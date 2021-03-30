Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 30, 2021

There are just six teams still alive in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.  Top seed Baylor and second seeded Houston are two of those teams after moving on to the national semifinals.  Baylor has reached the Final Four for the first time in 71 years by getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell in an 81-72 victory against Arkansas.  The Bears watched an 18-point cushion shrink to four before Arkansas missed twelve straight shots and Teague hit a pair of three-pointers to put it out of reach.  The Razorbacks’ rally occurred while Mitchell was sitting on the bench after picking up his third foul with about eight minutes left.  Jared Butler finished with 14 points, while Mitchell chipped in twelve points and six assists for Baylor.  JD Notae and Davonte Davis had 14 apiece for the Razorbacks, who came up one game short of their first Final Four in 26 years.  Houston has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the Guy Lewis-led Phi Slama Jama squad went to the 1984 title game.  The second-seeded Cougars made things difficult on themselves by blowing a 17-point halftime lead before knocking off twelve-seed Oregon State, 67-61.  Quentin Grimes drained a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie before Houston hit enough free throws down the stretch to improve to 28-3.  Grimes had 18 points and Marcus Sasser delivered a game-high 20 for the Cougars.  Maurice Calloo scored a team-high 13 points for the Beavers, who were vying to become the worst-seeded team ever to make a Final Four.

The Lutheran High Northeast boys golf team competed in yesterday’s Twin River triangular at Pawnee Hills Golf Course in Columbus.  David City Aquinas was the champion with a 156, Twin River was second at 210, and the Eagles finished third at 214.  David City Aquinas’ Jaylin Jakub was the medalist after carding a 35.  He won by a single stroke.  Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 42.

Local Scores:  Grand Island 1 Nfk High 0 (B. Socc.); Nfk High 2 Grand Island 1 (OT) (G. Socc.); Lincoln High 11-7 Nfk High 9-12 (Bsbl DH); NECC 9-21 Southwestern CC, IA 2-15 (Bsbl DH); Creighton 3 Missouri-Kansas City 1 (M. Socc.).

Local Schedule:  NC & LHNE at Plainview Inv. (T&F-12:30); Nfk High at Columbus (G. Tenn. Dual-4:00).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Washington    132    Indiana    124    

Final    Brooklyn    112    Minnesota    107    

Final    Miami    98    New York    88    

Final    New Orleans    115    Boston    109    

Final    Dallas    127    Oklahoma City    106    

Final    Memphis    120    Houston    110    

Final    Detroit    118    Toronto    104    

Final    Sacramento    132    San Antonio    115    

Final    Utah    114    Cleveland    75    

Final    L.A. Clippers    129    Milwaukee    105    

Final    Golden State    116    Chicago    102    

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT    Edmonton    3    Toronto    2    

Final    Pittsburgh    2    N-Y Islanders    1    

Final OT    Philadelphia    4    Buffalo    3    

Final    Colorado    5    Anaheim    2    

Final    Vegas    4    Los Angeles    1    

Final    Winnipeg    5    Calgary    1    

Final SO    San Jose    4    Minnesota    3    

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (3)Baylor    81    (10)Arkansas    72    

Final    (6)Houston    67    Oregon St.    61   

