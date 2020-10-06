Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros have opened their respective American League Division Series with lopsided wins. Clint Frazier, Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge belted solo shots off Blake Snell before Giancarlo Stanton's grand slam in the ninth capped the scoring in the Yankees' 9-3 win over Tampa Bay. Carlos Correa homered twice and had four RBIs in the Astros’ 10-5 rout of the Athletics.
Last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots 26-10. Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman grabbed short scoring passes from Patrick Mahomes, who had 236 yards passing in a somewhat shaky performance by his standards. The Pats didn't demonstrate much offense behind quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, who stepped in after Cam Newton was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend.
Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes to lead the unbeaten Green Bay Packers to a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons. Rodgers racked up 327 yards passing against the Falcons and has thrown 13 touchdown passes without an interception this season. The 4-0 Packers have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games for the first time in franchise history.
Bill O’Brien has become the first NFL coach this season to lose his job, let go yesterday by the Houston Texans. The move follows Sunday's 31-23 loss to the previously-winless Minnesota Vikings, which leaves the Texans 0-4 for the first time since 2008. Assistant head coach Romeo Crennel will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
Nebraska men's basketball player Trey McGowens received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season. McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The 6’4, 191-pound guard from South Carolina, started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. McGowens started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists. He posted 20 double-figure efforts, including a trio of 20-point performances, and was ranked in the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals, assists, and minutes played. McGowens is one of four Husker newcomers with previous Division I experience, joining Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen and Lay Mayen. They join Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker Jr., all of whom sat out last season on the Huskers' 2020-21 roster.
The Norfolk High girls golf team’s season came to an end yesterday at the A-1 District Meet at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. North Platte was the champion after shooting a 311. They, along with Elkhorn South’s 336 and Papillion La Vista’s 360 qualified for the State Championship next week at Norfolk Country Club. Baylee Steele of North Platte was the medalist after carding a 70. She won by a single stroke. The Lady Panthers finished fourth at 400 led by Kylie Blume’s 94.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated in yesterday’s C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course. West Point-Beemer was the champion after carding a 377. They, along with Battle Creek’s 400 and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge’s 402 qualified for the State Championship. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper was the medalist after shooting an 80. She won by seven strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer qualified for next week’s Class ‘C’ Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus after putting up a 97, which was good for tenth place. The Lady Knights fourth at 419.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne drops from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Norfolk Catholic jumps from eighth to fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from ninth to sixth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale moves up from seventh to sixth, Stanton jumps from eighth to seventh, and Howells/Dodge falls from sixth to tenth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number three. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Wayne slips from sixth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic improves from eighth to fifth, and Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Wakefield jumps from sixth to fifth, Neligh/Oakdale moves up from seventh to sixth, Stanton is up from eighth to seventh, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge improves from tenth to eighth, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number nine, and Howells/Dodge falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, O’Neill St. Mary’s jumps from tenth to ninth, and Creighton falls out of the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart remains eighth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic jumps from eighth to fifth in the Omaha World Herald and enter the Lincoln Journal Star rankings at number nine in Class ‘C-2’ after upsetting Class ‘C-1’ Wayne last Friday at home 31-21. The 3-2 Knights visit Bancroft to play 2-3 BRLD on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. Lutheran High Northeast is ranked ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star and unranked in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’. The 5-1 Eagles are coming off a 68-34 home win over Hartington/Newcastle last Thursday and will return to action on Friday when they visit 1-3 Plainview.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview stays at number five, Oakland/Craig remains seventh, and West Point-Beemer falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic moves up from third to second, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from fifth to fourth, and Howells/Dodge stays at number six. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from tenth to ninth, Summerland enters the rankings at number ten, and Boyd County falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis is once again second, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number five, and Wynot slips from seventh to eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High is the new number one, Columbus Lakeview is once again sixth, Oakland/Craig enters the rankings at number ten, and Battle Creek falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Clarkson/Leigh stays at number five, Howells/Dodge remains sixth, and BRLD slips from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland remains eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Wynot is once again third, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic moves up from third to second in the Omaha World Herald and remains third in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The 23-0 Lady Eagles went 2-0 last week with victories over Crofton and Norfolk Catholic. The 12-4 Lady Knights went 3-2 with wins over Crofton, Blair, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Lutheran High Northeast and Kearney Catholic.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-5 for the first time since 1966 after dropping a road game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday 21-7. The Panthers mustered only 110 yards of offense and scored on a defensive touchdown with 3:37 remaining. This season, they have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, and Lincoln Southwest by a total score of 209-55. The Panthers return to action on Friday night when they host Omaha World Herald top ranked 6-0 Omaha Westside.
The Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 5-1 on the season after routing Hartington/Newcastle at home last Friday night 68-34. The Eagles’ Garrett Boelter ran for 255 yards off eleven carries and five touchdowns, Eli Knapp ran for two scores and five two-point conversions, and Hayden Beaudette threw two TD passes to Cort McKeown in the win. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, and Hartington/Newcastle while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 326-158. LHNE return to action on Friday when they visit 1-3 Plainview, who have had a COVID shortened season thus far.
The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 12-4 on the year after a 3-2 week. Last Tuesday they beat Crofton while losing to Lutheran High Northeast and then topped Blair and Columbus Scotus while falling to Kearney Catholic at the Columbus Classic last Saturday. This year, the Lady Knights have beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Boone Central, Crofton, Blair, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Lutheran High Northeast twice, Battle Creek, and Kearney Catholic. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready for two matches this week at 8-11 David City Aquinas this evening and 17-4 Battle Creek on Thursday.
The seventh ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Stanton football team is 4-1 on the season after beating Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge at home last Friday night 42-36. The Mustangs’ Gage Tighe ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the win. This season, they have beaten Omaha Brownell Talbot, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Clarkson/Leigh, and Howells/Dodge while losing to Wakefield. Stanton is outscoring their opponents 211-136. Their game with Wisner/Pilger was cancelled due to a COVD situation. Last year, the Mustangs finished with a 2-7 record and are now currently 4-1. Stanton returns to action on Friday when they visit 0-6 Madison.
The Humphrey St. Francis volleyball team is ranked second in the Omaha World Herald and fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘D-2’ and 13-1 on the season after sweeping Heartland Lutheran 3-0 in Grand Island last Thursday. This season, the Lady Flyers have earned wins over Osceola, Spalding Academy, Burwell, St. Edward, Boys Town, Mead, Archbishop Bergan, Fullerton, Riverside, Bloomfield, Madison, Wisner/Pilger, and Heartland Lutheran with their lone loss occurring to Wayne 2-0 on September 26th. The Lady Flyers return to action this evening when they compete in 8-6 Elgin Public/Pope John’s triangular with 5-13 O’Neill St. Mary’s involved.
Checking out the local schedule for today, in volleyball, Norfolk High visits Kearney at 6:30, Norfolk Catholic is at David City Aquinas at 7:00, and Lutheran High Northeast hosts their own triangular. They play Shelby/Rising City at 5:30 and Clarkson/Leigh at 7:30. The host team takes on Shelby/Rising City at 6:30. Also, the Norfolk High boys tennis team hosts Kearney at 4:00.
