Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost says his team is holding up emotionally even though it has played just one game during the pandemic-shortened Big Ten season. The Cornhuskers play at Northwestern on Saturday after having their game against Wisconsin canceled and a tentatively scheduled replacement game against Chattanooga rejected by the Big Ten. Frost said his players have a chip on their shoulders because they want to be on the field and feel as if they haven't accomplished what they wanted.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the 2020 NCAA volleyball Final Four, rescheduled for next spring, will remain in Omaha. The new dates are April 22 and 24. The NCAA informed its membership schools of the plan in a document yesterday. The 2020 volleyball championship event was originally slated to take place inside the CHI Health Center in December. But the NCAA, citing safety concerns associated with the pandemic, postponed its fall sports postseasons to the spring. That decision put the location of volleyball’s 2020-21 Final Four in limbo, although there was always the presumption that the event would stay in Omaha.
Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. Being named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List is the latest accolade for Zegarowski, who was named BIG EAST Player of the Year last Wednesday. The Massachusetts native, averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
A new opponent for the Creighton men's basketball team for its November 25th season-opening game at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic was announced yesterday. The Bluejays will now face South Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon, as the Jackrabbits replaced Utah in the eight-team field. Creighton is 20-3 all-time against South Dakota State, though the teams have not met since SDSU joined the Division I ranks in 2008. The teams last squared off in 1975, a 72-62 Bluejay win in Brookings. South Dakota State went 22-10 last year, The Jackrabbits return their top six scorers from that squad, and more than 89% of its points overall, for second-year head coach Eric Henderson.
The Kansas State and Nebraska men's basketball programs have agreed to delay the start of the three-year non-conference series between the two programs that was scheduled to begin this December. The three-year series will now begin on December 19, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with future contests set for T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City (Dec. 17, 2022) and Manhattan (2023-24). The series between the Huskers and Wildcats dates back to the 1905-06 season, as the schools were members of the Missouri Valley, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences before the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 127-93, but the teams have not met since Feb. 23, 2011, a 61-57 Kansas State win in Lincoln. Nebraska's last win in the series was a 73-51 win at the Devaney Center in 2009.
Norfolk High volleyball coach Katie Wright-Oswald has resigned. Wright-Oswald led the program for four years and was an assistant during the 2016 season. Her overall record was 52-85 and was 9-19 this past season. The Norfolk High volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 9-19 mark after falling at Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Bellevue West in an A-7 District Semifinal last Tuesday 25-15, 25-13, 25-12. This season, the Lady Panthers’ nine wins came at the expense of Yankton, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast twice, Lincoln High, Columbus twice, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk will lose six seniors to graduation.
The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. The Knights were able to bounce back from a 3-6 season in 2019 to 6-3 in 2020. Norfolk Catholic’s scoring came courtesy of an Alex Primm 37 yard field goal and a Cayden Cunningham four yard touchdown pass to Brennen Kelley in the second quarter. This season, the Knights beat Boone Central, Ponca, Wayne, BRLD, Crofton, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while falling to Bishop Neumann, Ord, and David City Aquinas. Norfolk Catholic, who will graduate nine seniors, outscored their opponents this season 245-175.
The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season at 8-2 after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. The Eagles’ Eli Knapp ran for two touchdowns in the loss. This season, they beat Madison, West Holt, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elkhorn Valley, Hartington/Newcastle, Plainview, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, and Elmwood/Murdock while falling to Wakefield and Weeping Water. Lutheran High Northeast outscored their foes this season 488-238.
The Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked and Omaha World Herald tenth ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Howells/Dodge football team finished the 2020 season with a 7-3 mark after falling at home to second ranked Burwell in the second round of the playoffs last Friday 50-14. The Jaguars’ scoring came courtesy of a Levi Belina four yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a Jacob Tomcak 65 yard TD pass to R.J. Bayer in the third quarter. The team will graduate only two seniors in Tomcak and Landen Pieper. This season, Howells/Dodge beat East Butler, Shelby/Rising City, Wisner/Pilger, Madison, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Cross County, Stanton, and Burwell. The Jaguars outscored their opponents this season 352-200.
The Columbus football squad concluded their 2020 season with a 6-4 mark after losing on the road to Lincoln Southeast in the second round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs 31-7 last Friday. The Discoverers’ lone score came courtesy of a 36 yard touchdown pass from Rylee Iburg to Ernest Hausmann in the second quarter. This season, Columbus beat Scottsbluff, Norfolk High, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X, and Papillion La Vista while losing to Lincoln North Star, Kearney, Bellevue West, and Lincoln Southeast. The Discoverers, who will graduate 23 seniors, outscored their foes this season 290-197. Their opening round playoff win over Papillion La Vista was their first playoff victory since 2010 and first home playoff win since 2000.
NFL Scoreboard: Tampa Bay 25 N.Y. Giants 23.
