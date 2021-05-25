Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities. These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team yesterday. His decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP doesn't want to return to the Packers. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers. Rodgers told ESPN yesterday that his issue isn’t their drafting of quarterback Jordan Love but rather about an organizational philosophy that he believes has gone awry. It was the first public explanation for how the standoff between him and his team reached this point. While Rodgers admitted that things changed significantly last year when Gutekunst traded up to draft Love, Rodgers' potential replacement, he suggested his beef was more with how Gutekunst handled it.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee’s scorching start from three-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat 132-98 to extend their lead to 2-0 in this first-round playoff series. Milwaukee shot 22-53 from three-point range, including 15-29 in the first half, and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points. The Bucks’ 22 three-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game. The Bucks own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series as they attempt to oust the team that beat them 4-1 in the second round last year. Game Three takes place Thursday in Miami.
Nikola Jokic scored 38 points to overcome a three-point shooting barrage from Damian Lillard and the Denver Nuggets evened the first-round series by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 in Game Two. Jokic also had eight rebounds and five assists. The Nuggets had few answers for Lillard early on as the dynamic playmaker scored 32 of his 42 points in the first half. His eight three-balls before intermission tied an NBA playoff record for most in a half. Lillard finished 9-16 from three-point range. Game Three will be in Portland.
The Omaha World Herald reports that the 29-11 Nebraska baseball team has reentered the top 25 this week in multiple major polls, coming in 19th by Baseball America and 20th via D1Baseball.com. It’s the highest ranking for NU since it reached 18th in one poll in 2015. They have earned the respect, coming off a 4-0 pod weekend over Indiana and Ohio State that led to winning the Big Ten title. The Huskers spent one week in most polls to begin the month but suffered a rare home sweep at the hands of Rutgers. They have gone 9-1 since then, playing some of its best baseball and winning the league crown for a second time in five years. In the Big Ten era, Nebraska has also been ranked at points in the 2014, 2015 and 2017 seasons. They last cracked the top 10 in April 2008 on the way to hosting an NCAA regional. The Big Red closes the regular season with a three-game home series against Michigan beginning Friday.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff. Lum will serve as Recruiting Coordinator, a newly-created position on Nebraska's basketball staff. In that role, she will help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation. She is the second female to currently hold a title of Recruiting Coordinator at a power conference program, including the first of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent. Lum comes to Lincoln after serving as Director of Video for the Cal women's basketball program for the last two seasons.
The Boys State Golf Championship gets underway at various sites at 9:00 AM. Class ‘A’ holds their competition at Norfolk Country Club and Norfolk High will be represented by Isaac Heimes & Carson Klein. Class ‘B’ commences at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Class ‘C’ will hold their event at Kearney Country Club, and Class ‘D’ will compete at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte. 71 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area will be in competition. Also on today’s local schedule, the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team hosts Indianapolis at 6:35.
Local Scores: Columbus at Nfk Seniors (Bsbl-Ppd. to Friday).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
INTERLEAGUE
Final Chicago White Sox 5 St. Louis 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Tampa Bay 14 Toronto 8
Final Cleveland 6 Detroit 5
Final Minnesota 8 Baltimore 3
Final Seattle 4 Oakland 2
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final Colorado 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Final Miami 9 Philadelphia 6
Final Milwaukee 5 San Diego 3
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Final Milwaukee 132 Miami 98
Final Denver 128 Portland 109
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Toronto 2 Montreal 1
Final 2OT N-Y Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 2
Final Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1
Final Minnesota 4 Vegas 2
Final 3OT Winnipeg 4 Edmonton 3
___
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final New York 88 Dallas 81