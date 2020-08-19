Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The top seeds were losers in their opening games of the NBA playoffs.  Damian Lillard continued his torrid scoring output by delivering a team-high 34 points with five assists and five rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.  LeBron James recorded a triple-double in the loss for the Lakers with 23 points, 17 boards, and 16 assists.  Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds as the eighth-seed Orlando Magic downed the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-110.  The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets were winners in the opener of their respective NBA first-round series.  Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Goran Dragic had 24 to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-101 victory over the Indiana Pacers.  James Harden’s 37 points and eleven rebounds led the Rockets to a 123-108 win over the Thunder.

Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach.  Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the coaching offer and only details needed to be sorted out.  The official announcement comes five days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.  Barcelona says the former defender’s deal runs through June 2022.  Koeman replaces the fired Quique Setién.

Wil Myers hit a first-inning grand slam and the San Diego Padres, with Fernando Tatis Jr. again leading the charge, beat the Texas Rangers 6-4.  Tatis was 2-5 and stole third base in the victory.  On Monday, he fueled a 14-4 rout of Texas with a grand slam and seven RBIs.  His homer came on a 3-0 pitch from Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning, rankling Rangers manager Chris Woodward and his team over what they perceived as breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules. With the Padres ahead 6-0 last night in the fourth inning, Tatis stole third base.

ESPN reports that Randy Wade and other parents of Big Ten college football players want answers about why the league postponed the fall football season so early.  They're going directly to the source.  Wade, the father of Ohio State star defensive back Shaun Wade, is planning to visit Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, on Friday morning.  He's flying to Chicago on Thursday from Florida and expects other parents of Big Ten players to join him and seek specifics from league commissioner Kevin Warren.  Parents of players from Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State and other schools recently have written letters to Warren, asking for details about the league's decision to postpone. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a #WeWantToPlay petition Sunday that has received more than 268,000 signatures.  The Big Ten is aware of the petition and the letters but has yet to comment publicly or meet with the players or parents.  The league on Aug. 11 became the first Power 5 conference to postpone the fall sports season because of health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 followed soon after.

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Houston    2    Colorado    1    

Final    San Francisco    8    L.A. Angels    2    

Final    San Diego    6    Texas    4    

Final    Arizona    10    Oakland    1    

Final    L.A. Dodgers    2    Seattle    1    

Final    Cleveland    6    Pittsburgh    3    

Final    Philadelphia    13    Boston    6    

Final    Minnesota    4    Milwaukee    3    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Tampa Bay    6    N.Y. Yankees    3    

Final    Chicago White Sox    10    Detroit    4    

Final    Toronto    8    Baltimore    7    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    N.Y. Mets    8    Miami    3    

Final    Washington    8    Atlanta    5    

Final    Chicago Cubs    6    St. Louis    3    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final    Orlando    122    Milwaukee    110    

Final    Miami    113    Indiana    101    

Final    Houston    123    Oklahoma City    108    

Final    Portland    100    L.A. Lakers    93    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final    Philadelphia    2    Montreal    0    

Final    Dallas    2    Calgary    1    

Final    Washington    3    N-Y Islanders    2    

Final    Vegas    4    Chicago    3    

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Connecticut    84    Indiana    62    

Final    Chicago    84    Las Vegas    82    

Final    Seattle    105    New York    64    

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The top seeds were losers in their opening games of the NBA playoffs.  Damian Lillard continued his torrid scoring output by delivering a team-high 34 points with five assists and five rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.  LeBron James recorded a tr…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The NBA Playoffs got underway yesterday as the LA Clippers won their opener as Kawhi Leonard had 29 points, twelve rebounds, and six assists in a 118-110 decision over Dallas.  The Mavericks’ 21-year-old Luka Doncic netted 42 points, nine assists, and seven boards.  He also had eleven turnov…

Will college football be saved after all?

Will college football be saved after all?

The NCAA's chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn't improve it cannot be done. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 17, 2020

The NCAA's chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn't improve it cannot be done.  Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that "everything would have to line up perfectly.” Yesterday, Big Ten…

NCAA cancels Division I fall sports championships

NCAA cancels Division I fall sports championships

The Omaha World Herald reports that NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of Division I fall sports championships yesterday, which includes volleyball's 2020 Final Four originally set to be held in December in Omaha. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, August 14, 2020

The NBA Playoffs are set.  In the West, Portland will meet Memphis in a Play-In Game on Saturday afternoon for the right to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round.  Other opening round best-of-seven series includes the LA Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets mee…