Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Kansas head football coach Les Miles is out of a job in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from his time at LSU. The departure comes on the heels of a 148-page review by a law firm hired by LSU. It accused Miles of trying “to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program.” The report also revealed then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended in 2013 that university officials fire Miles. The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks.
It took two years to work out. The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year deal with a record $66 million signing bonus/ The deal came a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short by a compound fracture of his right ankle.
Creighton has lifted Coach Greg McDermott's suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players during a postgame talk. McDermott twice used the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. He apologized but was suspended last Thursday. Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen says the coach understands that forgiveness must be earned and he is willing to work for it. McDermott will become active in a campus program designed to help participants better understand racism and create change. He will return for this week's Big East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week.
The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from 14th to 17th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The 18-7 Bluejays split two games in the past week by falling at Villanova last Wednesday 72-60 and beating Butler at home last Saturday 93-73. Creighton returns to action on Thursday evening at 5:00 when they play Butler or Xavier in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST Tournament. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa rounding out the top five.
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline a group of four Huskers who earned recognition when the all-conference teams were announced yesterday. Joining Haiby on the Big Ten All-Conference teams were Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne, who captured honorable-mention accolades. Rounding out Nebraska's list of Big Ten honorees was junior Bella Cravens, who earned NU's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for women's basketball. The Huskers return to action on Wednesday when they play Minnesota at 10:00 AM in the Big Ten Tournament at Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fourth and Creighton is once again 23rd in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 9-1 Huskers won two road matches at Illinois 3-0 last Friday and Saturday. They return to action on Friday when they host eleventh ranked 12-0 Ohio State. In other Husker volleyball news, Lexi Sun was named the Big Ten Player of the Week. Creighton, who is 6-2, won two home matches over DePaul last weekend 3-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. They return to action on Friday when they visit 4-6 Butler. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Minnesota rounding out the top five.
Competing for the first time in eight years, the Wayne State women’s golf team shot an opening round 344 and sits in seventh place after the opening round of the Southwest Minnesota State University Spring Invitational played today at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The 344 score by the Wildcats is the fourth-best 18-hole round in program history. Westminster (Utah) is the team leader after the opening round with a 308, eleven shots ahead of second place Western New Mexico. The top individual for the Wildcats was freshman Sophie Jansa, who shot 45-38 for an opening round 83. The second and final day of the SMSU Spring Invite will be played this morning in Arizona.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has posted their final high school girls basketball rankings. Two-time Defending State Champion Lincoln Pius X stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from ninth to eighth, and Crofton jumps from tenth to ninth in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’. Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Champion Elkhorn North is the new number one in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, Two-time Defending State Champion North Bend Central is the new number one, Winnebago enters the rankings at number four, West Point-Beemer improves from eighth to sixth, and O’Neill drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Champion Crofton stays at number one, Ponca jumps from seventh to second, BRLD moves up from fourth to third, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from second to fifth, and North Central drops from sixth to seventh. In Class ‘D-1’, Champion Weeping Water is the new number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains fourth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from second to fifth. In Class ‘D-2’, Champion Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Wynot stays at number four, and Chambers/Wheeler Central drops from third to fifth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Two-time Defending State Champion Lincoln Pius X stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Class ‘B’ Champion Elkhorn North is once again first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, Two-time Defending State Champion North Bend Central is the new number one, West Point-Beemer remains fourth, and Winnebago enters the rankings at number six. In Class ‘C-2’, Champion Crofton stays at number one, Ponca jumps from eighth to second, BRLD moves up from fourth to third, Clarkson/Leigh drops from second to fifth, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic slips from sixth to seventh, North Central drops from seventh to ninth, and Pender falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Champion Weeping Water is the new number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family slips from second to fifth, and Elgin Public/Pope John drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Champion Humphrey St. Francis is once again first, Wynot stays at number four, and Chambers/Wheeler Central drops from third to fifth.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the boys state basketball tournament gets underway at Pinnacle Bank Area in Lincoln. In Class ‘A’ games, Millard North plays Millard South at 1:30, Lincoln Pius X faces Millard West at 4:00, Bellevue West meets Lincoln East at 6:15, and Omaha Creighton Prep battles Papillion La Vista South at 8:30. In Class ‘B’, Norris takes on Blair at 9:00 AM and Platteview goes head to head with Elkhorn at 11:15. Also, the Nebraska-Omaha women’s basketball team faces South Dakota in Sioux Falls in the Summit League Tournament Championship Game at 1:00, the Northeast Hawks volleyball squad hosts Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 7:00 and the Wayne State baseball team faces Newman University in Wichita, Kansas for a single game at 1:00.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Allison Weidner of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team. She led the team to the title with victories over Sterling, Mullen, and Falls City Sacred Heart last week. Weidner scored 19 points with nine assists, nine rebounds, and six steals in the 73-41 opening round victory over Sterling. In a 65-59 win over Mullen in the semifinals, she had 31 points, nine boards, and six steals. In the 57-48 championship win over Falls City Sacred Heart, Weidner recorded a line of 21 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. The Nebraska recruit averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, 6.4 steals, and 6.4 assists per game this season in leading Humphrey St. Francis to a 25-0 record. She was nominated by Coach Bryan Reichmuth. Congratulations to Allison Weidner of the Class ‘D-2’ State Champion Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.
Local Scores: Mt. Marty JV 14-2 NECC 13-12 (SB DH); UNO 69 Western Illinois 55 (Summit League Tourn. WBB Semifinal).
Wednesday: We will have six games from the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln. In 1:30 games, Pierce tangles with Auburn on 97.5 KEXL, Hartington Cedar Catholic plays Freeman on 106 KIX, & Howells/Dodge takes on Walthill on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM WJAG. At 4:00, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Southern Valley on 97.5 KEXL. In 6:30 games, Humphrey St. Francis battles Wynot on 97.5 KEXL & BRLD plays Bridgeport on 106 KIX.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final Minnesota 2 Vegas 0
Final Edmonton 3 Ottawa 2
Final Arizona 3 Colorado 2
Final OT San Jose 3 St. Louis 2
Final OT Anaheim 6 Los Angeles 5
Final SO Vancouver 2 Montreal 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (1)Gonzaga 78 Saint Mary's (Cal) 55