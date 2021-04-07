Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and he needs to be held accountable for his actions. Ashley Solis said during a news conference yesterday that she was assaulted when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself. Solis says she's seeking justice for herself and other victims. Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson’s attorney has called the allegations “meritless.”
Former Chicago Bulls assistant Nate Loenser will join Nebraska as an assistant coach and Doc Sadler will become a special assistant to head coach Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg worked with Loenser at Iowa State from 2013-15 and with the Bulls from 2015-18. Sadler was head coach at Nebraska from 2006-12 and a full-time assistant under Hoiberg the last two seasons. As special assistant, Sadler won't be allowed to coach during practices and games.
San Jose State has hired former Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles to take over the Spartans' struggling program. Athletic director Marie Tuite (Too-it) pointed to Miles' experience building programs at Colorado State and Nebraska when she announced the hire. Miles ended NCAA Tournament droughts at both those schools and had a 187-202 record in five seasons at Colorado State and seven at Nebraska.
The College Baseball Foundation released its watch list yesterday for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award and Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach was one of 17 players selected. A shortstop and relief pitcher for the Huskers, Schwellenbach earned a weekly award from the organization on March 30 after his stellar play in a four-game sweep of Minnesota. Strictly an infielder during his first two seasons at Nebraska, Schwellenbach has four saves in six appearances on the mound this season. The Michigan native has started at shortstop in all 18 games this year and has hit in the middle of NU's order. He is hitting .353 with team highs in runs (21) and doubles (7), while adding three home runs and 14 RBIs. On the mound, Schwellenbach is yet to allow a run in seven innings and has allowed five hits and no walks, while striking out eleven.
The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team dropped the Region XI Championship Game to Iowa Western Community College 78-60 in Council Bluffs last night. Breanna Stouffer had 18 points and three steals to lead the Hawks in the loss. Gabriella Smith led three players in double figures for the Reivers with 21 points, six assists, and three steals. Iowa Western led 42-33 at halftime. The Hawks’ season ends at 15-8.
Carly Hirsch of the Northeast Hawks volleyball team was named Second Team Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Jamie Bonifas and Elizabeth Christensen was each named to the Honorable Mention. Along with being named to the All-Conference team, Hirsch earned First Team All-Region XI-B and Region XI-B All-Tournament Team honors. Bonifas earned Second Team All-Region XI-B accolades. In her career at Northeast, Hirsch tallied 402 kills, 228 digs and 135 total blocks. As a sophomore, she recorded 216 kills and 49 blocks. Hirsch also hit .303 in her second year with the Hawks. Bonifas recorded 1,340 assists, 487 digs and 58 total blocks. Christensen had 138 kills and 492 digs. Northeast finished this season with a 7-16 spring record.
The Northeast Community College men’s golf team finished in fourth place yesterday at the Midland University Spring Invitational at the Fremont Country Club in Fremont. The Hawks carded a 324 as a team to finish one stroke ahead of fifth place. Ty Heimes and Everette Carroll both tied for 17th-place after shooting an 80 on the day. Northwestern of Iowa was the champion with a 297. They won by a single stroke. Midland’s Preston Carbaugh and Colby Newborg of Northwestern tied for medalist honors with a 70 to win by two strokes. The Hawks host York College in a dual on April 14 at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk.
The Norfolk Catholic track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Battle Creek Invite. In the boys standings, the host team was the champion with a score of 172. They beat runner-up Norfolk Catholic by 69 points. In the girls standings, the Bravettes were also the champion with 141 points. The Lady Knights were second with 120. Champions on the day for Norfolk Catholic were Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Ben Hammond (3200); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Carly Marshall (300 H); & Mary Fennessy (Shot Put & Discus).
Local Scores: Lincoln East 7 Nfk High 2 (G. Tenn. Dual); Lincoln Northeast 3 Nfk High 1 (B. Socc.); Lincoln High 3 Nfk High 0 (G. Socc.); Columbus 6 LHNE/NC 0 (G. Socc.); Ellsworth CC, IA 7-5 NECC 3-13 (Bsbl DH); WSC 1-9 Bemidji St. 0-11 (Bsbl DH); Univ. of Sioux Falls 8-5 WSC 6-2 (SB DH).
Local Schedule: Ellsworth CC, IA at NECC (SB DH-2:00); NECC at Iowa Central CC at Ft. Dodge (M&W Socc.-1:00).
INTERLEAGUE
Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Oakland 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Detroit 4 Minnesota 3
Final Houston 4 L.A. Angels 2
Final N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 2
Final Texas 7 Toronto 4
Final Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5
Final Chicago White Sox 10 Seattle 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Washington 6 Atlanta 5
Final Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1
Final St. Louis 4 Miami 2
Final N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 4
Final Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 0
Final San Diego 3 San Francisco 1
Final Arizona 10 Colorado 8
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Chicago 113 Indiana 97
Final Atlanta 123 New Orleans 107
Final Philadelphia 106 Boston 96
Final L.A. Lakers 110 Toronto 101
Final Memphis 124 Miami 112
Final Denver 134 Detroit 119
Final L.A. Clippers 133 Portland 116
Final Golden State 122 Milwaukee 121
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver at Winnipeg 8 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Buffalo 5 New Jersey 3
Final N-Y Islanders 1 Washington 0
Final Columbus 4 Tampa Bay 2
Final Carolina 5 Florida 2
Final N-Y Rangers 8 Pittsburgh 4
Final Boston 4 Philadelphia 2
Final SO Nashville 3 Detroit 2
Final Chicago 4 Dallas 2
Final Anaheim 5 San Jose 1