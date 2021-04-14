Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI. The Royals are now 5-4.
The NCAA is about to make a monumental change to its transfer rules. The Division I Council meets today and Thursday. At the top of the agenda is voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the right to transfer one time as undergraduates without sitting out season of competition. All indications are the proposal will pass. When it does, athletes in football, basketball, baseball and men’s hockey will for the first time be immediately eligible to play after switching schools without asking for special consideration.
Marcus Zegarowski says he’s leaving Creighton and declaring for the NBA draft. He's the biggest name in an exodus that started after the Bluejays’ run to the NCAA Sweet 16. Zegarowski was one of the top point guards in the nation and averaged a team-leading 15.8 points per game as a junior after being named the BIG EAST preseason player of the year. He is the fourth starter to announce his departure. The attrition follows head coach Greg McDermott’s use of racially insensitive language during a locker-room talk following a Feb. 27 loss. The Omaha World Herald also reports that Creighton walk-on Nic Zeil is transferring to find a spot where he can earn regular playing time. Zeil, from Kansas City, played in eleven games this past season, scoring eight points and grabbing ten rebounds. Creighton is set to lose at least four starters from this season's Sweet 16 team. Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney are all turning pro. Forward Christian Bishop entered the transfer portal. A fifth starter, senior Mitch Ballock, hasn't yet announced his future plans. Also, Creighton assistant Terrence Rencher plans to leave the program to take a similar position at Oklahoma State. No official announcement has been made, but he has reportedly been a target for the open OSU coaching spot for several days. Rencher becomes the second Creighton assistant to leave the team this offseason. Purdue announced Monday that Paul Lusk had accepted an assistant coaching job with the Boilermakers, where he served as an assistant from 2004-11.
Four Nebraska volleyball players were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-North Region Team yesterday, the AVCA announced. Nicklin Hames, Madi Kubik, Lauren Stivrins, and Lexi Sun were the Huskers' four honorees for the second year in a row. Stivrins and Sun earned their third career all-region honors. The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced April 21. Nebraska is 14-2 on the year and will play a second round match of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday versus the winner of Texas State and Utah Valley at 2:30 at CHI Health Center Omaha. Three women from Creighton were also honored by the AVCA with All-Region honors, with Jaela Zimmerman taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades. She was joined by Bluejay teammates Keeley Davis and Naomi Hickman as First Team All-East Region choices. This year's awards mark the fifth straight year that Creighton has had three or more players earn First Team All-Region acclaim. They are 12-3 on the season after winning the BIG EAST for a seventh straight season. The Bluejays will face Ohio Valley Conference champion 16-1 Morehead State today at 2:30. Nebraska-Omaha’s Sadie Limback was named to the All-Midwest Region Team. She is the second Maverick in the Division I era to earn the honor.
The NCAA Volleyball Tournament gets underway today at CHI Health Center Omaha. The 12-3 Bluejays will take on 16-1 Moorhead State in the opening round at 2:30. Creighton, the BIG EAST Conference Champion, after beating Marquette 3-1 on April 3rd, enter today winning four matches in a row. Moorhead State, the Ohio Valley Conference Champion, is coming off a victory over Jacksonville State 3-0 on April 2nd. Other first round matches today have Bowling Green versus Weber State, Rider taking on UCLA, Missouri meeting South Dakota, Texas State playing Utah Valley, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County tangles with Pepperdine, Rice faces North Carolina A&T, Samford battles Wright State, Georgia Tech goes head to head with Lipscomb, Long Island University plays Pittsburgh, San Diego meets Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Towson tangles with Dayton, Central Florida faces High Point, Army plays Notre Dame, Western Kentucky tangles with Jackson State, and Illinois State battles Nevada-Las Vegas.
The Lutheran High Northeast track & field team participated in yesterday’s Wayne Invitational. In the boys standings, Archbishop Bergan was the champion with 129 points. They won by twelve points. The Eagles finished seventh with 16 points. In the girls standings, Wisner/Pilger was the champion with 136 points. They won by 39 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished fifth with 63 points. The long champion for the Eagles was the Girls 4X400.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks baseball team is in Ft. Dodge to play Iowa Central Community College in a 1:00 doubleheader, the Wayne State baseball squad visits Bismarck, North Dakota to play the University of Mary in a 12:00 twin bill, the Northeast Hawks softball team hosts Iowa Central in a 2:00 doubleheader, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad entertains York in an 11:00 dual at Norfolk Country Club, and the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team competes in the Summerland Invitational at Summerland Golf Course in Ewing at 9:00 AM.
Local Scores: Crete 3 NC/LHNE 1 (B. Socc.); Fremont 8 Nfk High 1 (G. Tenn. Dual); Iowa Lakes CC 5 NECC 0 (M. Socc.); NECC 2 Iowa Lakes CC 1 (W. Socc.).
