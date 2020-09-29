Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Patrick Mahomes put on a scintillating show while outperforming Lamar Jackson, and the Kansas City Chiefs played the role of defending Super Bowl champions in a 34-20 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens. Just about everything Mahomes did worked against an overmatched Baltimore defense that had allowed only two touchdowns in its first two games. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to help the Chiefs emphatically end the Ravens’ 14-game regular season win streak while extending their own run to twelve games, including playoffs.
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup, as the National Hockey League became the first major North American sports league to crown a champion during the coronavirus pandemic. Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the first with assists from longtime standouts Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman. Key trade-deadline addition Blake Coleman killed a penalty and scored on an odd-man rush, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves to shutout Dallas. Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
Doc Rivers says he’s out as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, though did not specify if he chose to leave on his own or if he was fired. The Clippers say it was a mutual decision. Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter that he is not returning as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them. This season’s team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for an NBA championship.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha South is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview moves up from sixth to fifth, Oakland/Craig jumps from eighth to seventh, West Point-Beemer enters the rankings at number ten, and Battle Creek falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge improves from seventh to sixth, and Fullerton falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Boyd County & Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at numbers seven & ten respectively, and Summerland falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from sixth to fifth, and Wynot is once again seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South is the new number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, and Battle Creek stays at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge jumps from seventh to sixth, and BRLD moves up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, and Summerland drops from fourth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Wynot moves up from fifth to third, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from second to fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis drops from fourth to fifth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic is once again third in both polls in Class ‘C-2’. The 21-0 Lady Eagles went 4-0 last week with victories over Pierce, Riverside, O’Neill, and Class ‘B’ Hastings. The 9-2 Lady Knights earned victories over Wayne and Boone Central. The two teams will meet in this evening’s Norfolk Catholic triangular, Norfolk Catholic faces Crofton at 5:00, Lutheran High Northeast meets Crofton at 6:00, and the Lady Eagles tangle with the Lady Knights at 7:00.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 21-0 on the season after sweeping the Riverside Tournament last Saturday. They topped the host team 25-13, 25-14 defeated O’Neill 25-17, 25-6, and beat Class ‘B’ Hastings 25-16, 25-21. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger, Oakland/Craig, West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Pierce twice, Wakefield, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Riverside, O’Neill twice, and Hastings. Lutheran High Northeast has dropped only one set this season, that being to Norfolk Catholic on September 8th in a 3-1 win. They get ready to do battle again this evening as part of Norfolk Catholic’s triangular with Crofton involved. In this evening’s triangular, Norfolk Catholic faces Crofton at 5:00, Lutheran High Northeast meets Crofton at 6:00, and the Lady Eagles tangle with the Lady Knights at 7:00.
The Battle Creek volleyball squad is 15-3 on the year after going 1-2 last Saturday at the Elkhorn Valley Invite. They lost to West Point-Beemer in three sets 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 and Archbishop Bergan of Fremont 25-17, 25-19, before beating Elkhorn Valley 25-19, 25-14. This season, the Bravettes, who are ranked seventh in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-1’, have earned wins over West Point-Beemer, Stanton, Creighton, Norfolk Catholic, Summerland, Bennington, Bishop Neumann, Pierce, Twin River, Ponca, Clarkson/Leigh, Neligh/Oakdale, Wisner/Pilger, Crofton, and Elkhorn Valley while dropping matches to York, West Point-Beemer, and Archbishop Bergan. Battle Creek’s remaining docket includes matches with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Boone Central, Elgin Public/Pope John, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, O’Neill, Wayne, and the Mid State Conference Tournament. Battle Creek returns to action this evening when they visit 10-10 in Class ‘C-2’ Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Omaha World Herald eighth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 2-2 on the year after beating Ponca at home last Thursday 38-20. The Knights’ Jackson Clausen took the opening kickoff for a 78 yard touchdown and ran for two more scores in the victory. He had 93 rushing yards on nine carries. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten Boone Central and Ponca while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes on average 24.8-24.3. The Knights now brace themselves for a home meeting with sixth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 4-1 Wayne on Friday night in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 4-1 on the season after routing Elkhorn Valley on the road in Tilden last Friday afternoon 78-22 in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Eagles’ Cort McKeown had two 60-yard kickoff returns for a score, a punt return to the Falcon one-yard line, had a touchdown reception, and an interception defensively in the win. Teammate Eli Knapp ran for 102 yards off twelve carries and three scores, Hayden Beaudette ran for two touchdowns and threw another, and Garrett Boelter ran for two scores. Lutheran High Northeast was coming off a 40-8 home loss to Wakefield six days prior. This season, the Eagles have beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Elkhorn Valley while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents on average 52.4-24.8. LHNE return to action on Thursday when they host 1-2 Hartington/Newcastle, who have had a COVID shortened season thus far.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team holds a triangular with Lutheran High Northeast and Crofton participating. The Lady Knights face Crofton at 5:00, Lutheran High Northeast meets Crofton at 6:00, and the Lady Eagles tangles with Norfolk Catholic at 7:00. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High volleyball team hosts Fremont at 6:30 and the Norfolk High softball squad entertains Columbus in a 5:00 doubleheader.
Local Scores: Fremont 6 Nfk High 3 (B. Tenn. Dual).
