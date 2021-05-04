Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Stephen Curry poured in 41 points and Draymond Green registered a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-108 downing of the New Orleans Pelicans. Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds to help Golden State move four games ahead of New Orleans for the tenth and final Western Conference playoff slot.
Washington guard Russell Westbrook produced an impressive triple-double in a 154-141 win over the Indiana Pacers. Westbrook had 14 points to go along with his career-high 21 rebounds and career-high-tying 24 assists, his league-leading 32nd triple-double of the season. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists, doing it twice.
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, sidelining one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of the season. May threw just 27 pitches before leaving Saturday’s eleven-inning loss to Milwaukee. After his final pitch, May reacted with obvious pain, took a few steps and called for attention. The team says he will have ligament reconstruction surgery next week in Los Angeles. May has a 2.93 ERA with 111 strikeouts and 27 walks in 113 2/3 regular-season innings over the past three years, wowing fans and evaluators with his assortment of triple-digit sinkers and devastating cutters. He won the fifth spot of the Dodgers' rotation coming out of spring training and appeared to reach yet another level in his development in 2021, with a 2.74 ERA through five starts.
Eddie Rosario swatted a tiebreaking, three-run homer that sent the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals last night in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Josh Naylor added a two-run shot two batters later and Emmanuel Clase worked around a single in the ninth for his sixth save. The Royals drop to 16-11 and have a one-game lead for first place in the American League Central.
Nebraska finalized its 2021 football schedule with the addition of a home game against Fordham on Sept. 4. The game replaces a previously scheduled November home date with Southeastern Louisiana. Nebraska had been looking for a second September home game. Athletic director Bill Moos says it provides a better flow to the start the season and provides a valuable early-season showcase for visiting recruits. Moos said he appreciated the flexibility of Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make the schedule change possible. The Huskers had been scheduled to play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13.
The Omaha World Herald reports that former Northwest Missouri State forward Ryan Hawkins announced yesterday he's committed to play at Creighton for his final season of college ball. The versatile 6’7 big man, who's from Atlantic, Iowa, was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight Division II championship tournament in March. Hawkins has scored 2,098 career points but he's been especially effective over his last two seasons, averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 55.1% from the floor and 45.7% from three-point range. The Hawkins commitment marks the Jays' first roster addition out of the transfer portal this offseason. And it's an important one since CU returns just one scholarship center, sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner, after senior-to-be Christian Bishop transferred to Texas. Creighton is also adding three freshmen, point guard Ryan Nembhard, shooting guard John Christofilis and wing Mason Miller. It has three open scholarship spots remaining for next year's team.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska men's basketball team added another piece to its backcourt yesterday when Class of 2021 point guard Quaran McPherson committed to the Huskers. A 6’4, 180-pound point guard, McPherson is a New York native who recently completed a post-graduate season at Link Year Prep in Missouri. McPherson is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals. He chose the Huskers over offers from St. John's, Providence, and Iona.
The Omaha Storm Chasers play their first game this evening at Werner Park since Sept. 2, 2019 according to the Omaha World Herald. The Chasers' new roster will play in a new division, Triple A-East instead of the Pacific Coast League. There will be longer series to cut down on travel. Omaha opens the season with a six-game set against the St. Paul Saints beginning tonight at 6:35 and there will be health protocols at the stadium after the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic. Brian Poldberg, who spent the 2020 season at the Kansas City Royals' alternate site, is back for his seventh season as Chasers' manager. Among position players on the roster are outfielder Bubba Starling, who played in 35 games for the Royals last season. The Chasers' preliminary roster announced last week also included top pitching prospect Daniel Lynch, but the left-hander was promoted to the Royals and made last night's start against Cleveland. After the St. Paul series, Omaha will be on the road for twelve games.
The Lutheran High Northeast track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Laurel/Concord/Coleridge Invitational. In the boys standings, the host team was the champion with 148 points. They won by 54 points. The Eagles were seventh with 25 points. In the girls competition, Pender was the champion with 122 points. They won by 13 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished fifth with 41 points. The Eagles had no champions on the day.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf squad competes in the Lincoln Southwest Invitational at Highlands Golf Course at 9:00 AM, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team visits Antelope Country Club to face Neligh/Oakdale in a 2:00 dual, the Norfolk High girls tennis squad is at Grand Island for a 4:00 dual, and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team opens their season at home against St. Paul at 6:35.
Local Scores: Columbus Scotus 10 LHNE/NC 0 (G. Socc. B-5 Sub-Dist. Semifinal); Archbishop Bergan 13 Nfk High 4 (Bsbl).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 6 Texas 5
Final Cleveland 8 Kansas City 6
Final Oakland 5 Toronto 4
Final Baltimore 5 Seattle 3
Final Tampa Bay 7 L.A. Angels 3
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L-A Dodgers at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. (Postponed)
San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 3
Final St. Louis 6 N.Y. Mets 5
Final San Diego 2 Pittsburgh 0
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Orlando 119 Detroit 112
Final Washington 154 Indiana 141
Final Golden State 123 New Orleans 108
Final Atlanta 123 Portland 114
Final Philadelphia 106 Chicago 94
Final New York 118 Memphis 104
Final Utah 110 San Antonio 99
Final L.A. Lakers 93 Denver 89
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Boston 3 New Jersey 0
Final Buffalo 4 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Carolina 5 Chicago 2
Final OT Nashville 4 Columbus 3
Final OT Montreal 3 Toronto 2
Final Washington 6 N-Y Rangers 3
Final Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 2
Final OT Florida 5 Dallas 4
Final St. Louis 3 Anaheim 1
Final Minnesota 6 Vegas 5
Final Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3
Final Los Angeles 3 Arizona 2
Final OT Colorado 5 San Jose 4
Final Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1