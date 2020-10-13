Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The Atlanta Braves took Game One of the National League Championship Series by scoring four runs in the ninth to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1. Austin Riley led off the ninth with a tiebreaking homer and Marcel Ozuna added an RBI single before Ozzie Albies smacked a two-run blast to cap the rally. Freddie Freeman also homered and Max Fried worked six innings for the Braves.
The Tampa Bay Rays have a 2-0 series lead in the American League Championship Series after riding a pair of homers into a 4-2 win over Houston. Manuel Margot (mahr-GOH') put the Rays ahead with a three-run homer in the first inning and Mike Zunino added a solo blast later in the game. Charlie Morton tossed five shutout innings to get the win against his former team.
The Big Ten Conference announced yesterday that Nebraska's matchup with Iowa will be played on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date and the game will be televised by FOX or FS1. The Big Ten West teams have met on Black Friday each year since the Huskers joined the Big Ten and the 2020 matchup will mark the tenth straight season Nebraska and Iowa have squared off on the day after Thanksgiving. Overall, this will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating back to the 1990 season. Today’s announcement was part of several special date games and kickoff time and television announcements by the Big Ten. Nebraska will visit Ohio State on October 23rd, which will be televised nationally on FOX, with kickoff set for 11:00.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the Nebraska football team has landed an in-state recruit. Norris High School’s James Carnie, a 6’5, 220-pound tight end, announced his commitment to the Huskers yesterday. Carnie becomes the third tight end in NU’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and AJ Rollins (Omaha Creighton Prep). Carnie is the fifth in-state scholarship player in Nebraska’s 19-man 2021 class. The three-star prospect is the nation's 57th ranked tight end, according to the 247Sports composite. Carnie originally committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May but decommitted from the Redhawks after receiving an offer from Iowa in September, but in the end, he chose Nebraska over his other two finalists, Iowa and Kansas State.
The Girls State Golf Championships are in progress. Class ‘A’ is holding their competition at Norfolk Country Club. North Platte carded an opening day 324 and has a 13 stroke advantage over Lincoln Pius X’s 337. Pius’ Nicole Kolbas shot a 71 and has a three-stroke lead. Norfolk’s Kylie Blume put up an opening day 99. At the Class ‘B’ event at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Scottsbluff has shot a 354 and has a 21 stroke advantage. Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin carded a 77 and has a four-stroke lead. Class ‘C’ is competing at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Broken Bow has the clubhouse lead at 369. They have a 17 stroke advantage. West Point-Beemer shot 396, Boone Central carded a 399, Columbus Scotus put up a 403, and Battle Creek & Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shot 415. Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen & Cozad’s Lynzi Becker are tied for the lead with at 77. They have a five-stroke advantage. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper is tied for ninth place at 85. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer shot an opening day 105. Action concludes today resuming at 9:00 AM. 39 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area are participating.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Lutheran High Northeast remains first and Norfolk Catholic is once again third in Class ‘C-2’. The 27-0 Lady Eagles went 4-0 last week with victories over Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Wisner/Pilger. The 16-5 Lady Knights went 4-1 with wins over David City Aquinas, Battle Creek, Douglas County West, and O’Neill while falling to St. Paul.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Columbus Lakeview slips from sixth to seventh, and Oakland/Craig jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Howells/Dodge moves up from sixth to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh slips from fifth to sixth, and BRLD drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland moves up from eighth to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central improves from fourth to second, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Wynot drops from third to seventh.
The Norfolk Panther football team is 1-6 for the first time since 1961 after dropping a home game last Friday to Omaha World Herald top ranked Omaha Westside 52-3. The Panthers lone score came on a field goal by Jake Licking from 29 yards out with 1:34 remaining in the first quarter. This season, they have beaten Bellevue East in their opener and then fallen to Columbus, Lincoln East, Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, and Omaha Westside. Norfolk is being outscored this season 261-58.
The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked and Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team is 4-2 on the year after routing BRLD on the road 56-6 last Friday in a game heard on 106 KIX. Quarterback Cayden Cunningham threw four touchdown passes off 6-6 passing for 144 yards, Jackson Clausen ran for three scores and 105 yards off eight carries, and Brennen Kelley caught three balls for 59 yards and two TDs in the victory. This year, Norfolk Catholic has beaten Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, and BRLD while falling to Bishop Neumann and Ord. They are outscoring their foes 186-124. Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Friday when they host 4-3 Crofton. The Warriors routed Ponca on Monday night 34-7.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Lutheran High Northeast football squad is 6-1 on the season after routing Plainview on the road last Friday night 60-14. The Eagles’ Eli Knapp ran for two scores and Hayden Beaudette threw two TD passes and ran for another. This season, Lutheran High Northeast has beaten Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, and Plainview while losing to Wakefield. They are outscoring their opponents 386-172. Lutheran High Northeast returns to action on Thursday when they host 5-2 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.
The top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team is 27-0 on the season after four wins last week over Shelby/Rising City, Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Clarkson/Leigh, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Wisner/Pilger. This season, the Lady Eagles have earned wins over Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, BRLD twice, Wisner/Pilger twice, Oakland/Craig, West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, Norfolk Catholic twice, Ponca, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Pierce twice, Wakefield, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Riverside, O’Neill twice, Hastings, Crofton, Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Lutheran High Northeast has dropped only two sets this season, that being to Norfolk Catholic. The Lady Eagles return to action this evening when they host seventh ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 17-4 Columbus Lakeview.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is 5-18 on the season after an 0-6 week. They dropped matches to Kearney, Lincoln East, Omaha Westside, Millard South, Lincoln High, and Bellevue East. This season, the Lady Panthers’ five wins have come at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, and Lincoln Northeast twice. Norfolk has a home rematch with 14-10 Lincoln High tonight. The Links have beaten Norfolk twice this season.
Local Schedule: Columbus Lakeview at LHNE (VB-7:00); NC at Bishop Neumann (VB-7:00); Lincoln High at Nfk High (VB-6:30).
NFL Scoreboard: New Orleans 30 L.A. Chargers 27 (OT).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!