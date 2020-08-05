Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Mike Trout homered in his first plate appearance as a father, Albert Pujols moved one step closer to Willie Mays on the career home runs list and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Trout missed four games while on paternity leave for the birth of his son, Beckham Aaron Trout. He returned with a solo shot to left-center in the first inning on a day full of news for the Angels as top prospect Jo Adell also made his debut. Pujols hit a two-run homer later in the first for a 3-0 lead, giving him 659 for his career, one behind Mays on the career list.
Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms. The investigation stems from an article published in the Coloradoan. According to the newspaper report, Colorado State football players and members of the athletic staff say that coaches told them not to report COVID-19 symptoms and threatened players with reduced playing time should they quarantine.
Finally back on the baseball diamond after enduring eight days of virus testing, hotel room service and lengthy bus rides, the Miami Marlins scratched out a victory worth savoring. Following one final delay in their effort to return from a miserable coronavirus-induced hiatus, the Marlins found enough power and pitching within their vastly overhauled roster to beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 last night.
The Chicago Cubs overcame another shaky outing by closer Craig Kimbrel to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 last night for their fifth straight win. Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis and Willson Contreras homered and the Cubs survived Kimbrel entering the ninth inning and giving up two earned runs on two hits. He only recorded one out before giving way to Kyle Ryan who earned his first save of the season. The Royals drop to 3-9 and will now host the Cubs this evening at 7:05. Pregame coverage at 6:30 on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo sits alone atop the leaderboard at even-par for the championship after the second round of the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln. Thiele, who will be a freshman on the Husker women's golf team this fall, got off to a hot start on the front nine, carding four birdies, including two straight on holes eight and nine. She made the turn at 34 (-2). Thiele stumbled late in her round, finishing with a bogey and a double-bogey on her final two holes, but still was able to stay two shots clear of the lead with her round of 73 (+1). Snyder’s Hannah Hunke is at a two-day 159 after yesterday’s 77. Norfolk’s Allison Temple put up an 81 yesterday and is at 163. Beemer’s Lacie Fox carded an 83 yesterday and sits at 164. Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich shot 84 yesterday and is at 168.
The 35th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup Matches gets underway today at Prairie Dunes Country Club after practice rounds yesterday. The club in Hutchinson, Kansas will host the matches today and Thursday, after previously hosting in 2010 and 1990. Nebraska won both times at Prairie Dunes, and has held the cup the past two years, following a seven-year streak for Kansas. In the overall series, Kansas now leads 19-15. Amongst the competitors for Nebraska includes Norfolk’s Jake Kluver, York’s Reed Malleck, Grand Island’s Marcus Eriksen, Lincoln’s Jason Kolbas, Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski, and Omaha’s Christopher Atkinson, Josh Kramer, and Charlie Zielinski.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis at Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3
Final Cleveland 4 Cincinnati 2
Final Miami 4 Baltimore 0
Final Atlanta 10 Toronto 1
Final Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City 4
Final Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee 2
Final Houston 8 Arizona 2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1
Final Oakland 5 Texas 1
Final L.A. Angels 5 Seattle 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Final Colorado 5 San Francisco 2
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Brooklyn 119 Milwaukee 116
Final OT Dallas 114 Sacramento 110
Final Phoenix 117 L.A. Clippers 115
Final Indiana 120 Orlando 109
Final Miami 112 Boston 106
Final Portland 110 Houston 102
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final N-Y Islanders 4 Florida 2
Final Nashville 4 Arizona 2
Final Toronto 3 Columbus 0
Final Calgary 6 Winnipeg 2
Final Carolina 4 N-Y Rangers 1
Final Vancouver 4 Minnesota 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Chicago 82 Dallas 79
Final Phoenix 81 Atlanta 74
Final Seattle 87 Connecticut 74