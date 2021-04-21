Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan soccer teams have both decided to drop out of the Super League. The moves came a day after the six Premier League clubs gave up on the controversial breakaway competition. That leaves only four other clubs possibly still involved. Atlético says the decision was made after its board of directors met. The Spanish club says it “decided to formally communicate the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to formalize its participation in the project.” Inter says the club is committed to delivering the best soccer experience for fans because “innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since our foundation.”
The Brooklyn Nets say guard James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined “indefinitely.” Nets coach Steve Nash says Harden is “back to square one,” adding that the team isn’t sure when he’ll be back on the court. Harden was acquired by Brooklyn in January and is averaging 25.2 points 10.9 assists and eight rebounds per game, but he hasn’t played since aggravating the injury on April 5.
Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded out 17 hits in a 14-7 rout of the Kansas City Royals in a game heard last night on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo each drove in three. The Royals fall to 9-7 and lead the American League Central by one game.
Bo Pelini left Youngstown State in January 2020, but the program was punished today by the NCAA for recruiting violations committed while Pelini was the head coach there. The Omaha World Herald reports that Youngstown State was charged with a "failure to monitor and ensure compliance with NCAA recruiting legislation." One of the violations resulted from Pelini and two of his assistants engaging in off-campus recruiting despite not passing the NCAA's certification test. Another violation was due to an assistant having impermissible contact with a recruit. Youngstown State was placed on two years of probation, fined $5,000 and received other recruiting penalties including a reduction of visits, contacts and evaluations. It does not appear Pelini received any penalties. The former Nebraska head coach is currently out of coaching. He was fired by LSU in December after one season as the defensive coordinator. Pelini was the head coach at Youngstown State from 2015-19. He landed there after getting fired by Nebraska in 2014. Pelini recorded a 67-27 mark at Nebraska in seven years averaging over nine wins per season.
The Summit League announced yesterday that Nebraska-Omaha will be its representative at the upcoming NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament, replacing regular-season champion Denver in the field of 36. The Pioneers were scheduled to play UNC-Greensboro in the opening round but will not be able to participate due to Covid-19 protocols. Based on league policies, the Mavericks, who finished second in the league standings as determined by points per game, were the next team in line to participate. This will be UNO's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. They will play at 23rd ranked UNC-Greensboro in the first round on Thursday, April 29, at 5:00. Nebraska-Omaha is 6-2-1 this season, posting a 5-2-1 Summit League record to place second in the standings.
Norfolk Catholic was represented at the fifth annual Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion La Vista South’s Foundation Field. With over 40 schools in competition, Mary Fennessy was the champion in the Shot Put with a throw of 41’7. She also placed second in the Discus. Jozy Piper was third in the Discus and second in the Shot Put. Elly Piper got fourth in the Shot Put and tenth in the Discus. Carly Marshall finished fourth in the 300 Low Hurdles. Regarding the boys competition, Jackson Clausen placed third in the 100 & 200 and Kade Pieper got fourth in the Shot Put.
The Norfolk High freshmen track & field team participated in yesterday’s Larry Sheppard Invite at Fremont. In the boys standings, Columbus and Omaha Westside tied for the championship with 81 points while the Panthers were fourth with 76. In the girls competition, Millard North were champions with 144. They won by 43 points. Norfolk finished last in the eight-team competition with 20 points. Champions for the Panthers included Jacob Schamp (Discus) & Shaun Gustman (400).
Checking out the local schedule for today, in baseball, the Northeast Hawks host Iowa Central Community College in a 1:00 doubleheader and Wayne State visits Winona State in Minnesota for a 1:30 twin bill. Elsewhere, the Northeast Hawks softball team is in Ft. Dodge to play Iowa Central in a 2:00 doubleheader, and the Northeast Hawks men’s and women’s soccer squads go to Mason City to play North Iowa Area Community College starting with the men’s match at 1:00 followed by the women at 3:00.
Local Scores: Nfk High 6-12 Lincoln NE 5-4 (Bsbl DH); Nfk High 9 Sioux City Heelan 0 (G. Tenn. Dual).
