Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announced that former Nebraska-Omaha hockey head coach Dean Blais is one of four members of the 2020 induction class. Blais coached the Mavericks from 2009-17, becoming just the second head coach in school history. In eight seasons, he compiled a record of 146-133-30 including three 20-win season and six seasons at .500 or better. Blais led the Mavericks to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2011 and 2015. In the latter, UNO won the Midwest Regional, advancing to the 2015 NCAA Frozen Four in Boston, Mass. where it lost to eventual national champion Providence. In all, Blais spent 18 seasons as a college hockey head coach and another seven as an assistant.
Fremont's John Sajevic is the top seed at the tenth Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship, after Stroke Play Qualifying at York Country Club yesterday. Sajevic posted the low round of the day, an even-par 70, to earn medalist honors and the top seed for match play. It'll be Sajevic's second time as the top seed. Regarding other golfers, Columbus’ Mike Krumland carded a 73 and Todd Halligan shot 78. The event continues today.
The Norfolk Catholic cross country teams both won yesterday’s Wayne Invite. In the boys’ nine-team race, the Knights recorded a score of 27 while runner-up Pierce was second at 30. Hartington/Newcastle’s Carson Noecker was the medalist in a time of 15:57.97. He won by just over 1:10. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond was fourth, Dalton Brunsing got fifth, Travis Kalous took eighth, Dominic Liess was twelfth, and Alec Foecking placed 13th. In the girls’ four-team competition, the Lady Knights totaled a score of 23 while Wayne was runner-up at 30. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was the medalist in a time of 20:31.03. She won by just under 35 seconds. Norfolk Catholic’s Charli Fischer placed fifth, Emily Faltys was sixth, and C.C. Kahn got seventh. The Norfolk Catholic junior high boys also placed first as a team.
The Norfolk High boys tennis squad finished seventh in the ten-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday. The host team was the champion with a score of 108. They won by 20 points. The Panthers totaled 60 points. Jackson Schwanebeck finished fifth in #1 Singles with a 3-2 record. Kalen Krohn was fourth in #2 Singles at 3-2. Joshua Sumner & Chase Carter recorded a 2-3 record to place sixth in #1 Doubles. Ethan Mortimer & Gannon Pokorney were 0-5 in #2 Doubles.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team placed fifth at 457 in yesterday’s Battle Creek Invite at Evergreen Hill. West Point-Beemer was the champion with a score of 407. They won by ten strokes over Battle Creek’s 417. West Point-Beemer’s Kailey Johnson was the medalist after carding an 85. She won by two strokes. The Lady Knights were led by Carly Thramer’s fifth-place finish at 100.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wayne stays at number one, Pierce jumps from third to second, and Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Norfolk Catholic stays at number eight, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield jumps from sixth to fifth, Howells/Dodge drops from third to sixth, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number eight, Neligh/Oakdale drops from seventh to tenth, and Stanton falls out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce jumps from third to second, and Wayne remains fourth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge slips from fourth to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from fifth to sixth, Wakefield is up from eighth to seventh, Elkhorn Valley jumps from tenth to ninth, and Neligh/Oakdale drops from seventh to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at nine & ten respectively. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in the Omaha World Herald and has dropped out of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after falling at home to third ranked Ord 28-14 last Friday. The 1-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights visit top ranked in both polls 3-0 Oakland/Craig on Friday. Lutheran High Northeast has entered the ‘Eight Man-1’ rankings at number eight in the Omaha World Herald and remains unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after improving to 3-0 following a 44-36 road win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Friday. The Class ‘D-1’ Eagles host fifth ranked 3-0 Wakefield on Saturday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Papillion La Vista South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul remains first, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, Battle Creek jumps from tenth to seventh, and Wayne falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic slips from second to third, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from seventh to sixth, Howells/Dodge drops from sixth to seventh, BRLD moves up from ninth to eighth, and Wisner/Pilger falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Summerland slips from fourth to fifth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to fourth, and Wynot drops from third to fifth.
The Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in Class ‘C-2’ while Norfolk Catholic slips from second to third. The 14-0 Lady Eagles went 7-0 last week winning the Wakefield Invitational along the way while the 6-2 Lady Knights recorded a 1-2 mark in the last week. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening with a home match against 7-6 Class ‘D-1’ Hartington Cedar Catholic while Lutheran High Northeast entertains 6-0 Class ‘C-1’ O’Neill.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-2 on the season after falling on the road at Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lincoln East last Friday 55-13 in a game heard on 106 KIX. The Panthers recorded only 199 yards of offense and were led by Cale Wacker’s eight tackles defensively. Norfolk had topped Bellevue East at home in the opener 21-7 and then lost week two at Columbus 42-0. Norfolk returns to action on Friday when they host 1-2 Papillion La Vista in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-2 on the year after dropping a home game to third ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Ord last Friday 28-14. The Knights’ Brennen Kelley had a 57 yard punt return for a score and Preston Burbach caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Karter Kerkman on a trick play. They had beaten Boone Central on the road in week one 21-14 and then lost to Bishop Neumann on the road in week two 35-26. NC is ranked eighth in the Omaha World Herald and unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star. The Knights return to action on Friday when they visit top ranked and Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion 3-0 Oakland/Craig.
The Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 3-0 on the season after beating West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the road last Friday 44-36. Eagle quarterback Hayden Beaudette threw three TD passes and ran for three more. He finished with 130 rushing yards off 30 carries and also was 6-12 through the air for 130 yards. Cort McKeown had two touchdown receptions. Lutheran High Northeast has also won their opening game of the season 66-14 at Madison and week two at home over West Holt 66-12. LHNE is ranked eighth in the Omaha World Herald and unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-1’. Saturday’s Eagle/Trojan game can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Wayne football team is 3-0 on the season after holding off Columbus Lakeview 14-11 at home last Friday. Reid Korth ran for 126 yards off 26 carries and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Wayne also won their opening game of the season 14-10 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and week two at West Point-Beemer 35-19. The Blue Devils are ranked first in the Omaha World Herald and fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-1’. Wayne returns to action on Friday when they host Omaha World Herald third ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 3-0 Ashland/Greenwood.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 3-7 on the season after an 0-4 Saturday at the Bellevue East Invitational. They lost to Columbus Scotus on two occasions 2-0, Bellevue East 2-1, and Fremont 2-0. This season, the Lady Panthers’ three wins have come at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, and Grand Island.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 14-0 on the season after winning four matches last Saturday at the Wakefield Invite to win the two-day tournament. Last Thursday, they swept Ponca and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge before sweeping Pierce, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wakefield, and BRLD on Saturday. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger, Oakland/Craig, West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Pierce, and Wakefield. Lutheran High Northeast has dropped only one set this season.
The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Randolph volleyball team is 5-4 on the year after 2-1 wins last Thursday over Tri County Northeast & Osmond. This year the Lady Cardinals have beaten Homer, Winside, Hartington/Newcastle, Tri County Northeast, and Osmond while falling to Hartington Cedar Catholic, Howells/Dodge, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Ponca. Of Randolph’s nine matches, only one has been in their Class of ‘D-2’. The Lady Cardinals return to action on Tuesday when they host 0-5 Neligh/Oakdale.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High hosts Lincoln North Star at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic visits Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30, Lutheran High Northeast hosts O’Neill at 7:00. Also, the Norfolk High softball team visits Kearney for a 5:00 doubleheader.
Local Scores: Nfk High 3-7 Fremont 2-2 (SB DH).
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Kearney (SB DH-5:00); Lincoln North Star at Nfk High (VB-6:30); NC at Hartington CC (VB-7:30); O’Neill at LHNE (VB-7:00).
NFL Scoreboard: Pittsburgh 26 N.Y. Giants 16; Tennessee 16 Denver 14.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football & Kansas City Royals baseball!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Baltimore 14 Atlanta 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Seattle 6 Oakland 5
Final Oakland 9 Seattle 0
Final Chicago White Sox 3 Minnesota 1
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1
Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 2
Final Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1
Final Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 4
Final San Diego 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Final St. Louis 3 Milwaukee 2
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT Dallas 3 Vegas 2
___
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Final Pittsburgh 26 N-Y Giants 16
Final Tennessee 16 Denver 14