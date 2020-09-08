Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Boston Celtics have built a 3-2 lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Los Angeles Clippers are up 2-1 in the West semis. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the Celtics led by 28 in the first half of a 111-89 blowout over the Toronto Raptors. Paul George dropped in 32 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and 14 rebounds to carry the Clippers past Denver, 113-107. Nikola Jokic netted 32 points and twelve rebounds for the Nuggets.
Dustin Johnson is $15 million richer after capturing the FedEx Cup. Johnson won the Tour Championship by closing with a 2-under 68 for a three-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. Johnson is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to win the Cup as the top seed.
Zach Plesac gave up a hit in each of his seven innings but stayed out of trouble in the Cleveland Indians’ 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Tyler Naquin had two RBIs as Cleveland dealt Kansas City its seventh consecutive loss. The Royals drop to 14-28 on the season and will visit Cleveland again this evening at 5:10 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Waverly stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wayne is the new number one and Pierce jumps from fourth to third. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Norfolk Catholic drops from fifth to eighth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Howells/Dodge remains third, Wakefield is up from eighth to sixth, Neligh/Oakdale jumps from ninth to seventh, Stanton enters the rankings at number ten, and Wakefield falls out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, O’Neill St. Mary’s enters the rankings at number ten, and Bloomfield falls from the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Waverly is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is the new number one, Pierce slips from second to third, Wayne drops from third to fourth, and West Point-Beemer & Columbus Lakeview falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Norfolk Catholic slips from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge is once again fourth, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Neligh/Oakdale moves up from eighth to seventh, Wakefield improves from ninth to eighth, Elkhorn Valley enters the rankings at number ten, and North Central falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Falls City Sacred Heart is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s enter the rankings at nine & ten respectively, and Bloomfield falls from the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic has dropped from fifth to eighth in the Omaha World Herald and from sixth to ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star after dropping a 35-26 decision at Bishop Neumann last Friday. The 1-1 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights host 2-0 third ranked in both polls Ord on Friday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista is once again first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Oakland/Craig jumps from sixth to fifth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten, and Wayne drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast is once again first, Norfolk Catholic jumps from sixth to third, Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number six, Howells/Dodge drops from fourth to seventh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from fifth to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops from seventh to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell is once again first, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number four, Wynot is once again fifth, Randolph moves up from seventh to ninth, and Stuart falls from the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul remains first, Columbus Lakeview moves up from eighth to sixth, Wayne stays at number seven, and Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic jumps from fifth to second, Howells/Dodge falls from fourth to sixth, Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number seven, Wisner/Pilger is once again eighth, BRLD remains ninth, and Ponca falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Summerland jumps from eighth to fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from sixth to ninth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Wynot remains third, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside falls from the top ten.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ while Norfolk Catholic jumps from fifth to second in the Lincoln Journal Star and sixth to third in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The 7-0 Lady Eagles visit the 5-0 Lady Knights this evening at 7:30.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-1 on the season after dropping a road game at Columbus last Friday 42-0. The Panthers mustered only 66 yards of offense and were led by Jackson Bos’ & Josh Licking’s ten tackles each defensively. Norfolk had topped Bellevue East at home in the opener 21-7. The Panthers return to action on Friday night at 8:00 when they visit Lincoln’s Seacrest Field to play 2-0 Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lincoln East in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-1 on the year after falling on the road to seventh ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann of Wahoo last Friday 35-26. Knights’ quarterback Cayden Cunningham was 13-26 through the air for 183 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score and teammate Karter Kerkman ran for two touchdowns. Norfolk Catholic had beaten Boone Central on the road in week one 21-14. NC is ranked eighth in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’.
The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 2-0 on the season after routing West Holt at home last Friday 66-12. Hayden Beaudette threw three TD passes and ran for another and Eli Knapp ran for 136 yards off 13 carries and three touchdowns. Seven different players had a hand in a TD for the Eagles. They also won their opening game of the season 66-14 at Madison.
The Norfolk High softball team is 12-4 on the season and have won four games in a row after claiming the Norfolk Invitational last Saturday. They shutout Lincoln Northeast 2-0, Fremont 3-0, and Kearney 3-0. This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont, and Kearney. Norfolk is outscoring their opponents 74-38.
The Lincoln Journal Star second ranked and Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 5-0 on the year after winning the Shamrock Invitational hosted by Columbus Scotus last Saturday. They beat Pierce 25-19-14, topped Columbus Scotus in the semifinals 25-23, 25-23 and then defeated Columbus Lakeview in the championship 25-21, 29-31, 25-19. The Lady Knights had beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in four sets and Pierce in five earlier in the week. They now gets ready for a difficult week in which they host top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ 7-0 Lutheran High Northeast this evening at 7:30 and then participate in tenth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 3-0 Battle Creek’s triangular with Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ 5-1 Summerland involved on Thursday.
The Bloomfield football team is 1-1 on the year after falling at Wynot 32-6 last Friday. The Bees have five players with starting experience back from last year, opened the season with a 40-0 road victory at Homer. Bloomfield, who is coached by Matt Kuchar, has been dominant in the last four-plus years with a 40-6 record. The Bees return to action on Thursday when they host 1-0 Allen.
The Winside volleyball team is 4-4 on the year after dropping two matches last Thursday to Elkhorn Valley and Wausa at the Wausa triangular. The Wildcats, who were preseason ranked in Class ‘D-2, have earned victories this season over Plainview twice, Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill St. Mary’s while falling to Randolph, Howells/Dodge, Elkhorn Valley, and Wausa. The Lady Wildcats return to action on Tuesday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘D-2’ 4-0 Wynot.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Lincoln Southeast at 6:30 and Norfolk Catholic hosts Lutheran High Northeast at 7:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team entertains Fremont in a 5:00 doubleheader and the Norfolk High boys tennis team is home against Hastings in a 4:00 dual.
Local Schedule: Fremont at Nfk High (SB DH-5:00); Nfk High at Lincoln SE (VB-6:30); LHNE at NC (VB-7:30); Hastings at Nfk High (B. Tenn. Dual-4:00).
