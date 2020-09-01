Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game Six of a Western Conference first-round series. Paul made two free throws with 13 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off. Game Seven will be Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Miami Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game One of their Eastern Conference semifinal series last night. Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game One of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.
The NFL has taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the Washington Football Team. Owner Dan Snyder says he and his wife, Tanya, suggested to Commissioner Roger Goodell the NFL assume full oversight of the review. The Washington Post reported last month that about 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling had RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1. It was the Royals’ first win this season when trailing after seven innings. Scott Barlow picked up the win in relief. KC hosts Cleveland again tonight at 7:05.
A new court filing shows that Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring. The court filing is the Big Ten's response to a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players who want the fall season reinstated. The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The filing did not identify how each school specifically voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season. The Omaha World Herald reports that Gov. Pete Ricketts waded into the increasingly political fray yesterday over the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports because of the pandemic. At a press conference, the governor said the conference had “made a mistake,” both in the decision they made and how it was announced, and he called for conference officials to reconsider.
The Omaha World Herald reports that a pair of former Huskers were released yesterday by their respective NFL teams before the season starts next week. Cornerback Prince Amukamara was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets announced they had cut kicker Brett Maher. Amukamara was heading into his tenth NFL season after signing as a free agent with the Raiders in May. He spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears and started 15 games in 2019. Amukamara recorded 53 tackles, ten pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble. Maher signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets on Dec. 31, about three weeks after he'd been let go by the Dallas Cowboys. Maher had been competing with Sam Ficken to be the Jets' kicker.
The Norfolk High football team got their season underway last Friday with a 21-7 home win over Bellevue East. Jace Mohr, Cory Armstrong, Jacob Licking, and Clayton Sharp all had a hand in a score for the Panthers. They finished 4-5 last season and missed out on the playoffs. Norfolk returns seven players with starting experience. Their remaining schedule includes road games with Columbus on Friday, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Grand Island. Remaining home games include Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Omaha Westside, and Millard North. The Panthers visit 1-0 Columbus on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Norfolk Catholic football team got their 2020 campaign underway last Friday with a 21-14 road win in Albion over Boone Central in a game heard on 106 KIX. Carter Kerkman ran for 154 yards off eight carries and two touchdowns and Jackson Claussen scampered for 106 yards off twelve carries and a score in the win. The Knights are ranked fifth in the Omaha World Herald and sixth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ despite a 3-6 record last season. They return four players on the offensive side ball with starting experience and five players defensively. Norfolk Catholic’s remaining schedule includes home games with Ord, Ponca, Wayne, and Crofton while visiting Bishop Neumann on Friday, Oakland/Craig, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Lutheran High Northeast football team started up their 2020 season last Friday with a 66-14 road win at Madison. The Eagles enjoyed watching nine players have a hand in a score and Eli Knapp ran for 115 yards off ten carries and two touchdowns in the win. The team returns 13 players with starting experience from last year’s 6-4 squad that was eliminated by Howells/Dodge in the ‘D-1’ playoffs. Lutheran High Northeast’s remaining schedule includes home games with West Holt on Friday, Wakefield, Hartington/Newcastle, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. The Eagles will visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Plainview. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Friday when they host 0-1 West Holt.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team got their season underway last Thursday night with a three set home win over Elgin Public/Pope John. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-11, 25-20, 25-14. Lutheran High Northeast, who is ranked first in both the Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’, return twelve girls from last year’s 31-7 team that placed third in Class ‘C-2’. Their remaining home schedule includes matches with O’Neill, Pierce, Columbus Lakeview, Stanton, a triangular with Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh, and the Eagle Classic on October 17th. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘D-1’ 2-0 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High hosts Grand Island at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic opens their season at home against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:30, and Lutheran High Northeast visits Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30. Elsewhere, the Norfolk High softball squad is home against Lincoln North Star in a 5:00 doubleheader and the Norfolk Catholic and Clarkson/Leigh girls golf teams compete in Stanton’s triangular at 4:00.
