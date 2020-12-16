Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as top ranked Stanford routed Pacific 104-61. Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. It is the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State will enter championship weekend in position to make the College Football Playoff with very little drama. The top five teams have been locked into their places for four weeks, with the Crimson Tide leading the way as it prepares to play Florida for the Southeastern Conference championship. The unbeaten Fighting Irish are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Ohio State is fourth going into the Big Ten title game against Northwestern and Texas A&M is on deck at five.
Three Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday, earning all-conference recognition. Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, senior offensive guard Matt Farniok and sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. Jaimes and Farniok were honored by both the Big Ten Coaches and Media panels, while Robinson was recognized by the conference coaches. The All-Big Ten defense will be announced today, with special teams honors revealed on Thursday. In other Husker football news, linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month. Miller said a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game for health reasons. The senior from Indiana, appeared in 40 games and started his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season. Miller suffered a spinal concussion making a tackle against Illinois on Nov. 21. The condition is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness and typically resolves in one to three days. Also, due to the cancellation of the Purdue-Indiana football game on Friday evening, Nebraska's game at Rutgers has been moved to 6:30 on Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for 3:00.
The Nebraska men's basketball program announced yesterday that the Huskers will play Doane University on Thursday at 6:00. The game against Doane replaces the Dec. 6 game against Florida A&M, which was canceled. It will be the first regular-season meeting between the two programs in over a century, as NU played Doane during the 1898-99 and 1899-1900 seasons. The two teams have met twice in exhibition play since then, including a 91-63 Husker win prior to last season and a 75-54 win in 2011.
The Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team ended a personal five game losing streak last night to home-team Lutheran High Northeast with an 80-60 victory at the Clayton & Vivian Andrews Activities Center. The Knights’ Ben Hammond scored 20 points with four blocked shots and three steals. Teammate Christian Mickelson added 18 points and Kade Pieper pumped in 13 points with six rebounds to the win. The Eagles’ Grant Colligan had 18 points and seven boards and teammate Trystan Scott added 15 points in the loss. Norfolk Catholic outscored Lutheran High Northeast 28-7 in the second quarter and led 39-17 at halftime. The Eagles, who had 24 turnovers, fall to 3-2 while the Knights improve to 3-2. Norfolk Catholic leads the matchup between the two teams 12-10 dating back to 2003.
Local Scores: Kearney 56 Nfk High 35 (GBB); Papillion La Vista 46 Nfk High 25 (WR Dual); Tekemah/Herman at NC (WR Dual-Ccd.); Grand Island 102 Nfk High 63 (B. SW. Dual); Nfk High 93 Grand Island 77 (G. SW. Dual).
Local Schedule: Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado at Boulder, CO (MBB-4:00).
Thursday Night: The Norfolk High boys basketball squad is on the road at Kearney at 6:45. Pregame coverage at 6:25 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Final Philadelphia 108 Boston 99
Final Houston 112 San Antonio 98
Final Sacramento 114 Golden State 113
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tarleton State at (2)Baylor 8 p.m. (Postponed)
(20)Ohio St. at (12)Wisconsin 1 a.m. (Time Tbd)
Final (10)Tennessee 79 Appalachian St. 38
Final (12)Wisconsin 77 Loyola of Chicago 63
Final (13)Illinois 92 Minnesota 65
Final (15)Florida St. 74 Georgia Tech 61
Final Virginia Tech 66 (24)Clemson 60