is fifth and Florida is sixth. Ohio State had to cancel its game at Illinois last week, the second game of the season the Buckeyes have lost. The College Football Playoff has set no minimum number of games played to be eligible for the playoff.
ESPN reports that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will make his Christmas Day debut against the world champion Los Angeles Lakers as part of a blockbuster slate of tentative holiday games. The NBA is tentatively scheduled to open its 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. But Christmas Day will again feature the NBA's marquee games to get the season jump-started. Other games have New Orleans at Miami, Golden State visiting Milwaukee, Boston hosting Brooklyn, and the LA Clippers at Denver.
ESPN reports that the Baltimore Ravens have arrived in Pittsburgh and today's game is still on for 2:40, but Baltimore had two more positive COVID-19 tests before departing yesterday. The positive tests belong to Ravens safety Geno Stone, a rookie seventh-round pick who has played two games this season, and an equipment manager. The Ravens will be tested again today before the game with point-of-care tests that return results within 30 minutes and are viewed by the league as more accurate than the point-of-care tests that were used earlier in the season. If the point-of-care tests are negative, the game is on, a source told ESPN. The Ravens have had tem straight days of positive tests as they prepare to play the undefeated Steelers in a game that has been postponed three times because of the outbreak in Baltimore.
Christian Bishop scored 18 points with eight rebounds to lead six Creighton players in double figures and the ninth-ranked Bluejays routed Nebraska-Omaha 94-67 yesterday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton shot 61% while bolting to a 50-26 halftime lead. Big East preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski made back-to-back three-pointers near the end of a 27-3 run that broke open the game early. Zegarowski recorded a double-double with eleven points and eleven assists. Marlon Ruffin scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Mavericks. The Bluejays are now 2-0 while UNO falls to 1-3.
Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski has been named to the Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award. Being named a Wooden Award candidate is the latest accolade for Zegarowski. The Massachusetts native already has been named the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year and a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, Basketball Times, Associated Press and CBS Sports. Zegarowski is also on the Naismith Trophy, NABC Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch Lists this winter. He was named an All-American by NBC Sports, Stadium and the Associated Press after last season, when he helped Creighton to a share of the BIG EAST regular-season title and a number seven ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
Teddy Allen scored 23 points with five rebounds to lead five players in double figures and Nebraska turned back South Dakota 76-69 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Allen made two free throws to start a 9-0 burst that put the Huskers’ lead at 57-43 midway through the second half. A few minutes later, he had a three-point play and a jumper that pushed the difference to 18 with six minutes to go. A.J. Plitzuweit scored 24 points with five boards for South Dakota and Stanley Umude had 23 points, elven rebounds and five assists. The Huskers are now 3-1 while the Coyotes drop to 0-3.
Local Scores: Nebraska-Omaha at Air Force, CO (WBB-Ccd.)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (4)Wisconsin 82 Green Bay 42
Final (8)Michigan St. 75 (6)Duke 69
Final (7)Kansas 65 (20)Kentucky 62
Final (9)Creighton 94 Nebraska-Omaha 67
Final (12)Villanova 87 Hartford 53
Final (14)North Carolina 67 Stanford 63
Final (15)Virginia 76 St. Francis (Pa.) 51
Final (17)Texas 66 Indiana 44
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Seattle 1 FC Dallas 0