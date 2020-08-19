Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The top seeds were losers in their opening games of the NBA playoffs. Damian Lillard continued his torrid scoring output by delivering a team-high 34 points with five assists and five rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James recorded a triple-double in the loss for the Lakers with 23 points, 17 boards, and 16 assists. Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds as the eighth-seed Orlando Magic downed the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-110. The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets were winners in the opener of their respective NBA first-round series. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Goran Dragic had 24 to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers. James Harden’s 37 points and eleven rebounds led the Rockets to a 123-108 win over the Thunder.
Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach. Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the coaching offer and only details needed to be sorted out. The official announcement comes five days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona says the former defender’s deal runs through June 2022. Koeman replaces the fired Quique Setién.
Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and the San Diego Padres, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat the Texas Rangers 6-4. Tatis was 2-5 and stole third base in the victory. On Monday, he fueled a 14-4 rout of Texas with a grand slam and seven RBIs. His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Rangers manager Chris Woodward and his team over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules. With the Padres ahead 6-0 last night in the fourth inning, Tatis stole third base.
ESPN reports that Randy Wade and other parents of Big Ten college football players want answers about why the league postponed the fall football season so early. They're going directly to the source. Wade, the father of Ohio State star defensive back Shaun Wade, is planning to visit Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, on Friday morning. He's flying to Chicago on Thursday from Florida and expects other parents of Big Ten players to join him and seek specifics from league commissioner Kevin Warren. Parents of players from Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State and other schools recently have written letters to Warren, asking for details about the league's decision to postpone. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a #WeWantToPlay petition Sunday that has received more than 268,000 signatures. The Big Ten is aware of the petition and the letters but has yet to comment publicly or meet with the players or parents. The league on Aug. 11 became the first Power 5 conference to postpone the fall sports season because of health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 followed soon after.
INTERLEAGUE
Final Houston 2 Colorado 1
Final San Francisco 8 L.A. Angels 2
Final San Diego 6 Texas 4
Final Arizona 10 Oakland 1
Final L.A. Dodgers 2 Seattle 1
Final Cleveland 6 Pittsburgh 3
Final Philadelphia 13 Boston 6
Final Minnesota 4 Milwaukee 3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Final Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 4
Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 7
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 3
Final Washington 8 Atlanta 5
Final Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 3
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Orlando 122 Milwaukee 110
Final Miami 113 Indiana 101
Final Houston 123 Oklahoma City 108
Final Portland 100 L.A. Lakers 93
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Philadelphia 2 Montreal 0
Final Dallas 2 Calgary 1
Final Washington 3 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Vegas 4 Chicago 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Connecticut 84 Indiana 62
Final Chicago 84 Las Vegas 82
Final Seattle 105 New York 64
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Final Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0