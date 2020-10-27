Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Jared Goff tossed scoring passes to Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett while throwing for 219 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears. The Rams' defense kept the Bears out of the end zone and allowed just 279 net yards. Nick Foles passed for 261 yards for the Bears, who managed just 49 yards on the ground.
The SEC has fined Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media following Saturday’s loss to Auburn. The conference also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi’s fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Auburn’s Shaun Shivers. The Rebels recovered in the end zone, but the on-field call was that Shivers didn’t touch it and play wasn’t halted for a review.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Wisconsin football team may or may not have redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz at the controls when the ninth ranked Badgers visit Nebraska on Saturday at 2:30 on FS1. Mertz, the talented redshirt freshman who threw five touchdowns in his first career start Friday night against Illinois, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is awaiting the results of a confirmatory test. If that comes back positive, too, Mertz will miss the game this weekend and at least two more due to the Big Ten's protocols, which guarantee a player is out at least 21 days. Not only did Mertz reportedly test positive, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last night reported that Chase Wolf, next in line in the quarterback room if Mertz cannot play, missed practice Monday because he also tested positive. In other Husker football news, their game at Northwestern on November 7th will kick off at 11:00 on BTN.
The Omaha World Herald top ranked Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team will meet second ranked Norfolk Catholic in this evening’s C-2-6 Sub-District Final at Lutheran High Northeast at 7:00. The Lady Knights swept fifth ranked Clarkson/Leigh in three sets in a semifinal 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 to improve to 22-6 on the year. NC’s Channatee Robles had 22 kills and eleven digs, Addison Corr recorded 14 kills and dug up 18 balls, Taylor Kautz had 20 digs, and Carly Marshall dished out 21 assists in the win. The Lady Eagles had no problem with Stanton in their semifinal in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11. Becca Gebhardt banged out 13 kills with 18 digs, Chloe Spence added 18 assists and eleven digs, Maddie Becker dished out 15 set assists with dug up ten balls, and Halle Berner had 13 digs. LHNE is now 31-1 on the season. Stanton had swept Madison in three sets in a first round match earlier in the evening. Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Norfolk Catholic twice this year, 3-1 on September 8th and 2-1 on September 29th. Another match this evening has Norfolk High visiting sixth ranked in Class ‘A’ Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal at 5:30.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Elkhorn South is the new number one in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first and Columbus Lakeview has slipped from sixth to seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again second, Howells/Dodge moves up from fifth to fourth, Clarkson/Leigh jumps from sixth to fifth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic & Fullerton remain at numbers nine & ten respectively. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland is once again eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic remains ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from third to second, Humphrey St. Francis remains fifth, and Wynot is once again eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one and Columbus Lakeview moves up from seventh to fifth. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is up from fifth to third, Howells/Dodge slips from third to fourth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from sixth to seventh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from eighth to seventh, and Summerland drops from sixth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number four, and Wynot slips from seventh to eighth.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Bennington is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne remains eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Ord stays at number one, Oakland/Craig is once again third, Norfolk Catholic remains fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from sixth to seventh. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale is once again sixth, Stanton remains seventh, Howells/Dodge stays at number nine, and Lutheran High Northeast is once again at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains seventh, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again eighth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart drops from third to tenth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Waverly is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Wayne remains ninth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number ten, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Archbishop Bergan stays at number one, Oakland/Craig remains second, Norfolk Catholic moves up from ninth to eighth, Hartington Cedar Catholic slips from eighth to ninth, and Crofton enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart falls from the rankings.
The Norfolk Panther football team finished with a 1-8 mark for the 2020 season after losing at ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs last Friday 52-6. It was the Panthers’ worst record since 1961 when they also went 1-8. Norfolk’s scoring came courtesy of a Kaden Ternus 25 yard touchdown pass to Jake Licking in the first quarter. This season, the Panthers beat Bellevue East in their opener and then lost to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, Grand Island, and Millard North. Norfolk was outscored this season 347-77.
The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 6-2 on the year after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic on the road last Friday 14-10 to win the C-2-3 District Championship. Jackson Clausen ran for 161 yards off 17 carries and touchdown runs of 36 & 60 yards in the victory. This year, the Knights have beaten Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, Crofton, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes 235-148. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready to entertain 7-2 Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs on Friday evening at 7:00 in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked and Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 8-1 on the season after beating routing Elmwood/Murdock at home last Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs 50-22. Eli Knapp ran for 181 yards off 16 carries and four touchdowns and Hayden Beaudette added two TD runs of his own in the win. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Plainview, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Elmwood/Murdock while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 452-202. The Eagle will host the 7-1 Weeping Water Indians in the second round on Friday at 3:00 at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
The fifth ranked in both polls in Class ‘D-1’ Wakefield football team finished with a 7-0 mark for the 2020 season and have a current 13 game win streak dating back to September 20, 2019. The Trojans however were not eligible for the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs due to enrollment eligibility. This year, they beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wisner/Pilger, Stanton, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Hartington/Newcastle by a total score of 348-135.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 9-18 on the season after beat Lincoln Northeast and Columbus in three sets each as part of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Columbus last Thursday. This season, the Lady Panthers’ nine wins have come at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast twice, Lincoln High, Columbus twice, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk now gets ready for their district semifinal on Tuesday versus home-team Omaha World Herald sixth ranked 17-12 Bellevue West at 5:30.
