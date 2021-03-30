Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

There are just six teams still alive in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Top seed Baylor and second seeded Houston are two of those teams after moving on to the national semifinals. Baylor has reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years by getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell in an 81-72 victory against Arkansas. The Bears watched an 18-point cushion shrink to four before Arkansas missed twelve straight shots and Teague hit a pair of three-pointers to put it out of reach. The Razorbacks’ rally occurred while Mitchell was sitting on the bench after picking up his third foul with about eight minutes left. Jared Butler finished with 14 points, while Mitchell chipped in twelve points and six assists for Baylor. JD Notae and Davonte Davis had 14 apiece for the Razorbacks, who came up one game short of their first Final Four in 26 years. Houston has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the Guy Lewis-led Phi Slama Jama squad went to the 1984 title game. The second-seeded Cougars made things difficult on themselves by blowing a 17-point halftime lead before knocking off twelve-seed Oregon State, 67-61. Quentin Grimes drained a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie before Houston hit enough free throws down the stretch to improve to 28-3. Grimes had 18 points and Marcus Sasser delivered a game-high 20 for the Cougars. Maurice Calloo scored a team-high 13 points for the Beavers, who were vying to become the worst-seeded team ever to make a Final Four.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team competed in yesterday’s Twin River triangular at Pawnee Hills Golf Course in Columbus. David City Aquinas was the champion with a 156, Twin River was second at 210, and the Eagles finished third at 214. David City Aquinas’ Jaylin Jakub was the medalist after carding a 35. He won by a single stroke. Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 42.
Local Scores: Grand Island 1 Nfk High 0 (B. Socc.); Nfk High 2 Grand Island 1 (OT) (G. Socc.); Lincoln High 11-7 Nfk High 9-12 (Bsbl DH); NECC 9-21 Southwestern CC, IA 2-15 (Bsbl DH); Creighton 3 Missouri-Kansas City 1 (M. Socc.).
Local Schedule: NC & LHNE at Plainview Inv. (T&F-12:30); Nfk High at Columbus (G. Tenn. Dual-4:00).
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Washington 132 Indiana 124
Final Brooklyn 112 Minnesota 107
Final Miami 98 New York 88
Final New Orleans 115 Boston 109
Final Dallas 127 Oklahoma City 106
Final Memphis 120 Houston 110
Final Detroit 118 Toronto 104
Final Sacramento 132 San Antonio 115
Final Utah 114 Cleveland 75
Final L.A. Clippers 129 Milwaukee 105
Final Golden State 116 Chicago 102
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Edmonton 3 Toronto 2
Final Pittsburgh 2 N-Y Islanders 1
Final OT Philadelphia 4 Buffalo 3
Final Colorado 5 Anaheim 2
Final Vegas 4 Los Angeles 1
Final Winnipeg 5 Calgary 1
Final SO San Jose 4 Minnesota 3
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (3)Baylor 81 (10)Arkansas 72
Final (6)Houston 67 Oregon St. 61