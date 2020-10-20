Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his best game as an NFL player as he provided 161 of Kansas City's 245 rushing yards in a 26-17 win at Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes threw for 225 yards and hit Travis Kelce for a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs improved to 4-1. Josh Allen had just 122 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns and one interception for the Bills.
Adrian Martinez turned back a challenge from Luke McCaffrey to win the starting quarterback’s job for Nebraska’s opener at fifth ranked Ohio State. McCaffrey made a serious bid to unseat the Cornhuskers’ two-year starter, who struggled with injuries last year and seemed to regress from his fantastic freshman season in 2018. Coach Scott Frost said he feels as if he's got two starting quarterbacks because there is so little separation between the two. McCaffrey is the brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey and son of former pro receiver Ed McCaffrey. Luke played quarterback and receiver as a freshman last season. In other Husker football news, the Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska's 2020 home opener against Wisconsin on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30, with television coverage on FS1. Nebraska's season opener this Saturday at Ohio State will be televised by FOX with kickoff set for 11:00. Kickoff times for Nebraska's remaining 2020 games will be announced 6-12 days in advance.
Coming off its best season in program history, the Northeast women’s soccer team will play 14 matches beginning on April 2 when they visit Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. On the men’s side, the Hawks will also play in 14 matches beginning on April 2 and hope to see improvement from start to finish with a young and talented field of players. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced on July 15 that all athletic contests were being moved from the fall to the spring, due to COVID-19. The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) changed the conference format for this spring to include every conference opponent playing each other twice throughout the season. All conference games will count towards each teams’ conference record.
The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament got underway yesterday. In the opening round at Norfolk Catholic High School, Crofton topped Boone Central in four sets (25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20). In the quarterfinals, Norfolk Catholic swept Crofton in three with the scores being 25-17, 25-12, 25-19. Battle Creek clipped O’Neill in five sets (25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 15-5) in the other quarterfinal match. In quarterfinal matches at Battle Creek, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic whitewashed Pierce in three (25-18, 25-20, 25-17) and Wayne beat Hartington Cedar Catholic in three sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-18). In semifinals matches today at Norfolk Catholic, the 19-6 host team faces 19-7 Battle Creek at 6:00 and 13-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meets 21-7 Wayne at 7:30. In consolation matches at Battle Creek, 11-14 Crofton faces 16-10 O’Neill at 6:00 and 13-12 Pierce plays 13-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic. Also on today’s local schedule, Lutheran High Northeast hosts Stanton at 7:30.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Columbus Lakeview is once again seventh, and Oakland/Craig jumps falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Howells/Dodge moves up from fifth to third, Norfolk Catholic slips from third to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh is once again sixth, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland remains sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again second, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Wynot stays at number seven.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls and Norfolk Catholic has slipped from third to fifth in Class ‘C-2’. The 30-1 Lady Eagles went 3-1 last week with two-set victories over Elkhorn Valley, South Sioux City, and Summerland with their lone loss occurring a week ago today to Columbus Lakeview 3-2. The 19-6 Lady Knights went 3-1 with wins over Bishop Neumann, Neligh/Oakdale, and Crofton while falling to O’Neill.
The Omaha World Herald seventh ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Oakland/Craig volleyball team is 19-6 on the year after a 1-3 week. Last Tuesday they lost in Fremont to fourth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Archbishop Bergan in five sets, dropped a three-set match to North Bend Central on Thursday at the East Husker Conference Tournament, and then on Saturday in the second day of the tournament, beat BRLD in two sets before losing to fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh in three. This year, the Lady Knights have beaten Howells/Dodge, Wakefield, Pender twice, North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer twice, Wisner/Pilger, Ord, Boone Central, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twice, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Tekemah/Herman, Stanton, BRLD twice, David City Aquinas, and Douglas County West while falling to Lutheran High Northeast, Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo, Archbishop Bergan, North Bend Central, and Clarkson/Leigh. The Lady Knights return to action this evening when they host 20-5 Clarkson/Leigh in a rematch from Saturday.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-7 for the first time since 1953 after dropping a 34-13 road game last Friday at Grand Island. The Panther scoring came courtesy of a Payson Owen two-yard touchdown run and two Jake Licking field goals. This season, the Panthers have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, and Grand Island. Norfolk is being outscored this season 295-71. The Panthers return to action on Friday at 4:00 at Buell Stadium in Omaha when they visit 3-4 Omaha World Herald ninth ranked Millard North in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 5-2 on the year after beating Crofton at home last Friday 35-14. Jackson Clausen ran for 188 yards off 13 carries and touchdown runs of 70 & 72 yards in the victory. This year, the Knights have beaten Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, and Crofton while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes 221-138. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready to visit Omaha World Herald sixth ranked 7-1 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday night for the C-2-3 District Title in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked and Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 7-1 on the season after beating Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at home last Thursday 16-8. Hayden Beaudette, who ran for 155 yards off 37 carries, threw two TD passes to Cort McKeown in the first half to account for the Eagles scoring. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Plainview, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 402-180. LHNE return to action on Thursday at 7:00 when they host 5-3 Elmwood/Murdock in the opening round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs.
The Class ‘C’ Champion West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic softball team finished with a 29-3 record for the season after a 6-1 performance at the State Tournament last week. After being upset in the opening round by Central City, the Lady Bluejays won six elimination games over Auburn, Malcolm, Fairbury, Bishop Neumann, and Kearney Catholic twice to win the title. Guardian Angels outscored their opponents 297-36 through 32 games this season. It’s the second state championship in program history.
NFL Scoreboard: Kansas City 26 Buffalo 17; Arizona 38 Dallas 10.
