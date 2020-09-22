Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Las Vegas Raiders opened their first home schedule in Las Vegas by rallying from an early ten-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 34-24. Carr was in complete control for most of the night, completing 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards. Darren Waller caught twelve of the passes for 103 yards as Carr’s most trusted option.
Maikel Franco furnished the go-ahead, two-run single with two out in the sixth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 4-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Kansas City bullpen pitched shutout ball from the fourth inning on and ended the Redbirds’ four-game winning streak. The Royals improve to 22-32 and will host St. Louis again this evening at 7:05 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is the new number one after moving up from second, Wayne drops from first to sixth, and Columbus Lakeview falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Norfolk Catholic stays at number eight, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is once again tenth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Howells/Dodge stays at number six, Neligh/Oakdale jumps from tenth to seventh, Stanton enters the rankings at number eight, and Lutheran High Northeast falls out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Wayne drops from fourth to sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge is once again fifth, Wakefield moves up from seventh to sixth, Neligh/Oakdale jumps from tenth to seventh, Stanton enters the rankings at number eight, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shows up in the rankings at number ten, and Clarkson/Leigh & Elkhorn Valley falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at nine & ten respectively. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart enters the rankings at number eight.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in the Omaha World Herald and is unranked the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after having their game at Oakland/Craig cancelled last Friday due to a COVID 19 related issue in their school. The 1-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights host 1-3 Ponca on Thursday. Lutheran High Northeast has fallen out of the ‘D-1’ rankings in the Omaha World Herald after a 40-8 loss at home to fifth ranked Wakefield last Saturday. The Eagles visit 3-1 Elkhorn Valley on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt is once again first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Battle Creek jumps from seventh to fifth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number six, Oakland/Craig remains eighth, and O’Neill falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge stays at number seven, and Fullerton is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland enters the rankings at number ten, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains sixth, and Wynot is once again seventh. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul remains first, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, and Battle Creek stays at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from sixth to fifth, Howells/Dodge remains seventh, and BRLD jumps from tenth to eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is the new number one, and Summerland moves up from fifth to fourth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Wynot stays at number five.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic is once again third in both polls in Class ‘C-2’. The 16-0 Lady Eagles went 2-0 last week with victories over O’Neill and Wayne. They visit 8-2 Howells/Dodge this evening. The 7-2 Lady Knights won their lone match over Hartington Cedar Catholic last week. They return to action this evening with a home match against 8-6 Wayne.
The Norfolk High boys tennis team competed in yesterday’s Papillion La Vista Invitational. Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 47.5. They won by 10.5 points. Jackson Schwanebeck finished 1-2 in #1 Singles while Kalen Krohn was 0-2 in #2 Singles. Joshua Sumner & Ethan Mortimer were 2-2 in #1 Doubles while Chase Carter & Gannon Pokorney went 0-2 in #2 Doubles.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-3 on the season after dropping a home contest to Papillion La Vista last Friday 36-7 at home in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Panthers recorded only 169 yards of offense and were led by Josh Licking’s 15 tackles defensively. Norfolk has beaten Bellevue East while falling to Columbus, Lincoln East, and Papillion La Vista by a total score of 140-41. The Panthers turn their attention now to a home game with 3-1 Fremont on Friday night.
The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 3-1 on the season after falling at home last Saturday to Wakefield 40-8 in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Trojans’ Blake Brown ran for 216 yards off 24 carries and four touchdowns and teammate Justin Erb scampered for 135 yards off 29 carries and two scores. Wakefield totaled 353 yards of offense with all occurring on the ground. Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic while losing to Wakefield. The Eagles, who fell out of the Omaha World Herald rankings in Class ‘D-1’, are outscoring their opponents this season 184-102.
The Creighton football team is 4-0 on the year after blowing out Boyd County at home last Friday 46-8. The Bulldogs Brody Eggers had three touchdown runs and Sam Vortherms & Kale Fulton ran for two apiece. Vortherms ran for 115 yards off eleven carries in the win. Creighton is ranked ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-2’. They have wins over Pender 50-41, Plainview 62-40, Boyd County 46-8, along with a forfeit victory over Walthill. Creighton returns to action on Friday when they visit 2-2 Niobrara/Verdigre.
The Norfolk High softball team is 21-4 on the season and have won 15 games in a row after beating Columbus 7-2 and Beatrice 6-4 last Saturday at the Columbus triangular. This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast, Lexington, Elkhorn, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont three times, Kearney three times, South Sioux City, Lincoln High twice, Columbus and Beatrice . Norfolk is outscoring their opponents 155-58 through 25 games. Their opponents however have only a combined record of 223-287.
The third ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 7-2 on the year after winning their lone match last week over Hartington Cedar Catholic in five sets a week ago today. The Lady Knights had a triangular at Boone Central postponed with Stanton last Thursday due to a COVID 19 situation regarding Boone Central. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Summerland, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening when they host 7-6 Wayne.
The Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked and Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Summerland volleyball team is 11-3 on the year after 2-0 wins last Thursday over Boyd County & Creighton at the Creighton triangular. This year the Bobcats have beaten West Holt twice, Elkhorn Valley, Central Valley, Plainview, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Stuart, Creighton twice, Hartington/Newcastle, and Boyd County while falling to ranked teams in Chambers/Wheeler Central, Norfolk Catholic, and Battle Creek. The Bobcats return to action on Tuesday when they host Class ‘C-1’ O’Neill.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Lincoln Northeast at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic hosts Wayne at 7:30, and Lutheran High Northeast is on the road to play Howells/Dodge at 7:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball team is at Lincoln East for a 5:00 doubleheader.
Local Scores: Columbus 184 Norfolk High 207 (GG Dual).
INTERLEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Final Kansas City 4 St. Louis 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final L.A. Angels 8 Texas 5
Final Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Final Toronto 11 N.Y. Yankees 5
Final Seattle 6 Houston 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 3
Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 1
Final Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 0
Final Atlanta 5 Miami 4
Final Colorado 7 San Francisco 2
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 2
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Las Vegas 34 New Orleans 24