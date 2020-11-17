Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks promised reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a reshaped roster to try to transform regular-season success into a championship push. This morning, the Bucks reached agreements on acquiring two significant players, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources told ESPN. The Bucks made a significant case to Antetokounmpo about why he should sign the five-year supermax extension that will soon be available to him. The Kings acquire versatile forward Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova. Both Holiday and Bogdanovic address Milwaukee's need for shooting around Antetokounmpo, and Holiday is one of the best defenders in the league.
New Nebraska starting quarterback Luke McCaffrey is known for more than his leadership and talent. Teammates say McCaffrey has boundless energy. They say the redshirt freshman from Colorado has a zest for life that is infectious. The move from Adrian Martinez to McCaffrey wasn’t a huge surprise. The little brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey had flashed playmaking ability in multiple roles last year and Coach Scott Frost knew his offense was better with Luke McCaffrey on the field. He led the Cornhuskers to a 30-23 win over Penn State last Saturday. They host Illinois this Saturday at 11:00.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the COVID-19 list yesterday, a day after he played 26 snaps in a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans. The team was notified of Janovich's positive coronavirus test in the morning and immediately closed its facility to conduct contact tracing. The former Husker, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, was on the field for 15 offensive plays and eleven on special teams in Sunday's game. It's the second time in four days the Browns had to implement those protocol measures after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive Friday and went on the COVID-19 list. The 6-3 Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.
NET will televise the Class ‘C-2’ Championship Final between Ord and Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3:00 on Friday. NET will also televise the Class ‘A’ Championship Final pitting Elkhorn South versus Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7:00. The Classes ‘B’, ‘C-1’, ‘D-1’, and ‘D-2’ Championship Finals, on Friday, will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App. Class ‘D-2’ pits Sandhills/Thedford and Bruning/Davenport/Shickley and Class ‘D-1’ between Dundy County/Stratton and Burwell will start at 5:00. Class ‘B’ will have Aurora facing Elkhorn at 6:00 and Class ‘C-1’ features Adams Central and home-team Pierce starting at 5:30. That game can also be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.
The Pierce football team will be hosting the Class ‘C-1’ State Championship game on Friday at 5:30 versus 10-2 Adams Central of Hastings. The Bluejays have an 11-0 mark after beating St. Paul in the semifinals last Friday 21-14 in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL. Abe Scholting threw two touchdowns passes to Logan Moeller and Colton Fritz had 21 tackles in the victory. This season, Pierce has beaten St. Paul twice, Columbus Lakeview, North Bend Central, Arlington, O’Neill, West Point-Beemer twice, Battle Creek, Wayne, and Wahoo by an average score of 47.1-16.6. Friday night’s Class ‘C-1’ Championship between Pierce and Adams Central of Hastings can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com starting at 4:50.
The Oakland/Craig football team finished the 2020 season with a 10-2 record after falling on the road to Ord 38-28 in the semifinals of the Class ‘C-2’ playoffs last Friday. The Knights’ Caden Nelson ran for 177 yards off 27 carries and two touchdowns in the loss. The team will graduate twelve seniors. This season, Oakland/Craig beat Ponca, BRLD, Crofton twice, Logan/Magnolia of Iowa, David City Aquinas, Tekemah/Herman, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, and David City High while falling to Archbishop Bergan and Ord. The Knights outscored their opponents this season 487-139. Their defense recorded four shutouts this season.
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad finished their season with a 36-1 record and a Class ‘C-2’ State Championship after a 3-0 win over Centennial, a 3-2 victory over Clarkson/Leigh, and a 3-2 comeback win over Norfolk Catholic in the State Championship match. The title is the third for the Lady Eagles and Coach Kathy Gebhardt. They also won championships in 2010 & 2011. Gebhardt now has a coaching record at Lutheran High Northeast of 369-120 in 14 seasons. This season the Lady Eagles’ 36 victories occurred at the expense of Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Wisner/Pilger, BRLD twice, North Bend Central, Oakland/Craig, West Point/Beemer, Norfolk Catholic four times, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Ponca, Pierce twice, Wakefield, O’Neill twice, Wayne, Howells/Dodge, Hastings, Riverside, Crofton, Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh twice, Wisner/Pilger, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, South Sioux City, Summerland, Stanton twice, Freeman, and Centennial. Lutheran High Northeast’s lone loss occurred at home to Columbus Lakeview 3-2 on October 13th. They will lose seven seniors to graduation.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 25-8 mark after falling to Lutheran High Northeast 3-2 in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship match eleven days ago. The Lady Knights, who earned their first state runner-up in school history, had beaten Superior 3-0 and Overton 3-1 earlier in the State Tournament. This season, Norfolk Catholic’s 25 wins occurred against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus twice, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne twice, Boone Central, Crofton three times, Blair, David City Aquinas, Battle Creek twice, Douglas County West, O’Neill, Bishop Neumann, Neligh/Oakdale, Clarkson/Leigh, Superior, and Overton. The Lady Knights will lose six seniors to graduation.
NFL Scoreboard: Minnesota 19 Chicago 13.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of Kansas City Chiefs football!