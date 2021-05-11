Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old NBA record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple-double. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, carrying the load for a Wizards team that was missing Bradley Beal, the league’s second leading scorer. Trae Young scored 36 points for the Hawks, who moved within a half-game of the fourth-place New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. Washington is tenth in the East.
Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist. The team says Brown learned of the injury this past weekend and is expected to have surgery later this week. He has missed the Celtics’ past three games with a sprained right ankle. Boston has lost two of three since then and are seventh in the Eastern Conference with four games left.
The Nebraska baseball team capped a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 win over the home-team Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 13 innings yesterday. The Huskers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning but then didn't score again until the 13th inning. Griffin Everitt drove in Brice Matthews in the top of the 13th to give Nebraska the lead and then Koty Frank recorded his first save as a Husker with a perfect inning of relief. Tyler Martin earned the win and improved to 2-0 on the year. Nebraska was in Piscataway for pod play and split a pair of games with Indiana before taking two games from Rutgers. The Huskers offense notched 17 hits on the day, including three hits each from Luke Roskam and Max Anderson. Roskam homered for the second straight day after hitting a grand slam in Sunday's 15-5 win over Rutgers. Six Huskers recorded multiple hits, including Everitt, and four different Huskers added a double. Nebraska is now 23-11 on the season and trail 23-10 Indiana by a half game for first place in the Big Ten standings.
A trio of golf professionals will participate in Final Qualifying for the 121st U.S. Open after earning spots in Local Qualifying yesterday at Beatrice Country Club. Carson Schaake of Omaha was medalist with an 8-under par 64. Brandon Crick of McCook finished at 5-under (67) and Ryan Vermeer of Omaha earned the final spot at 4-under (68). A total of six players finished under-par yesterday. All three golfers have competed in final stage of qualifying previously with both Crick and Vermeer playing in previous U.S. Opens. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver just missed out on the top three, finishing at 3-under (69). Hartington’s Matthew Schaefer shot a 72 and Columbus’ Spencer Nickolite carded an 80.
The Norfolk Catholic boys golf invitational was held yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. Columbus Scotus was the champion at 323. They won by 25 strokes. The Knights finished fifth in the seven-team event with a 375. The Norfolk High JV was eighth at 429 and Lutheran High Northeast closed with a 447. Columbus Scotus’ Nicklaus Fleming earned medalist honors with a 74. He won by seven strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Jacob Cerny earned ninth place with an 88. Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 98.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls tennis team hosts Sioux City East in a 4:00 dual and the Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad is in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play Iowa Central Community College at 2:00. The State Soccer Championships get underway today at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium today. In the Class ‘A’ Boys Tournament, Omaha South meets Millard West at 10:00, Gretna takes on Lincoln Southeast at 1:00, Lincoln Southwest faces Grand Island at 4:00, and Omaha Creighton Prep tangles with Millard South at 7:00.
INTERLEAGUE
Final San Francisco 3 Texas 1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Final Baltimore 4 Boston 1
Final L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego at Colorado 6:10 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 1
Final Arizona 5 Miami 2
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Atlanta 125 Washington 124
Final Indiana 111 Cleveland 102
Final Memphis 115 New Orleans 110
Final San Antonio 146 Milwaukee 125
Final Golden State 119 Utah 116
Final Portland 140 Houston 129
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Final Philadelphia 4 New Jersey 2
Final OT Edmonton 4 Montreal 3
Final Florida 4 Tampa Bay 0
Final OT Boston 3 N-Y Islanders 2
Final Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 1
Final Nashville 5 Carolina 0
Final OT Dallas 5 Chicago 4
Final Colorado 2 Vegas 1
Final OT St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 1