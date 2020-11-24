Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jared Goff won a matchup against Tom Brady while helping the Los Angeles Rams retain a share of first place in the NFC West. Goff completed 39 of his 51 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 victory at Tampa. Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers grabbed short scoring passes from Goff as Los Angeles improved to 7-3. Cooper Kupp had eleven receptions for 145 yards and Woods finished with ten catches for 130 yards. Jordan Fuller picked off two passes from Brady, who was under pressure much of the game. Brady finished 26 of 48 for just 216 yards and two touchdowns as the Bucs fell to 7-3. An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history.
Former Norfolk Catholic & Wayne State volleyball and track and field standout Nicole Brungardt received great news over the weekend, announced to the 2020-21 USA Women's Bobsled National Team. It's the second time that Brungardt has been selected for the elite team (2018). She was one of seven pushers to go with three drivers selected for the ten-athlete roster that will make up USA-1, USA-2 and USA-3. Brungardt was also named to the 2018 USA National Team and just missed qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The USA Women's Bobsled National Team returns to Lake Placid, New York after Thanksgiving to continue training and testing. Brungardt was a standout volleyball and track and field athlete for the Wildcats from 2008-12 and was inducted into the Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. In volleyball, she was a defensive specialist and played on four NCAA Tournament teams for the Wildcats. Brungardt also competed in women's track and field for two seasons and was a four-time All-American, eight-time All-Region selection and five-time NSIC champion in sprints and jumps. In the 2011 indoor season, Brungardt earned three All-American honors taking fifth in the long jump, fifth in the 60-meter dash and eighth in the 4 x 400 meter relay helping Wayne State to its best-ever finish at an NCAA Division II Indoor Championship, finishing 13th as a team.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost says linebacker Collin Miller is unlikely to play the rest of the season after he injured his spine making a tackle against Illinois. Miller suffered a spinal concussion, which is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness. It usually goes away in one to three days with no lasting effects. Miller was hurt early in the fourth quarter Saturday and taken off the field on a stretcher. He was hospitalized overnight. The senior captain from Indiana, is the Cornhuskers’ fourth-leading tackler. Miller visited his teammates yesterday at practice. Nebraska returns to action on Friday at 12:00 when they visit Iowa.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the New England Patriots fear former Nebraska running back tore his ACL on a carry against the Houston Texas on Sunday in Houston. In the third quarter, Bradley Roby crashed into Burkhead's knee when tackling the former Husker, who played at Nebraska from 2009 to 2013. He was carted off the field. The Athletic's Jeff Howe first reported the Patriots suspected Burkhead tore his ACL. Burkhead has played in the NFL since 2013. He was on pace to set career-high marks in carries, yards, receptions, receiving yards and total touchdowns.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team's Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event. In the revised tournament schedule, the Huskers will now play Nevada on Thursday at 1:00 and North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:00. Nebraska Athletics announced that men's basketball season tickets would not be sold for the 2020-21 season.
The Nebraska women's basketball team announced its 2020-21 season schedule after receiving its Big Ten schedule from the conference yesterday. The Huskers are set to tip-off their season by hosting Oral Roberts on Dec. 4. After playing a pair of home non-conference games, Nebraska will jump into its 20-game regular-season conference schedule at home with the first of two regular-season Big Ten games against Illinois on Dec. 10. The Big Red will wrap up a three-game non-conference schedule at Creighton on Dec. 14. The Big Ten women's basketball tournament is expected to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, March 9-13.
The Norfolk High boys basketball team gets their season underway on Friday, December 4th when they host Millard South. The Panthers return Isaac Heimes, Kallan Herman, and Daydon Taylor from last year’s 8-17 team. The squad has changed leadership as Tony Siske resigned and Matt Shelsta has taken the reins. Shelsta has a 110-48 coaching record between jobs at Norris and Elmwood/Murdock. He has coached at the State Tournament on four occasions including a state runner-up in 2016 at Elmwood/Murdock. Norfolk will showcase home games with Millard South, Omaha Westside, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln.
The Pierce football team are the Class ‘C-1’ State Champions! The Bluejays defeated Adams Central of Hastings Friday night in the State Championship Game at the Pierce Athletic Sports Complex 28-19 in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL. Pierce’ Abe Scholting completed 13-23 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory. Scholting hooked up with Logan Moeller, Garrett Meier, and Ben Brahmer on the TD passes. Tyler Race ran for 130 yards off 18 carries and a first quarter touchdown. Inside linebacker Colton Fritz had eleven tackles on the evening with a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. The Patriots totaled 412 yards of offense compared to the Bluejays’ 311. The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. Pierce led 14-7 at halftime and 28-17 after three quarters. The Bluejays have now won four championships in football (1978, 2007, 2008, and 2020). This season, Pierce beat St. Paul twice, Columbus Lakeview, North Bend Central, Arlington, O’Neill, West Point-Beemer twice, Battle Creek, Wayne, Wahoo, and Adams Central by an average score of 45.5-16.8.
