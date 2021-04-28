Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the first Eastern Conference team to clinch an NBA playoff berth. Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. Durant added ten rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season. He was playing his second straight game since returning from a thigh injury. Jeff Green delivered a team-high 22 points as the Nets moved 1 ½ games ahead of Philadelphia for the conference lead.
Luka Doncic scored 39 points and the Dallas Mavericks jumped on home-team Golden State from the start to thump the Warriors, 133-103. The Mavericks, who went on a 28-0 run in the first half, and led by as many as 43. Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 27 points with five more three-pointers, extending his NBA record for three-balls in a month to 90 in the month of April.
Five-time world champion Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring to face YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6 on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio, according to ESPN. The fight was originally scheduled for February but was postponed indefinitely until last night's announcement. In February, it was billed as a "special exhibition." The announcement didn't specify how many rounds they will fight or what size gloves they will use. 44 year-old Mayweather, who is 50-0 with 27 KOs, retired after defeating MMA star Conor McGregor by tenth-round TKO in a boxing match in 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather has won titles as a junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.
The Kansas City Royals’ five-game win streak is over after pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning of Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City in a game heard last night on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Duane Underwood Jr., Sam Howard and Richard Rodríguez combined for three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief as Pittsburgh won for the eleventh time in 16 games since a 1-6 start. The Royals drop to 14-8 on the year and have a two-game lead for first place in the American League Central.
A little less than a year after the project was slated to begin, groundbreaking for NU's massive North Stadium Expansion/football facility will commence Friday at 3:30, according to the Omaha World Herald. The COVID pandemic, and some fundraising issues related to that, set the project back almost a year. The NU Board of Regents approved a physical downsizing for the first phase of the project which will still cost $155 million, and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said that the school had secured a major donation last month to get close to the fundraising finish line. The project will be finished in 2023.
The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams participated in yesterday’s Wisner/Pilger Invitational. In the girls competition, the host team was the champion with 105 points. They won by 18 points. The Lady Eagles totaled 32 points and finished last in the eight-team competition. In the boys standings, Wakefield was crowned the champion after totaling 124 points. They won by 17 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished last in the eight-team competition with just two points. The Eagles had no individual champions.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, the Northeast Hawks host Des Moines Area Community College of Iowa in a 1:00 doubleheader and Wayne State visits Concordia St. Paul for a 1:30 twin bill. Also, the Northeast Hawks softball team is in Boone, Iowa to play Des Moines Area Community College in a 2:00 doubleheader.
Local Scores: Nfk High 9 South Sioux City 1 (Bsbl); Nfk High 1 Fremont 0 (G. Socc.); Madison 4 NC/LHNE 1 (B. Socc.); Omaha Concordia 4 LHNE/NC 0 (G. Socc.); Hawkeye CC, IA 4 NECC 3 (OT) (M. Socc.); NECC 3 Hawkeye CC, IA 1 (W. Socc.).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 2 Kansas City 1
Final Boston 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Final Toronto 9 Washington 5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 4
Final N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 1
Final Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
Final Houston 2 Seattle 0
Final Texas 6 L.A. Angels 1
Final Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Atlanta 5 Chicago Cubs 0
Final St. Louis 5 Philadelphia 2
Final Milwaukee 5 Miami 4
Final Arizona 5 San Diego 1
Final Colorado 7 San Francisco 5
Final Cincinnati 6 L.A. Dodgers 5
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Portland 133 Indiana 112
Final Milwaukee 114 Charlotte 104
Final Oklahoma City 119 Boston 115
Final Brooklyn 116 Toronto 103
Final Minnesota 114 Houston 107
Final Dallas 133 Golden State 103
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final N-Y Rangers 3 Buffalo 1
Final Boston 3 Pittsburgh 1
Final Washington 1 N-Y Islanders 0
Final SO Columbus 1 Detroit 0
Final New Jersey 6 Philadelphia 4
Final Tampa Bay 7 Chicago 4
Final Florida 7 Nashville 4
Final Carolina 5 Dallas 1