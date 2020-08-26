Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Lucas Giolito has authored the first no-hitter of the year to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.  Giolito tied a career high with 13 strikeouts while tossing the White Sox’s 19th no-hitter and first since Phillip Humber’s perfect game against Seattle in 2012.  Only a four-pitch walk to Erik Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection.  The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates as Chicago won for the eighth time in nine.

The Los Angeles Clippers have grabbed a 3-2 lead in their NBA first-round series, while the Denver Nuggets have drawn within 3-2 in theirs.  Paul George broke out of a scoring slump with a team-high 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 32 as the Clippers set a team playoff scoring record in a 154-111 trouncing of Dallas.  Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points while playing every minute of the second half to guide the Nuggets to a 117-107 win over Utah.  Murray also added eight rebounds and eight assists while teammate Nikola Jokic added 31 points.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finishing ahead of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the balloting.  Antetokounmpo is the fifth player to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP honors in a career, joining Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett.  The “Greek Freak” also ended the two-year reign of Utah center Rudy Gobert as Defensive Player of the Year.

Serena Williams got flustered by getting called for taking too much time between points and kept letting leads slip away in what became a three-set loss to 13 seed Maria Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open.  Williams is now 3-2 since the resumption of tennis amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all five matches going three sets.

Ryan McBroom’s RBI single in the eighth inning was the difference in the Kansas City Royals’ 5-4 verdict over the St. Louis Cardinals.  Former Redbird Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth for his seventh save in seven opportunities allowing a one-out triple and then hitting a batter before getting out of the jam.  The Royals improve to 12-18 and will visit St. Louis again tonight at 7:15 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.

The Lincoln Journal Star has released its preseason high school volleyball rankings.  Papillion La Vista is preseason ranked first in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is first in their class.  In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is ranked first, Wayne comes in seventh, and Columbus Lakeview is eighth.  In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is preseason ranked first, Howells/Dodge is fourth, Norfolk Catholic comes in fifth, Ponca is ranked sixth, and Wisner/Pilger is eighth.  In Class ‘D-1’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is preseason ranked first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is sixth, Summerland comes in eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is ranked tenth.  In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is ranked second, Wynot is third, Humphrey St. Francis comes in fifth, and Winside is ranked eighth.

Friday Night:  The Norfolk Catholic football team visits Albion to play Boone Central in their respective openers at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:20 on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com.  Also, the Pierce Bluejays are on the road at St. Paul at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40 on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Detroit    7    Chicago Cubs    1    

Final    Chicago White Sox    4    Pittsburgh    0    

Final    Kansas City    5    St. Louis    4    

Final    Seattle    8    San Diego    3    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Houston    6    L.A. Angels    3    

Final    Tampa Bay    4    Baltimore    2    

Final    Cleveland    4    Minnesota    2    

Final    Boston    9    Toronto    7    

Final    L.A. Angels    12    Houston    5    

Final    Oakland    10    Texas    3    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Miami    4    N.Y. Mets    0    

Final    Philadelphia    8    Washington    3    

Final    Milwaukee    3    Cincinnati    2    

Final    Miami    3    N.Y. Mets    0    

Final    Colorado    5    Arizona    4    

Final    San Francisco    10    L.A. Dodgers    8    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT    Tampa Bay    4    Boston    3    

Final    Vancouver    5    Vegas    2    

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    New York    101    Chicago    99    

Final    Las Vegas    96    Dallas    92    

Final    Seattle    87    Indiana    74    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New England 2, D.C. United 1

Final Philadelphia 1, New York 0

Final Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0

Final Montreal 2, Vancouver 0

Final Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2

