Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Omaha World Herald reports that after twice evading the question on the Big Ten Network, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, said Nebraska is not allowed to pursue a fall football schedule after the league chose to postpone its season until spring 2021. "No," Warren said to Yahoo! “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.” In a brief statement released after the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone, all of NU's leaders — from Coach Scott Frost to NU President Ted Carter — announced Nebraska was still looking to play this fall. "We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges," the statement concluded. "We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.” On Monday, Frost said NU would look into scheduling its own opponents if the Big Ten decided to postpone the fall season.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19. The decisions take two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic. The Big Ten is postponing all fall sports and hopes to make them up in the second semester. The Pac-12 is pausing all sports until Jan. 1, including basketball. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference are still moving forward with plans to conduct a football season. Two smaller conferences, the Mid-American and Mountain West, had already announced the uncertain move to spring football. The decisions by the deep-pocketed Big Ten and Pac-12, with hundred million-dollar television contracts and historic programs, shook the foundation of college sports.
A total of 935 Division I football games have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Associated Press research, 465 Football Bowl Subdivision games are off. That number is 544 for the Football Championship Subdivision. Included in those numbers are 74 matchups between FBS and FCS teams. A total of 609 Division II games are off. The number is 1,049 in Division III.
Damian Lillard tied his career high with 61 points, willing Portland to a 134-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks last night that moved the Trail Blazers into eighth place in the Western Conference. He added eight assists and five rebounds. The Blazers will clinch a spot in the play-in series with a win Thursday against Brooklyn. Lillard is the twelfth player in NBA history to score 50 points in back-to-back games after dropping 51 on the 76ers on Sunday.
Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the tenth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds blew another late lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn’t keep their four-game winning streak going. Kansas City falls to 7-11 on the season and will visit Cincinnati again this evening at 5:40 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
Norfolk’s Luke Kluver has missed the cut for stroke play at the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon. Kluver carded a (+2) 72 on Monday on the Bandon Trails course and yesterday shot a (+2) 74 on the Bandon Dunes course. By finishing at (+4), Kluver missed the cut by two strokes. Stroke play begins today for the top 64 and ties.
