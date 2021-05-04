Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 5, 2021

Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros’ return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to back those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory.  In Houston’s first visit to the Bronx since their sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.  A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve.  Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.

Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as Cleveland rallied from a three-run deficit.  Wittgren earned the win, while reliever Josh Staumont took the loss for Kansas City.  Salvador Perez had the big highlight for the Royals with a homer that splashed into the fountains an estimated 460 feet from home plate.  KC drops to 16-12 and are now tied for first place in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox.

Former Boys Town and Nebraska basketball player Teddy Allen will be heading to his fifth college in 2021 according to the Omaha World Herald.  Allen announced he's transferring to New Mexico State yesterday after averaging 16.5 points per game last season for NU.  New Mexico State finished 12-8 last season.  Allen, who scored 41 points in a loss to Penn State, parted ways with the Huskers nine days before the end of their season, saying it was best for his future.  Allen originally landed at Wichita State but was kicked off the team following an off-the-court incident.  He then played one season at Western Nebraska Community College before joining Nebraska.  Allen was NU's leading scorer with impressive spurts of offensive talent. His playing style was at odds with Nebraska's vision for the offense, however, and Allen left with three regular-season games left.

In boys golf yesterday, Norfolk High participated in the Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Highlands Golf Course.  Omaha Westside was the champion after shooting a 314.  They won by four strokes.  The Panthers put up a 326 to finish fifth.  Omaha Westside’s Jacob Hellman was the medalist after carding a 70.  He won by four strokes.  Norfolk’s Issac Heimes placed eighth with a 79 and teammate Carson Klein medaled at 14th after shooting an 80.  Elsewhere, Norfolk Catholic defeated Neligh/Oakdale 170-190 in a dual at Antelope Country Club.  The Knights’ Jacob Cerny was the medalist after carding a 39.  He beat teammate Aden Dominisse’s 41 by two strokes.  The Warriors’ Caleb Payne shot a 43 to finish third.

Checking out the local schedule for today, in track & field, Norfolk High participates in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at Grand Island at 11:30 and Lutheran High Northeast competes in the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invitational at Humphrey at 9:00 AM.  Also, the Norfolk High girls tennis team takes part in the Lincoln East Invite at 8:30 AM.  In baseball, the Northeast Hawks visit Boone, Iowa to play Des Moines Area Community College in a 1:00 doubleheader, Wayne State hosts Upper Iowa in a 1:30 twin bill, the Omaha Storm Chasers are home against St. Paul at 12:05, the Northeast Hawks softball team entertains Des Moines Area Community College in a 2:00 doubleheader, and the Northeast Hawks men’s and women’s soccer teams are home versus North Iowa Area Community College starting with the men’s match at 1:00 followed by the women’s contest at 3:00.

Local Scores:  Nfk High 5 Grand Island 4 (G. Tenn. Dual); Omaha Storm Chasers 8 St. Paul 2 (Bsbl).

Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Chicago White Sox    9    Cincinnati    0    

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N.Y. Yankees    7    Houston    3    

Final    Boston    11    Detroit    7    

Final    Texas    6    Minnesota    3    

Final    Cleveland    7    Kansas City    3    

Final    Oakland    4    Toronto    1    

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Chicago Cubs    7    L.A. Dodgers    1    

Final    San Francisco    12    Colorado    4    

Final    Miami    9    Arizona    3    

Final    Atlanta    6    Washington    1    

Final    Philadelphia    6    Milwaukee    5    

Final    Chicago Cubs    4    L.A. Dodgers    3    

Final    Colorado    8    San Francisco    6    

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT    Phoenix    134    Cleveland    118    

Final    Charlotte    102    Detroit    99    

Final    Milwaukee    124    Brooklyn    118    

Final    Dallas    127    Miami    113    

Final    New Orleans    108    Golden State    103    

Final    Sacramento    103    Oklahoma City    99    

Final    L.A. Clippers    105    Toronto    100    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Carolina    6    Chicago    3    

Final SO    Buffalo    4    N-Y Islanders    3    

Final    Pittsburgh    7    Philadelphia    3    

Final OT    New Jersey    4    Boston    3    

Final    Edmonton    4    Vancouver    1   

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 5, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 5, 2021

Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros’ return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to back those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory.  In Houston’s first visit to the Bronx since their sign-stealing scam was exposed, …

Norfolk High baseball falls at home to Archbishop Bergan

Norfolk High baseball falls at home to Archbishop Bergan

The Norfolk High baseball team concluded their regular season with a 13-4 home loss to Archbishop Bergan of Fremont.  They drop to 10-18 on the season and will play a district game on Friday against an opponent to be determined.  The Panther JV won their contest 16-6.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Stephen Curry poured in 41 points and Draymond Green registered a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-108 downing of the New Orleans Pelicans.  Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds to help Golden State move four games ahead of New Orleans for the tenth and final Wester…

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep Scott CC of Iowa

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep Scott CC of Iowa

Julius Schwendt (Alpenrod, Germany) tallied two goals for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer team on Sunday as the Hawks (5-6, 5-6 ICCAC) topped Scott Community College, 4-0 at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 