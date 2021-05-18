Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Bob Baffert has been temporarily suspended from entering horses at New York racetracks pending an investigation of the failed drug test by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Baffert’s ban in New York includes races at Belmont Park with the Belmont Stakes being run on June 5. The New York Racing Association made the announcement yesterday. Baffert had not committed to entering any horses in the third leg of the Triple Crown but had many in consideration for other races on Belmont Stakes day. Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-race testing and faces disqualification unless a second test comes back negative. Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness on Saturday.
Gerrit Cole issued his first walk in more than a month last night, but he managed to set a big league record first. The New York Yankees’ ace set the major league record (since 1900) for most consecutive strikeouts without a walk, breaking a mark Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers had set just last week according to ESPN. Burnes collected 58 Ks without a walk to start the season. Cole topped that mark when he struck out the side in the bottom of the first inning against the Texas Rangers last night in Arlington, Texas, then added two more strikeouts later in the game before issuing his first walk since April 12 when Joey Gallo reached with one out in the third. Texas went on to beat the Yankees 5-2.
Pinch-hitter James McCann drove in the game’s first run with a double, Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95-mph pitch from Jacob Webb. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. Mets manager Luis Rojas said after the game that Pillar left Truist Field in Atlanta to go to the hospital and undergo a CT scan. Meanwhile, Pillar later tweeted last night that he was "doing fine."
The brackets and schedule for the 2021 Paradise Jam have been finalized. The men's basketball tournament will take place November 19-22, with all games played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center. Creighton will square off against Brown on Nov. 19 to open its second trip to the Paradise Jam. The Bears went 15-12 in 2019-20 but did not compete during the recently completed 2020-21 campaign. Brown won the only previous meeting versus Creighton, 80-79, on Dec. 28, 1991 in Tempe, Arizona. Other teams involved in the tournament include Bradley, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern, Colorado, and Southern Illinois. Creighton is coming off a 22-9 season that was highlighted by the program's first Sweet 16 trip since 1974.
Norfolk High competed in yesterday’s A-4 Boys District Golf Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island. Omaha Creighton Prep was the champion with a 305, Grand Island finished second at 321, and Papillion La Vista South got third at 327. Those three teams qualified for the Class ‘A’ State Championship next week at Norfolk Country Club. The Panthers missed out as a team on the Championship by one stroke after shooting a 328. They finished fourth in the eight-team competition. Omaha Creighton Prep’s Luke Strako earned medalist honors after shooting a 74. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein qualified for the State Championship as individuals. Heimes carded a 75 to place fourth and Klein shot a 77 to finish sixth.
Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast participated in yesterday’s C-3 Boys District Golf Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk. Hartington Cedar Catholic was the champion with a 319, Battle Creek finished second at 342, and West Holt got third at 357. Those three teams qualified for the Class ‘C’ State Championship next week at Kearney Country Club. Norfolk Catholic was sixth at 378 and Lutheran High Northeast carded a 414 to finish eleventh in the 15-team competition. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn earned medalist honors after shooting a 72. He won by two strokes. The Knights and Eagles did not have any qualifiers for the State Championship next week. Norfolk Catholic was led by Jacob Cerny’s 88 while Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 94.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Northeast Hawks men’s golf team will be represented by Ty Heimes at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana today through Friday. The State Soccer Championships continue at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. In the Class ‘A’ Girls State Championship, Gretna plays Millard North at 5:00 and Omaha South faces Lincoln Southwest in the Class ‘A’ Boys State Championship at 8:00. The State Baseball Tournament continues for both classes. Also, the Omaha Storm Chasers are in Des Moines to play the Iowa Cubs at 6:35.
State Soccer Semifinals: Lexington 1 Mt. Michael Benedictine 0; Omaha Skutt 3 Bennington 1 (‘B’ Boys); Norris 4 Omaha Duchesne 2; Omaha Skutt 7 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1 (‘B’ Girls).
State Baseball Tourn.: Papillion La Vista South 8 Columbus 6; Archbishop Bergan 11 Lincoln SW 3; Millard West 4 Millard South 3; Bellevue West 2 Lincoln East 1 (A); Elkhorn 5 Hastings 1; Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3 Bennington 1; Beatrice 3 Ralston 2 (8 Inn.); Omaha Skutt 6 Norris 4 (B).
Wednesday-Saturday: We’ll have reports from the State Track & Field Championships from Burke Stadium in Omaha. Reports can be heard on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL throughout each day.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Texas 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Final Chicago White Sox 16 Minnesota 4
Final Detroit 4 Seattle 1
Final L.A. Angels 7 Cleveland 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Final San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 3
Final N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 1
Final Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 3
Final San Diego 7 Colorado 0
Final L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 1
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final OT Boston 4 Washington 3
Final Carolina 5 Nashville 2
Final Colorado 4 St. Louis 1