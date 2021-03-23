Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Norfolk High has announced that Chris Koozer has been selected as the new head football coach replacing Tom Olson. Olson retired after 23 seasons as head coach. “We are excited to welcome Coach Koozer and his family to Norfolk Public Schools. Activities Director Ben Ries said. His head coaching experience along with being an assistant coach at a very successful Class ‘A’ program will be valuable for the program. He has knowledge in all areas of the game. His intensity, organization, and leadership will be focused on physical, mental, and social development of the student-athletes. I look forward to seeing the football program strive for the next level under his leadership.” Ries also said there were several applicants and four were interviewed. Koozer joins the Panthers after being the head coach at Sidney for the past six seasons. Prior to Sidney, he was the head coach at Bridgeport in 2007. Koozer has also served as an assistant football coach at Grand Island for twelve years. He played collegiately at Concordia University. “I would like to thank the Administration at Norfolk Public Schools for having faith in me. Koozer said. I’m looking forward to continuing the Panther Football program tradition with the help of a great community and school.” He has an overall coaching record of 23-40 between stops at Bridgeport & Sidney. It is the third coaching announcement for Norfolk High in the last 18 days. The school has announced the hiring of volleyball coach Dave Hepner and the retirement of girls track & field coach Gary Schuurmans at the end of the school year.
Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Creighton beat Ohio 72-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last night in Indianapolis. That secured the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 in 47 years. Christian Bishop added a double-double of twelve points and 15 rebounds for the Bluejays, the fifth seed in the West Region. They led at halftime 39-24. CU will next face the top overall seed 28-0 Gonzaga at 1:10 on Sunday. The Zags defeated Oklahoma 87-71 in their game yesterday. Creighton, who is now 22-8 on the season, hadn't reached a regional semifinal since 1974. Dwight Wilson III scored twelve points with nine rebounds to lead Ohio. He led three players in double figures. The 13th-seeded Bobcats, who finish 17-8, shot 32% and made 7-30 three-pointers after their upset of 2019 champion Virginia in the first round.
The Nebraska volleyball team remains fifth and Creighton has dropped out after being 24th last week in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. The 12-2 Huskers beat Iowa on the road last Wednesday 3-0 and 3-0 at home on Saturday. NU returns to action on Thursday when they visit 4-5 Michigan. Creighton, who is 8-3, dropped a 3-1 road match at Kansas State last Saturday. They return to action on Saturday when they host 6-12 Iowa State. Wisconsin remains first followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.
The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball squad is still basking in the sun after winning their second state championship in school history a week ago last Saturday by beating Howells/Dodge in the Class ‘D-1’ title game 52-47 in overtime. The Bulldogs had beaten Southern Valley 49-43 and North Platte St. Patrick’s 52-39 previously. They closed the season with a 23-5 mark. This season Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, who outscored their opponents on average through 28 games 59.9-42.8, defeated Clarkson/Leigh twice, Battle Creek, Howells/Dodge twice, Shelby/Rising City, Columbus Scotus, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Stanton, Wisner/Pilger, Neligh/Oakdale, Summerland, Madison, Elgin Public/Pope John, Oakland/Craig, North Bend Central, Pender, Twin River, Plainview, Cedar Bluffs, Perkins County, Southern Valley, and North Platte St. Patrick’s. The Bulldogs’ five losses occurred to Auburn, Boone Central, Omaha Concordia, BRLD, and Howells/Dodge. They will lose only one senior to graduation in Zach Pfeifer.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys basketball team closed their 2020-2021 campaign with a 1-2 showing at the ‘C-2’ State Tournament two weeks ago. They defeated Freeman 40-37, lost to eventual champion Grand Island Central Catholic 64-40 in the semifinals, and then dropped a 59-48 decision to BRLD in the third place game. The Trojans finished with a 20-8 mark. This season they beat Crofton twice, South Sioux City, Pender, Archbishop Bergan, Osmond, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Boone Central, Creighton, Wayne, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek twice, Norfolk Catholic twice, Pierce, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Wakefield, and Freeman. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s eight losses occurred to O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne twice, Dakota Valley, South Dakota, Homer, Grand Island Central Catholic, and BRLD. They outscored their opponents on average through 28 contests 54.9-47.1. The Trojans will lose five seniors to graduation in Dagen Joachimsen, Mack Kuehn, Myles Thoene, Riley Kuehn, and Connor Vlach to graduation.
The Ponca girls basketball team finished as the Class ‘C-2’ State Runner-up after a 2-1 performance at the State Tournament three weeks ago. They beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 59-45, BRLD 55-37, and then lost to Crofton 46-42 in the championship game. The Lady Indians finished 21-5 and won three of their last four games. This season they earned wins over Hartington/Newcastle, Wayne, Randolph, Irene/Wakonda, South Dakota, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge, Vermillion, South Dakota, Tri County Northeast, Battle Creek, Wisner/Pilger, Wakefield twice, Woodbury Central, Iowa, Winnebago twice, Walthill, Wynot, Plainview, Homer, Cross County, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and BRLD. Ponca’s five losses occurred to Crofton twice, BRLD, Wynot, and North Central. They outscored their opponents on average through 26 games 56.6-39.9. The Lady Indians will lose five seniors to graduation in Tailynn Lawyer, Lauryn Gill, Hannah Wahls, Evelyn Krusemark, and Alyssa Crosgrove to graduation.
The Neligh/Oakdale wrestling team finished eighth with 59 points at the Class 'D' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha in February. Plainview claimed the title with 110.5 points. They won by 35.5 points. The Warriors’ Aiden Kuester (160) is the state champion after winning a 9-0 major decision over Brody Dickinson of Freeman. Brock Kester (132) finished third with a 5-1 record. Austin Rudolf (152) placed fifth after a 4-2 mark. Neligh/Oakdale was also represented at the State Championships by Carson Whitesel (106), Cody Booth (113), Kegan Payne (120), Caleb Payne (182), & Dawson Kaup (220).
Local Scores: Nfk High at Lincoln SE (B. Socc.-Ppd.).
Local Schedule: Nfk High at Columbus (T&F Dual-Ppd. To April 12); Nfk High at South Sioux City (Bsbl-5:00); Lincoln SE at Nfk High (G. Socc.-5:00).
NCAA Men’s Basketball Scoreboard: (7) Oregon 95 (2) Iowa 80; (1) Gonzaga 87 (8) Oklahoma 71; (11) UCLA 67 (14) Abilene Christian 47; (1) Michigan 86 (8) LSU 78; (4) Florida St. 71 (5) Colorado 53; (2) Alabama 96 (10) Maryland 77; (6) USC 85 (3) Kansas 51.
Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & 780 AM the home of the Kansas City Royals & Kansas City Chiefs!
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Sacramento 119 Cleveland 105
Final Oklahoma City 112 Minnesota 103
Final Charlotte 100 San Antonio 97
Final Utah 120 Chicago 95
Final Milwaukee 140 Indiana 113
Final Houston 117 Toronto 99
Final OT Memphis 132 Boston 126
Final L.A. Clippers 119 Atlanta 110
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Edmonton at Montreal 7 p.m. (Postponed)
Final Carolina 3 Columbus 0
Final Ottawa 2 Calgary 1
Final N-Y Rangers 5 Buffalo 3
Final OT N-Y Islanders 2 Philadelphia 1
Final Minnesota 2 Anaheim 1
Final Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 0
Final Vegas 5 St. Louis 1
Final Colorado 5 Arizona 1
Final San Jose 2 Los Angeles 1